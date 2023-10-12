Samsung's S Pen has become synonymous with advanced stylus functionality for its flagship smartphones and tablets. From its humble beginnings with the Galaxy Note series to becoming a part of the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S Pen has come to offer features like pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, and convenient Bluetooth controls for remote actions.

However, major smartphone manufacturers still haven't created a truly compelling first-party competitor to the S Pen. This leaves users desiring S Pen-like experiences on other devices in need of excellent third-party alternatives. So, if you're seeking S Pen-like functionality for your non-Samsung device or a replacement for your lost S Pen, the fantastic stylus choices on this list will elevate your mobile workflow.

Staedtler 180 22 Noris Best overall $29 $50 Save $21 The Staedtler 180 22 Noris is a stylus that works with any device with EMR technology in the display. This includes all S Pen-compatible Samsung phones, tablets, and laptops. There are plenty of other devices that support EMR as well like select laptops running Windows or ChromeOS. In addition to the usual features like pressure sensitivity, some devices also support an eraser function. The Amazon listing has a complete list of compatible devices, and it's updated regularly. $29 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition Premium pick Samsung's own stylus is a great premium option, designed specifically for artists and creators. It boasts remarkable tilt sensitivity for nuanced sketching and painting. This focus on artistic expression does come with a trade-off, as the Creator Edition lacks Bluetooth support, meaning features like Air Gestures are unavailable. However, it remains a versatile choice for its compatibility with all S Pen-supporting smartphones (excluding foldables), tablets, and even some PCs that support S Pen input. $90 at Amazon $100 at Samsung

Yacig Capacitive Stylus Best value Our best value pick is a versatile and affordable option for those looking to enhance basic touch interactions on their devices. While it lacks advanced features like pressure sensitivity or palm rejection, it offers several useful tips for improved precision. The clear disc tip allows for greater accuracy in drawing and note-taking, while the rubber tip helps navigate interfaces and protect your screen from scratches. Its universal compatibility makes it a great solution for a wide range of tablets, smartphones, and e-readers. $12 at Amazon

Adonit Dash 4 Stylus Pen The Adonit Dash 4 is a universal stylus that works with any capacitive touch screen. It's still smart, though, as it can connect to any Android or iOS device over Bluetooth to support palm rejection and some other smart features depending on device. The icing on the cake is the mode that makes it compatible with any iPad made after 2017, where it can mimic some Apple Pencil features. $60 at Adonit

Evach 2-in-1 Active Stylus The Evach 2-in-1 Active Stylus offers versatility for different touch interactions. Its primary mode uses a precise 1.5mm tip and a rechargeable battery, enabling accurate drawing and writing. When the battery runs out, the fabric cap tip serves as a secondary mode for less precise touchscreen work. Its compatibility with many iOS and Android devices makes it a flexible option, though verifying compatibility with your specific devices and apps is advisable. $24 at Amazon

Remarkable 2 Pen With Eraser This Remarkable 2 Pen is an excellent choice if you want something that works with a lot of devices. Almost anything that supports EMR or Wacom standards will work with this, including the Remarkable tablet, S Pen-supporting devices, and even the Kindle Scribe. The digital eraser at the top of the stylus elevates the whole experience, as does the side button that can trigger Air Command on Samsung products. $45 at Amazon

Samsung S Pen Fold Edition $48 $50 Save $2 Samsung's Fold series has had S Pen support since the Z Fold 3, but the stylus isn't included. If you want to use an S Pen with your foldable, you can either use the pricy S Pen Pro or this S Pen Fold Edition. If the Fold is the only S Pen device you own, then this is the stylus to pair with it. It features a specially rounded tip to avoid any damage to the softer folding displays. $48 at Amazon

Meko 2-pack 2-in-1 Stylus The Meko stylus two-pack is a budget-friendly choice for those seeking a reliable stylus experience. This set includes two stylus pens, each featuring a clear disc tip for precise drawing and note-taking and a fiber tip for everyday navigation tasks. The stylus is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and even touch-screen laptops, including Apple, Android, and Surface devices. Plus, the included replacement tips extend the lifespan of your purchase. $10 at Amazon

Stylus Pen 10 Pack Sometimes you need quantity over quality, and that's where this pack of ten capacitive styli shines. These don't have palm rejection or pressure sensitivity. The tip of the pen replicates the tip of your finger. But that's all some people need. People who have dexterity issues with their hands can benefit from using a stylus like this, and having plenty of them to keep with each device can save a lot of time. $6 at Amazon

What alternatives to consider

Before diving into specific recommendations, it's vital to understand the stylus technologies on the market. Any EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology stylus should work with S Pen-compatible Samsung devices, and allow features like pressure sensitivity and palm rejection. Many modern laptops also support EMR, making them an excellent choice for a stylus that works across your devices.

An active stylus would use technologies like MPP (Microsoft Pen Protocol), offering similar advantages to EMR but may have device-specific compatibility limitations. The most basic capacitive-type stylus works similarly to your finger, registering touch input on any capacitive touchscreen. While lacking advanced features, they offer a budget-friendly way to improve precision and accessibility for touchscreen devices.

Choosing the best S Pen alternative

A suitable S Pen alternative depends entirely on your devices and needs. If you seek a well-rounded option with EMR compatibility, smart features, and affordability, the Staedtler 180 22 Noris is a fantastic choice. It works with both Samsung devices and various laptops and Chromebooks.

For die-hard Samsung users needing the ultimate artistic experience, the Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition is worth considering. Its exceptional tilt sensitivity makes it ideal for sketching and digital art.

For those on a budget or prioritizing simplicity, the Yacig Capacitive Stylus is the best value option. There's no fancy technology involved; it simply mimics your fingertip, offering enhanced precision when highlighting text, navigating interfaces, and interacting with any touchscreen device — even your smartwatch.

If you desire a unique and versatile option, the Adonit Dash 4 Stylus Pen makes a compelling case for itself. While primarily acting as a capacitive stylus, it can connect via Bluetooth, enabling features like pressure sensitivity and palm rejection within supported apps.

Remember, before settling on the perfect S Pen alternative, always confirm the stylus technology is compatible with your specific devices.