The world of smart TVs and streaming devices grows bigger and more complex every day, which makes it all the more enticing to find a brand you can consistently rely on. In our opinion, one of the best companies for all things smart and streaming is Roku. Back in the day, Roku used to only make set-top boxes that you had to plug into your TV. Fast forward a decade or more though, and now Roku is responsible for TVs, soundbars, as well as some of the best streaming devices in the business.

With such a diverse lineup, it can be difficult to figure out which Roku product is best for you and yours. Are there deal-breaking differences between the company’s streaming devices? And should one even bother considering a Roku-manufactured TV? To help ease some of your decision making, we’ve put together this roundup of all our favorite Roku products. From $25 plug and play peripherals to $500 TVs, there’s something for everyone here.

Our favorite Roku streaming devices and smart TVs

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Best overall One of our favorite plug and play peripherals $40 $50 Save $10 Long-range internet, stellar HDR support, and a rechargeable remote are all reasons why we’re calling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K our favorite Roku device. Pros Fast internet speeds

Excellent user interface

Supports leading HDR formats

Great price Cons No Dolby Atmos support $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

We think the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is going to be the best Roku device for most folks. Not only has it won numerous awards throughout the consumer tech space, but there’s no beating the space-saving design. Whether your TV is wall-mounted or sitting on a stand, the Streaming Stick 4K plugs directly into an HDMI port, so once it’s connected, you’re not going to see it. Beyond the hideaway aesthetic though, there’s plenty more to love about the company’s flagship stick.

For starters, you’ll be able to enjoy every major HDR format, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Then there’s the near-unfathomable amount of streaming channels you’ll be able to access, including popular services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney+. The remote control even has a built-in mic for voice searches, so you won’t have to type in long search terms. That same mic is also nice for searching for movies, shows, and other content using things actor names, genres, and other umbrella terminology.

The Streaming Stick 4K also features revamped Wi-Fi performance, so you should have little in the way of buffering troubles, regardless of how far away your router is. If Dolby Atmos is important, you may want to consider the Roku Ultra, as none of the Streaming Stick models support the audio codec.

Roku Ultra (2022) Premium pick Rule your streaming experience with Roku’s flagship On top of its lightning-fast web performance and Dolby Atmos support, the Roku Ultra supports both wireless and wired internet connectivity, and can be controlled without a remote using Roku-specific voice commands. Pros Dolby Atmos support

Wireless and wired internet

Hands-free voice controls

Comes with Voice Remote Pro Cons Pricey

One of Roku's bulkier streaming devices $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Why would one want to spend an extra $50 to buy Roku’s top streaming device? Right off the bat, we’ll bet you can see that the flagship Ultra needs to sit on a stand. Unlike the Streaming Stick lineup, this peripheral requires a separate HDMI connection to your TV, but guess what else is on the back? Ethernet and USB ports! With the Roku Ultra, you’ll be able to get the fastest web performance possible by hardwiring the device to your router (if it’s in proximity), although you’re also able to use Wi-Fi.

And that USB port is terrific for showcasing photos, videos, and other types of flash drive media. We’re also big fans of the Dolby Atmos integration, which you won’t find on other Roku models, and the inclusion of the Voice Remote Pro. The latter gives you access to convenient shortcut buttons, private listening, a rechargeable battery, and a lost remote finder.

You’ll also be able to enjoy hands-free controls by saying “Hey Roku,” followed by commands like “turn on my TV” and “find my remote.” It may be pricey, but the Roku Ultra is one of the best ways to get your stream on.

Roku Express 4K+ Best value If every dollar counts, trust in the Roku Express 4K+ 4K, HDR10+, and AirPlay 2 are all available on the Roku Express 4K+, and it doesn’t cost as much as some of the company’s other products. Pros 4K and HDR10+ support

Great web performance

Solid price Cons Not as fast as the Streaming Stick 4K

No Dolby Vision support

Requires power and HDMI $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

The Roku Express 4K+ is pretty neck and neck with the lesser-priced Roku Express and the more expensive Roku Streaming Stick 4K. So wait a second, you may be saying: Why would we recommend the in-between model if this is our value pick?

