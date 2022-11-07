When buying a smartphone of any kind, one of the most important things you want is for the device to last. It can be frustrating constantly having to replace broken phones and cracked screens. While there are many rugged cases on the market for even the best Android phones, a case might not be enough for you. If you're someone who might feel a bit odd bringing a $2,000 phone to a construction site, these rugged Android phones come packed with some crazy features.
1. Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
This elegantly designed smartphone seamlessly rides the line between strength and sophistication. Not only does the Galaxy XCover6 Pro run on the latest 5G network, but it is also compatible with the emerging Wi-Fi 6E band. This phone pairs 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage and up to 1TB of expandable storage with a Micro SD card for unlimited storage possibilities. The 4050mAh battery is removable for easy replacement, and in addition to the standard USB Type-C charging, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro also includes POGO pin charging.
The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is military-grade tested and approved with a focus on environmental conditions. The solid frame and reinforced edges provide better shock absorption and drop protection, while the Gorilla Glass display contains a rubber bumper to protect your screen from shattering. The screen is also integrated with touch sensitivity technology so that you can use this phone with gloves on or in the rain. Dust-proof and water-resistant ratings let the Galaxy XCover6 Pro thrive in any environment, from the factory floor to the field.
In addition to handling all the action, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is also ready to capture all the action. The 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera have you covered from all angles, while the 13MP front camera covers you for any impromptu face time meetings. Finally, to track all of your actions, the XCover6 Pro has got your back with a handy virtual toolkit, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is compatible with GSM, WCDMA, and CDMA networks.
*Currently, the XCover6 Pro is only available through select carriers.
- Display: 6.6"
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 4050mAh
- Front camera: 13MP
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 8MP
- Colors: Black
- Weight: 235g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 1TB
- Brand: Samsung
- 5G and Wi-Fi6E
- Up to 1TB of expandable storage
- Removeable battery
- Average battery size
- Small front camera
- Not widely available (yet)
2. Doogee v20
The Doogee V20 just might have everything you're looking for in a durable, rugged, and overall powerful smartphone. This phone stays protected by a military aerospace-grade carbon fiber finish combined with a Gorilla Glass display for the perfect rugged phone package. This phone is dust-proof, shock-proof, drop-tested, and pressure-resistant; it's also waterproof and can last up to 24 hours submerged in 1 m of water. You'll also be able to use the V20 in extreme temperatures ranging all the way from -67 °F to 158 °F. For the ultimate adventurer, this phone even comes packed with your own virtual toolkit, including a sound meter, gradienter, protractor, magnifier, and a handful of other useful tools.
The Doogee V20 is equipped with Samsung's AMOLED 2K resolution display for rapid response time and amazing power efficiency. A rear mini display lets you view the time and notifications or change music without turning on the main display. You'll have access to 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage and up to 512GB expandable storage with a Micro SD. You'll also get to take advantage of the huge 6000mAh battery that can last up to three days of normal use and 18 days on standby. For a quick recharge, fast charge is supported up to 33W.
The shooting possibilities are endless with this incredible collab of cameras. The V20 comes with a multi-camera setup using Samsung's 16MP front camera, Sony's 20MP rear night vision camera, and a 64MP main camera with an 8MP wide-angle lens camera. With the smallest front camera dot on any smartphone, the V20 has more room to view your screen without that large dot being in the way. Running on the dual-band 5G network, you'll stay connected to the latest networks anywhere you go. For such a powerful and rugged device, the V20 even comes with a built-in three-phase advanced cooling system to prevent your device from overheating and causing damage. With the Doogee V20, you get the complete package of performance and protection.
- Display: 6.43"
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Front camera: 16MP
- Rear cameras: 64MP triple-camera
- Colors: Black, Red, Silver
- Weight: 296g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 512GB
- Brand: Doogee
- Rear mini display
- Virtual toolkit
- Android 11
3. UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro
The UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro is a high-powered rugged machine that runs on Android 12 to give you the smoothest user experience. This device may have one of the largest speakers on a smartphone. With a massive 3.5W power rating and 122db speaker, the Power Armor 16 Pro can produce loud, Hi-Fi quality music for any kind of event. (For a little extra kick in the party, bump up the bass booster and enjoy the tunes.) And you’ll never miss a call again with the super loud ringtone options.
The Power Armor 16 Pro offers you 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage and up to 128GB expandable storage to easily store all your music, images, and programs. The extra large 9600mAh battery provides enough power for 528 hours of standby time and 52 hours of call time, so you can keep working hard while your phone stays charged. The main 16MP rear camera is accompanied by a 2MP macro lens to help you capture even the smallest details. Need to photograph something underwater? No problem. The underwater camera mode lets you do just that.
If you find yourself in the dark, the high-brightness flashlight built into the top of the phone produces no flickers and can light up any area that you may need to work in safely. This phone meets waterproof, dustproof, and drop protection certification standards and is military-grade tested and approved. Your phone can resist up to 1.5m underwater, extreme temperatures of -4° and 131 °F, as well as high pressure, dust, drops, and crashes. For any construction worker or outdoor adventurer, this phone is able to withstand all your rugged activities.
The UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro is compatible with GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks with most carriers such as T-mobile, Metro PCS, etc. However, this smartphone is not compatible with AT&T, Cricket, and CDMA carriers.
- Display: 5.93"
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 9600mAh
- Front camera: 8MP
- Rear cameras: 16MP + 2MP
- Colors: Orange, Black
- Weight: 405g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 128GB
- Brand: UleFone
- Runs on Android 12
- 122db speaker
- Huge battery
- 4G
- Small main camera
4. UleFone Armor 12
The UleFone Armor 12 shows you that you can have a rugged phone without all the bulk. This phone is designed to look great, while also doing the job you need it to do. This device does run on Android 11 but makes up for it by joining in on the latest 5G networks. Keeping in line with the UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro, the speaker on this smartphone is huge. With 106db loudness, the dual speakers can pump out some seriously powerful beats wherever you are.
The Armor 12 gives you 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage and up to 1TB of expandable storage, so you will never run out of room on your phone. The 5180mAh battery is built to last you all day long and can support 15W wireless charging and 18W fast charging to get your device back up and charged in no time. The 48MP quad-camera on the back of the camera gives you several options for capturing all types of images, from large building projects to minuscule rocks on the ground.
The durability of this phone has been heavily tested to ensure it can handle just about everything. The Armor 12 can withstand harsh environments, extreme temperatures, high pressure, drops, falls, and even water. This phone's dust-proof, shock-proof, and waterproof design passes all durability tests and is military-grade approved. (Just because the Armor 12 is rugged doesn't mean it can't be clean!) The silver ion composite design not only looks great, but it is antibacterial and can eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs, so you can stay clean while getting dirty.
The UleFone Armor 12 is compatible with GSM, WCDMA, CDMA, and LTE networks with most carriers. 5G is supported by Sprint and T-Mobile in the United States and by Rogers Wireless in Canada.
- Display: 6.52"
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 5180mAh
- Front camera: 16MP
- Rear cameras: 48MP quad-camera
- Colors: Black, Gray
- Weight: 296g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 1TB
- Brand: UleFone
- 5G
- 48 MP quad-camera
- Antibacterial
- Runs on Android 11
5. AGM Glory Pro
This rugged, high-performance 5G smartphone is jam-packed with features and functions you never knew you wanted. The AGM Glory Pro has a design similar to the UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro with a large speaker on the back. The massive 3.5W rated speaker can produce up to 110db of loudness for the ultimate party inside or out, no matter where you are.
The AGM Glory Pro comes loaded with 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of internal storage, and up to 512GB of expandable storage with a Micro SD card. The 6200mAh battery can last up to three days of regular usage or up to 22 hours in -16° F weather with the long-lasting cold-resistant battery. The battery isn't the only thing about this phone that's built to last. The tough design of this phone meets all military grade standards, including drop-proof, dust-proof, shock-proof, and waterproof — you can take this phone anywhere.
For capturing any adventure, big or small, you'll get a couple of options when it comes to your camera. This phone sports a high-quality Sony 48MP camera, a 20MP infrared night vision camera, a 16MP front camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an integrated thermal imaging camera. The thermal imaging camera is the most powerful yet, with 2X the resolution and half the reaction time, so no matter what hotspots you're looking for, you'll find them instantly.
The AGM Glory Pro is compatible with GSM carriers and Lyca Mobile. This device is not compatible with Consumer Cellular, Cricket, or Verizon.
- Display: 6.53"
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Battery: 6200mAh
- Front camera: 16MP
- Rear cameras: 48MP + 20MP
- Colors: Black
- Weight: 370g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 512GB
- Brand: AGM
- Large speaker
- Thermal imaging camera
- Infrared night vision camera
- Most expensive
- Bulky
6. Blackview BL8800 Pro
This speedy quick 5G smartphone combines power, performance, and protection into one rugged device. With the Blackview BL8800 Pro, you'll get 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, this device does not support Micro SD expandable storage, so you are rather limited with your storage options. However, this device does come with a large 8380mAh battery that is supported by a 33W fast charge, so not only will your phone last you several days, it takes no time at all to fully recharge. The Blackview BL8800 Pro is also integrated with a copper pipe liquid cooling system to maintain its temperature and prevent overheating.
The BL8800 Pro is built-to-last with a metal frame fixed with thickened rubber and double-shot TPU moldings. The durability of this device has been put through rigorous tests to prove it meets all military grade and protection standards. From shocks to vibrations, and high elevations to submerged underwater, this phone can handle anything its put through. While your phone can withstand extreme weather, your hands might not be able to. Luckily, this phone's screen is fully functional even when you're wearing gloves to protect your hands from the elements.
