Read update New apps have been added to this roundup

Settling down with an RPG for Android is the perfect way to end a long day. Long gone are the days when the only place to get lost in an RPG was your desktop computer, now your Android phone is bursting with quality games. From original mobile titles like Battle Chasers to ports of classic PC RPGs like Knights of the Old Republic, there are fantastic new games being published on Android every year.

If you're looking for something to pair with a cup of tea, a relaxing RPG like Stardew Valley is for you. But if it's the very real possibility of defeat that gets you hooked, Siege of Dragonspear should be your first port of call. No matter what kind of gamer you are, there is something on this list for you.

Most of the games here are dedicated single-player experiences. If you want an RPG with a stronger focus on multiplayer, try one of the best MMORPGs for Android.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

2 Images

Close

Star Wars: KOTOR (Knights of the Old Republic) was originally released for Xbox and Microsoft Windows in 2003. Its enduring legacy has cemented it as one of the greatest video games of all time. Released on Android in 2014, it's now more accessible than ever.

For those who have never played it, Star Wars: KOTOR will you through an adventure set 4000 years before the events of "Star Wars: A New Hope." There's a massive amount of customization here, allowing you to build your favorite Star Wars character. You'll explore classic locations, use a variety of weapons, and encounter plenty of interesting characters throughout your quest.

Stardew Valley

2 Images

Close

Stardew Valley is a farming RPG that is inspired by classic farming sims like Harvest Moon. However, it's not just a nostalgia trip. Mixing original ideas with classic tropes, it's a beautiful, heartwarming game that is certain to bring a smile to your face.

While Stardew Valley is geared towards the casual gamer, creating the most profitable farm will take plenty of hours to achieve. But whether you like building relationships, creating efficient farms, or challenging yourself in combat, Stardew Valley has something for every player.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Night Road

2 Images

Close

RPGs are, at their core, about the story. There's no point having flashy graphics or perfect animations if the story is lackluster and boring. Vampire: The Masquerade originated as a tabletop RPG in 1991, and Night Road brings us back to a time when we had to visualize the characters and events ourselves. It's a completely text-based RPG, with over 650,000 words of story and dialogue (For comparison, the Lord of the Rings trilogy has just over 576,000). It's a gripping, immersive RPG, that perfectly demonstrates how important a good story is to a game.

Siege of Dragonspear

2 Images

Close

Fans of Baldur's Gate have to give Siege of Dragonspear a try. Set between the events of Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II, Siege of Dragonspear brings characters from those games together into an original story. You'll lead your party of heroes in a 30-hour adventure, battling monsters, delving into dungeons, and exploring a world shrouded in mystery.

Siege of Dragonspear is not a simple RPG. Newcomers to the series will find themselves struggling, but it's worth pushing through the steep learning curve. While playable on any Android device, Siege of Dragonspear is optimized for tablets.

Eternium

2 Images

Close

Eternium is an ideal choice for those looking for an original fantasy RPG experience that doesn't stray too far from the classics. Built to be as comfortable as possible on mobile, its tap-to-move controls are surprisingly intuitive, so you'll be blasting skeletons and looting dungeons like a pro in no time.

Eternium is a fully fleshed-out RPG that can stand up to any big PC or console exclusive. Eternium doesn't throw everything at you at once, either, so you can settle down and enjoy it for a long time.

Portal Knights

2 Images

Close

Portal Knights is an RPG for the creative gamer. Drawing inspiration from Minecraft, Portal Knights combines these mechanics with classic RPG tropes. This combination of genres offers players a purpose to the sandbox experience beyond building elaborate structures.

Portal Knights doesn't sacrifice sandbox building for an RPG experience, it strikes a careful balance between the two genres. Players can defeat bosses, recruit NPCs, unlock new skills, and experience exciting events, all while having the freedom to explore and build at their own pace.

Chrono Trigger

2 Images

Close

Chrono Trigger was originally released on SNES in 1995. The Android version is a direct port of the DS version from 2010 that came with extra content and cutscenes. In our original review for Chrono Trigger, we called it "one of the best games of all time in a convenient form." While we heartily recommend this for anyone who played the original release, it's a splendid RPG for players of all ages.

Graphics in the 90s were a mixed bag, but Chrono Trigger's are utterly timeless; you'll never find yourself wincing at janky animations or muddled visuals. Beyond this, Chrono Trigger combines a charming story, memorable soundtrack, and an impressive amount of replayability to create an RPG you'll never want to put down.

AnimA ARPG

2 Images

Close

AnimA is inspired by retro RPGs, emphasizing deep customization and fast-paced combat. It can feel a little frustrating and repetitive at times, especially if you're used to RPGs like Chrono Trigger. However, everything in this game can be overcome with strategy and patience, and it rewards you well after finding that elusive item or defeating a tricky boss.

AnimA is ideal for those who find modern RPGs too easy at times, and prefer to solve challenges without any assistance. But this doesn't mean casual gamers can't enjoy it, too. This title has a wealth of customization options, extensive replayability, intuitive controls, and beautiful graphics that make it a must-play.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

2 Images

Close

Battle Chasers: Nightwar might have a fairly ridiculous name, but there's nothing ridiculous about how it plays. A throwback to the JRPGs of old, it has been modernized to avoid some of the genre's drawbacks. Battle Chasers: Nightwar offers players replayable dungeons that help keep gameplay fresh and cut down on the grind. Dungeons are randomized each time you re-enter them, which avoids the repetitive slog that afflicts so many JRPGs.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a great choice for players who like a decent amount of complexity in their RPGs. Combat can seem overwhelming at first, but once you've mastered the available options, you'll be amazed at how rewarding it can be.

Titan Quest

2 Images

Close

Titan Quest is another classic RPG ported to Android. It's a hack-and-slash game centered around slaying classic mythological beasts (as well as a few original ones). Throughout the course of the game, players interact with a variety of recognizable monsters, explore ancient civilizations, and master a variety of combat skills.

It's advertised as offering over 60 hours of content, so you'll have plenty of time to lose yourself in its frenetic combat system and open world.

Cat Quest

2 Images

Close

Gritty RPGs like Titan Quest or Siege of Dragonspear are all well and good, but sometimes you just want to be a cat on a quest. This is where the appropriately named Cat Quest comes in. It's a fast-paced, vibrant adventure full of monsters, dungeons, and all the spells and weapons you need to overcome them. It's an open-world experience, so you can adventure at your own pace across the world, discovering loot, side quests, and more.

Get into the grind

RPGs have always been a diverse genre, and the selection available on Android is no different. However, if you want something where you're in control, try unwinding with a casual or sandbox game. If you have a favorite RPG you don't see in this list, mention it in the comments. We're always on the lookout for the best RPGs on Android.