This is because we thought a difference of a few dollars between both Express models wasn’t too egregious. And when you break it down, an extra five bucks gets you access to 4K and HDR10+, both of which are missing on the regular Express model.

The Express 4K+ is also compatible with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and is AirPlay 2-ready. You’ll also have the option of connecting to either a 2.4GHz or 5GHz network band. If picture quality and web performance are top priorities though, you should spend an extra $10 on the Streaming Stick 4K.

TCL 65-inch 6 Series Best TV with built-in Roku Arresting picture quality for the win From action movies to next-gen gaming, the TCL 65-inch 6 Series uses Roku’s TV OS to deliver great performance and smart features. It also happens to be a great-looking TV with solid motion performance. Pros Vivid picture

Rich colors and deep contrast

Native 120Hz refresh rate

Roku TV OS is fast and responsive Cons Pricier than a streaming device

Some light blooming during dark scenes $1500 at Amazon

TCL is one of our favorite TV brands, bar none. Budget-friendly, easy to set up, and packed with all kinds of awesome picture, motion, and sound features, it’s hard to beat the value and performance of a top-notch TCL. Unlike TV brands like Samsung and LG, TCL partners up with streaming platform providers for all things smart, and the Roku-powered 6 Series just so happens to be one of the company’s top sets.

Not only is this a 4K TV with built-in Roku streaming apps and AirPlay 2 support, but the 6 Series also has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, which is perfect for watching action movies and sports, as well as playing video games. Over in the picture department, we’re also working with QLED and Mini LED technology, so you can expect some incredibly vibrant imagery and rich colors.

The TCL 6 Series is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which is especially convenient for viewing live footage from smart security cameras. You’ll also be able to use both assistants to search for movies, shows, and other web-searchable content.

Hisense 43-inch R6 Series Best mid-sized TV with built-in Roku Perfect for bedrooms, offices, and smaller living spaces $230 $290 Save $60 It may not be a flagship Samsung QD-OLED, but if you’re looking for a great Roku-powered TV that you can place in a brightly lit room, we recommend checking out the R6 Series. Pros Excellent price

Good picture quality

Works with Google Assistant Cons Only 60Hz refresh rate

Not as bright or colorful as more advanced models $230 at Walmart

Similar to TCL, Hisense is another brand that partners up with Roku for its user interface and smart platform. Such is the case with the Hisense 43-inch R6 Series, a great LED for a bedroom, office, or smaller living space. When it comes to brightness, colors, and contrast, the R6 may not deliver on the same level of our aforementioned TCL model, but one of the biggest wins here is 4K resolution on a screen that’s smaller than 55 inches.

The R6 Series is often on sale, but even the full retail price isn’t too shabby ($290). On top of Roku’s plethora of streaming apps and other UI elements, the R6 is also compatible with Google Assistant. The only drawback is you’ll need a separate device, like a smart speaker or smart display, to control the TV with voice commands.

Roku 55-inch Plus Series QLED A great TV made by Roku Quantum dots make the world more colorful We wish that the Roku Plus Series QLED had a native 120Hz refresh rate, because that’s just about the only thing missing from this budget-friendly set that delivers big on picture quality and web performance. Pros Great Roku TV OS experience

Deep contrast levels

Four HDMI ports Cons Only 60Hz refresh rate

Lacks more advanced picture features $500 at Best Buy

Did you know that Roku actually makes its very own TVs? There aren’t many models available, but we wanted to call attention to the brand’s top-shelf offering, the Roku 55-inch Plus Series QLED. Also available in 65 and 75-inch sizes, the Plus Series delivers an impressive picture, and supports leading HDR codecs like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. And in terms of smart content, everything we know and love about Roku’s streaming devices is on full display here.

