Roku has been a popular choice among budget shoppers for a long time. It offers a simple user interface and doesn’t lock you into a smart home ecosystem, supporting both Alexa and Google Assistant. But Roku has had a fair share of issues recently, with streaming services like YouTube TV and Amazon Prime video threatening at various times to leave the platform. If that has deterred you from picking up a Roku, or you’re looking to upgrade your existing one to something else, there are plenty of Roku alternatives for you to consider.

Best value 2. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you still haven’t given up on your old HD TV or have a liking for Amazon’s Fire TV interface, the basic Fire TV Stick Lite could be the one for you. It lacks the bells and whistles of its Max sibling but is still quite capable, with support for HDR10 and 10+ along with Dolby Atmos. You get the same refreshed interface as its pricier relatives and the plethora of apps that the Fire TV platform supports. The only quibble about this Lite model is that its remote lacks dedicated volume keys and cannot control your TV, unlike what you get on the Max and the standard Fire TV stick. However, the remote does support voice inputs through Alexa — a big plus over Roku’s HD option, which misses out on the feature. And Amazon often makes the deal sweeter with an even better price during sales. Read More Specifications Operating System: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Ports: HDMI out, microUSB for power

HDMI out, microUSB for power RAM/storage: 1GB/8GB

1GB/8GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Price: $29.99

$29.99 Display: 1080p, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG

1080p, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG Audio: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos (pass-through) Pros Supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos

Great value, especially during sales

The remote has Alexa support Cons Software isn’t the cleanest

You can get a 4K stick for just a little more

No dedicated volume keys on the remote Buy This Product Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Nvidia Shield TV Pro 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon For those who want to do more than just stream movies on an Android TV box, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the best (and maybe only) choice. No Roku streamer can even come close to the Shield TV Pro’s capabilities and versatility. For one, the Shield TV Pro gets 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, both of which are more spacious than most other streaming hardware. Although the storage is actually a step down from 500GB offered on previous Pro models, those used a slower hybrid mechanical HDD. Secondly, when paired with a game controller (sold separately), you can use the Shield to play games from a variety of sources, including GeForce Now and Steam Link. And if you attach an external hard drive to it, you can even turn it into a great Plex server. However, all those capabilities came at a price that most buyers won’t consider affordable. Read More Specifications Operating System: Android TV (Android 11)

Android TV (Android 11) Ports: HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power

HDMI 2.0 out, gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0, power RAM/storage: 3GB/16GB

3GB/16GB Price: $199.99

$199.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: DTS, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos Pros Excellent performance

Supports a variety of audio and video standards

Great for setting up a Plex server

Excellent support from Nvidia Cons It’s expensive

Just 16GB of internal storage

Hasn’t seen a hardware refresh in over two years Buy This Product Nvidia Shield TV Pro Shop at Amazon

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings rather minor improvements to the hardware over its predecessor, but the experience has improved manifold in real-world use. The apps open in no time, and moving between multiple apps is a breeze for the Max. Amazon offers virtually any streaming service you can imagine, and since Fire OS is essentially Android at heart, you can easily install APKs to access even more apps. If you're already deep in the Amazon ecosystem, a Fire TV Stick is a no-brainer, as it'll integrate pretty well with your Echo speakers and many smart home devices that work with Alexa. The new remote now also has dedicated volume keys and the ability to control your TV and soundbar, though the branded shortcut keys may not be to everyone's liking. Amazon recently released a revamped Fire TV UI with improved Alexa controls, and the update supported hardware as far back as 2016. However, the new interface has started to feel a tad cluttered with ads and promotional content taking over. Read More Specifications Operating System: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Ports: HDMI output, micro USB for power only

HDMI output, micro USB for power only RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB

2GB/8GB Connectivity: 802.11 ax (2.4 & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 ax (2.4 & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Price: $54.99

$54.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

1080p, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ Audio: Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos Pros Fire OS 7 feels smooth and responsive

Most audio and video standards are supported

Works with your Alexa smart speakers

Among the most affordable 4K dongles Cons Software is cluttered

Not a big upgrade over the predecessor

Only 8GB of storage Buy This Product Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

