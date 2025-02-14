Samsung has been very stingy about hardware upgrades, so much so that it made upgrading to the next-gen flagship less interesting than it was historically. That only leaves AI to make up for it. But sometimes, these AI features can be overlooked and perceived as more like bells and whistles in a handset. As a result of this trend, we wanted to round up the more impressive Samsung AI features that help the user with everyday tasks while considering the powerful tools and indispensable resources it brings. Our list focuses on Samsung's AI offerings, old and new, including Gemini and Galaxy AI, accessed from the more recent top Samsung devices.

6 Live translation

Uncover a more dynamic translation tool

One of the most remarkable features that Samsung users can access is live translations during calls. When you answer a call, you can enable the Live Translate feature using the Call Assist function. The AI detects the language used in the call or a text message, which also allows you to select the language. If you own a newer Z Fold or Z Flip, you can pair this feature with the Interpreter app, which lets you paste the contents into Samsung Notes for record purposes. Recently, it's become a convenient tool, especially when traveling in another country that doesn't speak your primary language.

5 Galaxy AI in Voice Recorder and Notes

Quick access to on-demand transcription notes

Voice Recorder is a Samsung in-house transcription tool. It works by using your device to save audio recordings, which lets you tap into the Galaxy AI to convert them into memos. It becomes beneficial for recording meetings and lectures (assuming the practice is allowed), saving you loads of time and effort from doing it by hand. Of course, if you prefer to transcribe them by hand, you can — but unfortunately, 40 minutes of talking could take hours due to all the pauses and rewinds needed. In addition to its transcription capabilities, Galaxy AI can translate the memo into another language, which can be handy when you're not fluent.

Samsung also lets you take the memos you produce and place them directly into Samsung Notes. You can do this manually, or you can do it automatically by selecting the Summary option and then tapping Add to Samsung Notes. That allows you to share it as a voice file or text file. It's simple and doesn't require many steps, but the edit function is still there if you spot an error in your transcript.

4 Now bar and Now brief

Receive personal briefings throughout your day

Samsung is reworking how widgets and notifications look in One UI 7. According to Samsung and our preview, the Now bar displays information such as live notifications, music, modes, and routines on the lock screen. The Now brief builds on this idea by letting you access personalized briefing cards as a widget. These cards contain personalized selected content based on the time of day, such as weather and smartwatch notifications. You can even receive recommendations on where to go or what to buy, depending on your actions. It's handy and personal, which is promising.

3 Samsung Health Assist

Use AI to find your ideal self

When it comes to trying to be more productive with your health routine, you're going to want some help. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to schedule time with supportive communities to ensure you stay on track. This is where AI becomes a valuable asset. You can gain more from AI by using the Samsung Health app. Note that some of these features are only available for compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch and Ring users.

Samsung Health's AI measures your Energy Score while generating insights and wellness tips. In summary, it gives you a snapshot of your overall physical and mental well-being and then advises you on improving yourself. It's helpful to learn more, especially when you're just starting a new fitness journey.

2 Circle to Search

A more sophisticated way to find out things

Google's Circle to Search arrived for Samsung in January 2024 with the release of the Galaxy S24 series. Eventually, Samsung rolled this feature out to older flagships. It is a feature that lets you search for what's on your screen, including text, images, and even videos, and only requires drawing a circle using your finger or S Pen.

What you can do with Circle to Search is endless; you can translate labels and even provide AI overviews on a topic you've searched. It's a smarter way of using Google Search, but much easier to access since it doesn't require you to leave your app or page. Circle to Search is a must-try for anyone wanting to learn more about their surroundings.

1 Gemini Live

Start a free-flowing conversation

When Samsung introduced Galaxy AI, we all thought it would be personalized enough to replace Bixby and be what Gemini was for Pixel phones. Instead, we got an AI assistant that felt more like a gimmick.

Most of us didn't know what to do with it aside from using the Galaxy AI with other AI features, like Note Assist and Photo Assist, to enhance those experiences. It didn't feel too personal or advanced since there was no conversationalist search function or prompts unless you downloaded apps like Google Gemini or ChatGPT. That problem was solved when Google partnered with Samsung to bring Gemini over to Samsung. The problem is especially solved with the more recent Gemini Live feature, which takes the conversationalist approach a step further.

Gemini Live allows natural integration, whether you want to talk to Gemini through the regular app or use the audio function as if you're talking directly. It's handy when trying to have a hands-free experience with the AI or trying to gain more context around your photos and videos. The feature is only available for the Galaxy S24 and S25 lineup (outside the Pixel 9 series).

Samsung is playing the long game

Even though most of us have used tech for years, we still don't always understand what to do with a new feature when it comes out. Other times, we struggle to justify why we need these features. Plus, when we mix AI with these features, everything becomes slightly messy and complicated. But we often come out feeling surprised by what it's capable of. So, if you're ever unsure how to use it, try it first. For example, the next time you're going out on vacation, try and see what Gemini can do to make it easier to plan — you may come out feeling surprised by its accomplishments.