One of the only drawbacks with the Plus Series is its native refresh rate, which tops out at just 60Hz. The TV also doesn’t have the greatest off-center performance either, which can result in colors being washed out. Sports fanatics, movie enthusiasts, and diehard gamers may want to look elsewhere, but if you’re looking for a solid TV that won’t break the bank, the Roku Plus Series shouldn’t be ignored.

Roku Streambar and Roku Wireless Bass Best soundbar with built-in Roku Enhanced audio for your favorite movies and shows $150 $250 Save $100 This set includes a decent soundbar, a wireless sub, and built-in Roku streaming tech, so you get all the benefits of a streaming stick combined with a great speaker set. Pros Wide soundstage

Punchy bass

Easy setup Cons Doesn't get as loud as other soundbars $150 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

If you’ve been wanting to amp up your entertainment experience both visually and audibly, the Roku Streamer & Roku Wireless Bass is one of the best ways to do so. What we’re dealing with here is a fantastic-sounding speaker system with built-in Roku streaming. All you have to do is plug the soundbar into your TV with the provided HDMI cable, and you’ll be able to start enjoying your favorite movies and shows via Roku’s precision-tuned amplifiers and powerful speakers.

There’s also a wireless sub bundled with the Streambar, which you’ll be able place anywhere in your listening space (as long as there’s a wall outlet nearby). And like other Roku streaming devices, you’ll be able to enjoy the full benefits of 4K and HDR, along with Dolby-optimized sound. We’re also glad that Roku decided to include features like volume boosting for voices and and nighttime listening.

It may be one of the company’s most expensive products, but the Roku Streambar & Roku Wireless Bass is guaranteed to turn your basic TV into a full-fledged smart set with pulse-pounding audio.

Roku Express Also consider Barebones is as barebones does While it doesn’t reach the 4K heights of its many siblings, the Roku Express is the most competitively-priced Roku device you’re going to find. It’s also no straggler when it comes to web performance. Pros Best price

Solid web performance

Simple setup

Works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant Cons HD-only

Lacks many features found on other Roku devices $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

We’ve made mention of the Roku Express in this roundup, and while we’re more likely to recommend models like the Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Express 4K+, there’s still a place in our hearts for the standard Express model. If money is of the utmost concern, it’s by far the cheapest Roku peripheral you can get your hands on, and it’s not too bad in the picture quality department either.

Our big suggestion with this item is to buy it for a small TV. Why? Because the Roku Express only supports HD signals up to 1080p. If you have a 40-inch or smaller 4K TV, you probably won’t notice much of a difference in the resolution, but you may with a bigger screen. The Express remote also doesn’t have any TV controls, which is a nice perk you’ll net with any other Roku model.

Roku shows no signs of stopping

Over the years, the Roku OS and Roku TV OS have stuck with similar layouts and forms of navigation. That purple backdrop with tiled apps doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and we actually think it’s refreshing that such a noteworthy brand has stuck to the “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” ideology. Of course, over time, we’ve seen evolutions in picture quality, web performance, and the addition of features like AirPlay 2 and voice assistant compatibility, but Roku’s overall appearance and functionality remains steadfast.

This is why we’re glad to call the Roku Streaming Stick 4K our best overall pick. It boasts some of the brand’s latest and greatest tech, including enhanced Wi-Fi, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and the inclusion of the Voice Remote Pro. It’s also priced competitively and is usually on sale.

If you’ve got some extra bread around, consider taking things up a few notches, and go with the Roku Ultra. As our premium pick, the Ultra offers wired Ethernet connectivity and a USB port for viewing flash drive media. It also has the unique distinction of supporting Dolby Atmos, which is paramount for surround sound enthusiasts.

Of course, we can't all afford to splurge, which is why we’ve also featured Roku products like the Roku Express 4K+. For $10 less than the Streaming Stick 4K, the Express 4K+ is still capable of delivering an Ultra HD image and can play HDR10+ content. You do lose access to Dolby Vision though, and the Express 4K+ isn’t as fast as the Streaming Stick 4K.