If any of those are issues you've faced, not to worry — we've collected the best S Pen replacements and alternatives together right here.

From the original Galaxy Note to the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra , the S Pen is one of the most useful parts of Samsung's ecosystem, but it isn't perfect. There are some Samsung devices it doesn't work with, along with any product from a different company, and they can also be easily lost.

Sometimes you need quantity over quality, and that's where this pack of ten capacitive styli shines. These don't have palm rejection or pressure sensitivity. The tip of the pen replicates the tip of your finger. But that's all some people need. People who have dexterity issues with their hands can benefit from using a stylus like this, and having plenty of them to keep with each device can save a lot of time.

Devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra come with an S Pen in the box, and sometimes they go missing. Thankfully, Samsung sells replacements, so if that happens to you, you won't have an empty slot in your phone forever. We went with the S23 Ultra here because it's the most recent device, but if you have an S22 Ultra or an older Note, replacement S Pens are still easy to find on Amazon and from Samsung.

Samsung's Fold series has had S Pen support since the Z Fold 3, but the stylus isn't included. If you want to use an S Pen with your foldable, you can either use the pricy S Pen Pro or this S Pen Fold Edition. If the Fold is the only S Pen device you own, then this is the stylus to pair with it.

This Remarkable 2 Pen is an excellent choice if you want something that works with a lot of devices. Almost anything that supports EMR or Wacom standards will work with this, including the Remarkable tablet, S Pen-supporting devices, and even the Kindle Scribe. The digital eraser at the top of the stylus elevates the whole experience, as does the side button that can trigger Air Command on Samsung products.

The Adonit Dash 4 is a universal stylus that works with any capacitive touch screen. It's still smart, though, as it can connect to any Android or iOS device over Bluetooth to support palm rejection and some other smart features depending on device. The icing on the cake is the mode that makes it compatible with any iPad made after 2017, where it can mimic some Apple Pencil features.

If you have devices that don't support the S Pen or any other smart stylus tech, then a capacitive stylus is what you need. There's no palm rejection or pressure sensitivity, but this pen type still improves specific tasks like highlighting text or navigating documents. This Yacig example has multiple tips, each suited to a different use case.

The S Pen Pro is the ultimate version of Samsung's stylus. It's larger, similar in size to an Apple Pencil, and has a rechargeable battery that enables Bluetooth features like Air Gestures. If you have multiple Samsung devices that support the S Pen, then this is a great way to bridge the gap and use them together. It even has a switch that makes it work with the Fold 3, 4, and 5.

The Staedtler 180 22 Noris is a stylus that works with any device with EMR technology in the display. This includes all S Pen-compatible Samsung phones, tablets, and laptops. There are plenty of other devices that support EMR as well like select laptops running Windows or ChromeOS. In addition to the usual features like pressure sensitivity, some devices also support an eraser function. The Amazon listing has a complete list of compatible devices, and it's updated regularly.

Before buying a stylus, it's important that you check which stylus technology your devices support. S Pen-compatible devices from Samsung will work with EMR styli, but some features might be hit or miss. At the very least, you'll be able to hover the cursor and use pressure sensitivity and palm rejection. A lot of laptop manufacturers uses EMR, so if you need a stylus that bridges the gap between phone and laptop, this technology is great at that.

Our top pick for S Pen alternatives is the Staedtler 180 22 Noris. It's an EMR stylus with plenty of smart features and a wide compatibility list with S Pen-compatible phones and tablets, Windows laptops, and Chromebooks.

Our premium pick is an official S Pen, but it is not included with a device like most. The S Pen Pro is designed to take the fight to the second-generation Apple Pencil. It has a rechargeable battery, so it can use Bluetooth to connect to your Samsung device and enable things like remote camera actions, media playback, and air gestures. The switch on the side lets it change the resistance of the tip so that it can be used with foldables.

Our best value option is the Yacig Capacitive Stylus. There's no special technology here; it's just a capacitive stylus that mimics your fingertip. The beauty is that it works with any touchscreen device, from your smartwatch to your phone or laptop. If you want something simple to highlight text and navigate the device with, this fits the bill. It even has replaceable tips so you can pick which feels most comfortable for you.

Another stylus to consider is the Adonit Dash 4 Stylus Pen. It doesn't use EMR, so it acts like a capacitive stylus most of the time until you connect it via Bluetooth. Once you do that, specific apps like Infinite Painter can communicate with the stylus to enable other features like palm rejection and pressure sensitivity.

Once you've checked what stylus tech your device can use, we're sure there's at least one option on this list will be perfect for what you need.