This elegantly designed smartphone seamlessly rides the line between strength and sophistication. Not only does the Galaxy XCover6 Pro run on the latest 5G network, but it is also compatible with the emerging Wi-Fi 6E band. This phone pairs 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage and up to 1TB of expandable storage with a Micro SD card for unlimited storage possibilities. The 4050mAh battery is removable for easy replacement, and in addition to the standard USB Type-C charging, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro also includes POGO pin charging.

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is military-grade tested and approved with a focus on environmental conditions. The solid frame and reinforced edges provide better shock absorption and drop protection, while the Gorilla Glass display contains a rubber bumper to protect your screen from shattering. The screen is also integrated with touch sensitivity technology so that you can use this phone with gloves on or in the rain. Dust-proof and water-resistant ratings let the Galaxy XCover6 Pro thrive in any environment, from the factory floor to the field.

In addition to handling all the action, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is also ready to capture all the action. The 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera have you covered from all angles, while the 13MP front camera covers you for any impromptu face time meetings. Finally, to track all of your actions, the XCover6 Pro has got your back with a handy virtual toolkit, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is compatible with GSM, WCDMA, and CDMA networks.

*Currently, the XCover6 Pro is only available through select carriers.

