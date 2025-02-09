One of the best brands in the world of smart TVs and streaming devices is Roku. This O.G. developer and device manufacturer has put out several fast, powerful, and reliable AV gadgets that connect to popular apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Max for nearly two decades. Another benefit of owning a Roku is the number of lesser-known apps you can access.

A Roku-branded TV or Streaming Stick 4K can be a portal to cinematic classics, revered TV shows, local news coverage, and games. The sky is the limit if you have time to scroll and search. To help you scratch the surface of this treasure trove, we rounded up the seven best Roku apps you’ve never heard of (or have heard of once or twice in passing).

7 FilmRise

Source: Roku

Can’t get enough movies in your life? We get it. That’s why it’s good to know about all the free movie and TV show platforms you can access with a Roku device. One of the best lesser-sung gems is FilmRise. Claiming to be “the largest independent provider of free movies and TV,” FilmRise gives you access to over 10,000 hours of content spanning almost every genre.

The service is free and features an intuitive UI that makes it easy to find something to watch or scroll around to discover something new. An Add to Watchlist function flags movies and shows to watch in the future, and a Continue Watching queue picks up where you left off.

6 Haystack Local & World News

Source: Roku

One of the first things cord-cutters fret about losing when parting ways with a cable provider is news. Apps like Haystack Local & World News turn your Roku into an all-hands-on-deck news hub. With access to 300+ stations, Haystack brings you up-to-date coverage from local and global networks.

You can customize the Haystack app to show the topics and sources that matter to you. Enjoy reporting from ABC News, CBSN, AP, Cheddar, Bloomberg, and a massive library of local news outlets for free.

5 Xumo Play

Source: Roku

Similar to apps like The Roku Channel, Crackle, and Pluto TV, Xumo Play has a trove of free content. Available media includes over 1,000 movies across multiple genres and access to 300+ live and on-demand channels. Whether you’re into true crime, Westerns, or classic sitcoms, Xumo has you covered. Plus, the app includes news and sports coverage, as well as family-friendly and educational content for the budding minds in your household.

Xumo Play doesn’t cost anything or require an account or credit card info. No signing up means you can start streaming pronto.

4 Journy

Source: Roku

If you enjoy globe-trotting adventures, Journy is right up your alley. Home to hours of travel-inspired content, Journy gets you up close and personal with travelers and film crews who are as eager to see the world as you are. From stargazing to backpacking, Journy is powered by Ovation, a renowned media company focused on arts and culture.

Journy is free, so you can start armchair-spelunking ASAP.

3 IP Camera Viewer

Source: Roku

How about turning your Roku TV or streaming device into a part-time security guard? With the IP Camera Viewer app, you can use your Roku TV or streaming device to view real-time footage from most IP-connected cameras. You can also control pan, tilt, and zoom cams with your Roku remote.

There are two versions of the app: IP Camera Viewer Basic, which supports a single IP camera (MJPEG, JPG-encoded RTSP, ONVIF, and pan/tilt/zoom), and IP Camera Viewer Pro. The latter costs $5, supports up to four IP cameras via Split Screen View, and has a screensaver feature that showcases your preferred camera feeds. The Pro version works with motion detection devices.

2 Dashcoop

Source: Roku

This app won’t change your life, but it’s hard to say no to a fully customizable weather dashboard you can open in seconds flat. Dashcoop is a free Roku app that displays a streamlined local forecast. The forecast includes current conditions, temperature, wind, and precipitation. Enter your zip code and let Dashcoop go to work.

1 Prince of Persia

Source: Roku

A fully operational port of the original Prince of Persia is available for download on the Roku Streaming Store. The port works quite well. All you need to play is your Roku remote to experience the 1989 side-scrolling hit. This is another free download, so enjoy the desert swashbuckling to your heart’s content.

More than meets the eye with Roku

We love using our Roku TVs and streaming devices for surface-level streaming. We’re talking about services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, and other entertainment platforms. But, as our list should indicate, there are a lot of niche Roku Channels. Whether you’re looking for a big, free movie library, a way to enjoy a classic video game, or a monitor for your home’s security cam live feeds, there’s something a bit lesser-known on the Roku Streaming Store for everyone.

If you’re new to all things Roku, look at our list of the 10 best free Roku Channels you can download and our roundup of the best Roku Channels for streaming movies and shows for free.