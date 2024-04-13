Did you buy a new snazzy smart Roku TV or add a premium Roku device to your collection? Knowing which channels to install on your new streaming product can be daunting. Searching for channels often brings questions. Do these channels offer the highest entertainment value for the right price, and how well do they integrate with a Roku streaming stick or Roku TV? To help you gain some insight, we rounded up the best, most popular Roku channels on the platform.

1 The Roku Channel

The best budget option

Price Free Subscription ❌ No Free trial ❌ No Categories Movies & TV Developers Roku

It might not warrant enough content to replace any premium streaming services, but it does the job of finding free shows at no extra cost. The only downside is that the channel has ads, so you will have interruptions. Like Amazon Prime Video, you can add premium channels to build your catalog further. So, if you want a place to add all your channels, the Roku Channel is your go-to app for future channel surfing.

The Roku Channel on Roku

2 Max

Premium streaming for mature audiences

Price Free Subscription ✅ With Ads ($10 per month or $100 per year), Ad-Free ($16 per month or $150 per year), Ultimate Ad-Free ($20 per month or $200 per year) Free trial ❌ No Categories Movies & TV Developers Warner Bros. Discovery

Formerly HBO Max, after Warner Bros. Discovery went with the rebrand. Max is slightly pricey at $10 monthly at its most basic tier ($16 monthly for the ad-free tier and $20 for the ultimate ad-free experience). However, the service provides many premium original shows. You can watch real-binge-worthy shows like The Sopranos and Tokyo Vice. It's a great place to search for a more mature selection than other services. It requires Roku OS 11 and higher to download the app.

Max on Roku

3 YouTube

A rabbit hole of content

Price Free Subscription ✅ YouTube Premium Individual ($14 per month or $140 per year), YouTube Premium Family ($23 per month), YouTube Premium Student ($8 per month) Free trial ✅ Yes Categories Apps Developers Google

YouTube is a giant behemoth for streamable content. You can find an assortment of categories on YouTube. Tune into content creators, watch recorded videos, and access free movies. The content options on YouTube seem endless. YouTube channels cover diverse topics, from tech-savvy channels to ones focused on home-brewed entertainment. You can also enjoy the majority of YouTube completely free (with ads) without upgrading to YouTube Premium. Whether it's worth purchasing the ad-free tier depends on what you hope to gain from the app.

If you only want to access YouTube TV, Roku has a separate app for YouTube TV.

YouTube on Roku

4 Hulu

An impressive variety of movies and TV shows