With its user-friendly interface, robust channel library, and offerings at multiple price points, Roku TV transformed how we watch our favorite content on a big screen. The company offers some of the best streaming devices. With a world of apps and channels available at our fingertips, finding the top ones can feel overwhelming.

We hand-picked the top entertainment channels for your Roku TV. Whether you are a movie buff, a TV series addict, a sports enthusiast, or looking for family-friendly entertainment, the list below covers it all.

10 The Roku Channel

Most network giants and TV manufacturers offer cord-cutters a free ad-supported streaming service. Roku is no exception. Pre-installed on all Roku TVs and streaming players, The Roku Channel is how to watch the top TV shows and movies from major studios and networks. You can also access hundreds of live TV channels across different genres, including sports, news, and entertainment.

You can also stream exclusive Roku original movies and TV series on a big screen. Some notable titles include Reno 911!, Punk'd, Most Dangerous Game, and more. The Roku Channel also serves as a hub where you can subscribe to and manage your premium channels like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

9 Netflix

Netflix is one of the top entertainment channels, regardless of your streaming device. The media giant carries a massive collection of licensed movies and TV shows, a wealth of original content, supports multiple profiles and offline viewing (on mobile and tablets), and offers several subscription plans.

Netflix is mainly known for its award-winning original series like Stranger Things, The Crown, House of Cards, Squid Game, and many critically acclaimed films. The price starts at $7 per month. We recommend the $20 monthly plan to unlock 4K video quality.

8 Max

HBO recently rebranded its streaming service from HBO Max to Max. It carries a vast library of movies and TV shows from popular studios like Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, and more. It's your one-stop solution to HBO's award-winning catalog, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Last of Us, and more.

There are also Max originals like Peacemaker and Hacks in the content library. Other features include multiple profiles, offline downloads, 4K content, and more. The ad-free plan starts at $16 per month.

7 Peacock TV

Peacock TV is one of the affordable entertainment channels for your Roku TV. Aside from on-demand TV shows and movies, you can stream live sports events with your active plan. We are talking about high-profile events like the Premier League, SNF (Sunday Night Football), WWE, Paralympics, and NASCAR.

It is priced at $8 per month. You can upgrade to a $14 monthly plan to remove ads and download selected titles for offline viewing. NBC also offers 50+ live TV channels to subscribers.

6 Paramount Plus

If you want to stream Showtime content on your Roku, go with Paramount Plus. It offers a robust collection of live sports, on-demand content, TV channels, and more at an affordable price. You can stream NFL games, the UEFA Champions League, The PGA Tour, kid-friendly shows and movies from Nickelodeon, and Paramount+ originals. It also supports multiple profiles, an ad-free experience with an expensive plan, and more.

The company offers a 50% discount ($30 per year) for new signups. After that, the annual pricing resets to $60 per year.

5 Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a no-brainer choice for Amazon Prime users. The e-commerce giant bundles the video streaming service, along with other perks for their Prime users. It is mainly known for award-winning shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Mirzapur, and more.

Amazon recently stepped into live sports, with titles like Premier League, NFL (Thursday Night Football), ATP Tour Tennis, Cricket, and more. You can also rent or purchase TV shows and movies from Prime Video. The price starts at $15 per month or $139 per year.

4 YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a must-have streaming service for Roku users. It offers 100+ live TV channels, unlimited DVR storage, up to three simultaneous connections, and dozens of add-ons to level up your Roku setup. The base plan doesn't offer on-demand content. You can add Entertainment Plus, Sports Plus, AMC+, and other add-ons with your existing plan to unlock on-demand TV shows and movies.

Other features include voice control, dark mode, Multiview window, picture-in-picture mode, the ability to hide channels, and more. YouTube TV also includes NFL Sunday Ticket to stream out-of-market games seamlessly. The price is $73 per month.

3 Disney+

Disney+ is another essential streaming service for Roku users. It houses content from the company's leading brands like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. The company offers multiple pricing options to bundle other streaming services like Hulu, ESPN+, and Max. The pricing starts at $10 per month for Disney+ and Hulu.

2 Pluto TV

So far, we have talked about paid entertainment channels for Roku TV. Let's end the list with a couple of free options. One such Roku channel is Pluto TV. It offers hundreds of live TV channels in different categories, an ever-growing on-demand library, curated playlists, and more in a user-friendly interface.

1 Tubi

Tubi is another free entertainment channel for Roku users. It has an extensive library of movies and TV shows, classic cult favorites, independent films, popular series, and more. The curated collection spans different genres, like action, comedy, drama, horror, and more. Since Tubi is ad-supported, you may see a lot of commercials during playback.

Binge-worthy bliss

Roku offers an array of entertainment channels, allowing you to stream the newest Hollywood hits, addictive TV series, exciting live sports, and heartwarming family-friendly shows, without a cable subscription.

As you can see from the list above, most Roku entertainment channels require a premium subscription. If you are tight on the budget, explore the free Roku channels.