In close competition with the AGM Glory Pro, the Blackview BL8800 Pro is equipped with a FLIR thermal imaging camera, as well as a Tetrapixel 16MB front camera and a 50MB rear main camera with multiple shooting options. A thermal imaging camera can detect hotspots to troubleshoot electrical, plumbing, or heating issues within your home. They can also detect dangers outside the home, from missing persons in the dark to lurking animals. For additional camera options, take advantage of underwater mode to fully immerse yourself in the water, or you can even record high-quality 2K video.
- Display: 6.58"
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 8380mAh
- Front camera: 16MP
- Rear cameras: 50MP + 5MP
- Colors: Black, Green, Orange
- Weight: 367g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: No
- Brand: Blackview
- Huge battery
- Thermal imaging camera
- Liquid cooling system
- No Micro SD card support
- Minimal internal storage
7. CAT S62 Pro
We all know that CAT is a company well known for creating quality heavy-duty machinery, so why not check out what they can do with smartphones? The CAT S62 Pro is the ultimate work phone bringing you all the necessary features without all the tacky extras. This phone gives you 6GB of RAM as well as 128GB internal storage and an additional 256GB with an SD card. With the 4000mAh battery, the CAT S62 can last up to two full days of work. In addition, the high-grade aluminum body and Gorilla Glass display provides all-around coverage for your device. From drop protection to shocks, vibration, water, and any extreme environments, the CAT S62 Pro can handle it all.
While the CAT S62 Pro isn't running on the latest 5G networks quite yet, this powerful, rugged smartphone brings a few of its own cool features to the table. Generally, all smartphones these days have some front and rear-facing cameras, but what's extra cool about this phone is that it also comes with an integrated FLIR thermal camera. This highly sensitive professional-grade sensor provides in-depth thermal imaging to help locate and deal with potential leaks, hotspots, electrical shorts, blockages, and hazards. With a 4x increase in the number of thermal pixels used, you get a higher thermal resolution and better image quality. The thermal imaging sensor is so powerful it can detect temperatures ranging from -4 °F to 392 °F.
- Display: 5.7"
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 4000mAh
- Front camera: 8MP
- Rear cameras: 12MP
- Colors: Black
- Weight: 248g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 256GB
- Brand: CAT
- Thermal imaging camera
- Construction site approved
- 4G
- Average battery
8. Nokia XR20
Nokia has been a manufacturer of heavy-duty phones from the very beginning, so there's no doubt this Nokia XR20 is designed to handle anything life throws at it. This device meets and surpasses all military-grade durability tests with the toughest Gorilla Glass display and an ultra-solid and durable body. The phone is scratch-resistant, drop-resistant, water and temperature-resistant, and even kid and pet-resistant, so nothing can stop this rugged beast. The display is also 100% functional with wet hands and gloves — so even when your hands aren't ready, your phone is.
The Nokia XR20 runs on speedy 5G networks for the fastest and most dependable connection. With this phone, you'll also get 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage and the option to use the expandable 512GB Micro SD slot for tons of extra space. The 4630mAh battery is made to last you up to two days of usage between charges. In keeping with their environmental profile, the Nokia XR20 does not include a wall charger in the box; you will need to purchase one separately if required.
This smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup combining a 48MP main camera with an ultra-wide 13MP lens with its own dedicated flash to capture the most details. With the SpeedWarp super-stabilization mode, you can fast-forward to the moments that matter. In addition, the OZO audio technology cancels out wind and excess background sounds and only records the sounds you want.
For a smartphone tough enough to handle and capture all the action, the Nokia XR20 is a great, reliable, and rugged option.
- Display: 6.67"
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 4630mAh
- Front camera: 8MP
- Rear cameras: 48MP + 13MP
- Colors: Granite, Ultra Blue
- Weight: 248g
- Charging: USB Type-C
- Micro SD card support: up to 512GB
- Brand: Nokia
- 5G
- Gorilla Glass display
- Average battery
- No wall charger included
Find the right rugged Android phone to fit your lifestyle
When it comes to shopping for a phone, a lot of research and consideration goes into making that kind of purchase — you're looking for that perfect phone to fit your lifestyle. These rugged Android phones all have different and unique features to fit various lifestyles, so the only thing left to do is find the right one to fit yours.
With the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, you're getting quality at an affordable price. This phone combines the latest high-speed networks with productivity and durability, so no matter what you're doing, this phone can keep up. The removable battery finally gives you the freedom to replace your battery without extreme costs or installation. And the added POGO pin charging port gives you more options when handling your smartphone.
Of course, if Samsung or big brands aren't your style, the Doogee V20 gives you everything you need in a rugged phone with a bit more structural durability. The larger battery gives you more time to keep working, and the extra cameras provide twice as many shooting options. The Doogee V20 is the perfect balance between performance and protection.
Finally, if you're looking for a rugged Android phone on a budget, the UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro boasts the largest speaker and battery for a total powerhouse of a device. This phone's durability and design are two major focus points, making it unique and appealing. However, you will have to decide if the added bonus of Android 12 is worth using the 4G network this phone has. No matter the endless factors you face when looking for a rugged Android device, make sure you choose one that fits your lifestyle.