5. Onn Android TV 4K 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Walmart Walmart isn’t probably the first company that comes to mind when thinking of streaming devices. But here we are with the 4K-enabled Onn Android TV that delivers good value. The $30 Android TV box (often discounted to as low as $20) even matches the new Google Chromecast in many areas — minus the new Google TV UI. Barring the fact that you’ll have to put up with the older Android TV interface, it is a pretty decent performer, and we didn’t have anything major to complain about the picture quality. Although, the absence of HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos (Dolby Vision is supported) doesn’t make a strong case for this Android TV box from Walmart. But at the end of the day, it all boils down to the price. For that kind of money, you’ll get a 1080p Roku without a voice-enabled remote, making the Onn device a much better pick for your spare TV sets. Read More Specifications Operating System: Android TV

Android TV Ports: HDMI output, microUSB for power only

HDMI output, microUSB for power only RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB

2GB/8GB Connectivity: 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4

802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4 Price: $29.88

$29.88 Display: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Audio: Dolby audio

Dolby audio Resolution: 4K Pros At $30, you can’t ask for more

4K with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision (no HDR10+)

Stock and clean Android TV

Solid performer Cons Remote is functional but not particularly ergonomic

Updates aren’t guaranteed

Older Android TV interface Buy This Product Onn Android TV 4K Shop at Walmart

6. Nvidia Shield TV (2019) 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The standard Nvidia Shield TV gets you many of the benefits that the Shield TV Pro is known for — a beefy Tegra X1+ processor, the companion app, and an impressive AI upscaling, to name a few. It’s got a cylindrical design that’s unlike any other dongle and uses the same remote control as the Pro, which is miles better than the one bundled with older Shields. As opposed to 3GB of RAM on the Pro, the standard Shield ships with just 2GB of memory. While this step-down doesn't have any noticeable impact on your regular streaming services, it does mean that you cannot play any Shield-exclusive games like Doom 3 and Half-Life 2. In a sea of cheap and equally capable video streaming boxes, the Shield TV indeed isn’t the most value for your money. You can probably get by with the $50 Chromecast, but if you have your heart set on an Nvidia Android TV box, the non-Pro Shield TV won’t disappoint you. Read More Specifications Resolution: 4K

4K Operating System: Android TV (Android 11)

Android TV (Android 11) Ports: HDMI 2.0, MicroSD, Ethernet

HDMI 2.0, MicroSD, Ethernet RAM/storage: 2GB/8GB

2GB/8GB Dimensions: 6.5 x 1.57"

6.5 x 1.57" Price: $149.99

$149.99 Audio: Dolby Digital (AC3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC3), Dolby ATMOS, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X, DTS Core Pros More powerful than most streamers

AI upscaling works really well

Nvidia’s software support has been excellent

Great for game streaming Cons $150 is pretty steep

Can’t be used as a Plex server

8GB storage will fill up fast Buy This Product Nvidia Shield TV (2019) Shop at Amazon

7. Apple TV 4K 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Folks in the Apple camp don’t have a lot of options, but the ones they have tend to be pretty solid. The Apple TV 4K is a mean machine with the A12 Bionic processor, making it a good option for casual gaming through Apple Arcade. It’s got a clean and uniform UI, something that Roku is also known for, and you’re going to appreciate how easy to navigate the interface is — and that it isn't loaded with ads like many Android and Fire TV boxes. Things that aren’t so great include a steep price and the lack of any kind of support for Android devices using AirPlay. Read More Specifications Operating System: tvOS

tvOS Ports: HDMI 2.1 output, gigabit Ethernet, power

HDMI 2.1 output, gigabit Ethernet, power RAM/storage: 3GB/32GB or 64GB

3GB/32GB or 64GB Connectivity: 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 (2.4GHz / 5GHz)

802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 (2.4GHz / 5GHz) Price: $179.99

$179.99 Display: 1080p, 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision

1080p, 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision Audio: Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Pros Superb choice for those in the Apple ecosystem

It’s got plenty of storage

Software and support are excellent

Great for casual gaming Cons It starts at $180

Doesn’t integrate with non-Apple devices Buy This Product Apple TV 4K Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

While Google and Amazon have modernized their TV interfaces by putting content front and center, the Roku UI is still app-first, like the good old days. If you prefer Roku’s style of content delivery that doesn’t overwhelm you with choices, Apple TV is the closest you can get on that front, but you’ll have to cough up top dollar for it.

For most users, Google TV should be a nice middle ground, offering a modern interface without the clutter that Fire TV throws your way. Although, if you already have a smart home setup in place, it’d make much more sense to pick a streaming device that integrates better with your existing smart speakers. So, it’d be the Chromecast for Google Home/Nest speakers or one of the Fire TV sticks for Amazon Echo speakers.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email