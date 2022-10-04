Roguelike games are famous for their brutal difficulty, randomly generated levels, dungeon crawling exploration, and the threat of permanently killing off a character during a failed playthrough. Games with high stakes ensure this challenge is even more rewarding once you've learned how to overcome them, so it's not surprising that the roguelike subgenre has made a name for itself across various platforms, including Android. But not all roguelike games are created equally, so we've decided to break down which top-tier roguelikes deserve your money, time, and storage on your favorite Android gaming phone.

Shattered Pixel Dungeon

Once a mod for Pixel Dungeon, another roguelike game, Shattered Pixel Dungeon transformed into a standalone title. You can play as four different heroes, all offering unique classes/subclasses, where you'll gather items, defeat monsters/bosses, and complete quests. It's a fantastic game to introduce players to the roguelike genre since it emulates classic RPG mechanics mixed with classic roguelike elements: randomized levels, dungeon crawling, and permadeath. So if you're looking to dip into something more traditional, Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a perfect choice, and it's free!

Pathos: Nethack Codex

Another excellent beginner entry into the roguelike subgenre is Pathos, as it respectfully showcases what a classic tile-based roguelike experience genuinely is. Pathos: Nethack Codex is based on the 1987 game Nethack, where you'll create a custom class and descend into a dungeon to see how long you can survive — the only difference is you choose from 13 classes instead. Pathos: Nethack Codex will see you looting, checking for traps, and cautiously planning your battle encounters to ensure your survival. The best part is that the game is free without ads.

Soul Knight

Now we are getting towards the modern interpretation of roguelike games where real-time mechanics like dodging and shooting are introduced into the mix. A magical stone holds the key to world balance, and it so happens that there are high-tech aliens that can't keep their grubby, greedy hands off this key, leaving it up to you to retrieve the lost magical stone. In Soul Knight, you'll fight in randomized dungeons, recruit NPCs to fight by your side, and gain access to over 270 weapons. As you play through the dungeons, the difficulty level spikes, so you'll get your fill for a challenge as you play (even if this game is a bit more forgiving than other entries). Soul Knight features controller support, and you can also play online multiplayer (up to four players).

Cardinal Quest 2

Sometimes to motivate finishing a playthrough, you desire progression and an achievable (well-defined) goal. There's only so much randomization you can handle while on the go, which is why Cardinal Quest 2 is a perfect adaptation for roguelikes on mobile. You have three acts to work through, and it requires patient grinding to build up your character to become strong enough to slay the final boss. The game's length is short but offers a lot of replayability, thanks to the game's seven different classes. Each class feels unique, and you can customize your choice with weapons and loot you'll find in your playthrough. So if you're looking to complete a game over shorter bursts, Cardinal Quest 2 is a great choice.

Out there: Omega Edition

If you're a sci-fi enthusiast and want to get your feet wet in roguelike games, the award-winning Out there: Omega Edition fits that bill perfectly. You're tasked with surviving the brutalities of space with your trusty ship. You'll have to manage your ship's hull, fuel, and oxygen levels and gather resources on habitable planets. The game breaks away from tradition by focusing on survival and item management, so don't expect to face off against aliens/monsters on this sci-fi adventure. Be warned that Out there: Omega Edition has a high skill ceiling upon entry, so it may not be the best starting point for casual players/new players in this subgenre. Also, note that this game requires a premium purchase but is free if you subscribe to Google Play Pass.

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire is a roguelike deckbuilder; it's a single-player game where you'll craft a custom deck to climb the top of an unforgiving Spire. You'll depend on the power within each card to carry you through the dangers that lie in wait as you wander inside the randomly generated areas within the Spire. Graphically, Slay the Spire strays away from the older pixilated-styled roguelike dungeon crawlers and instead relies on a freshly modernized UI and a slick design for all the cards (hundreds of cards are collectible) you'll use. The game is simple to learn but difficult to master, and it's also available across multiple platforms.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells marvelously crafts a top-tier gameplay loop by mashing up elements found in roguelike and Metroidvania games. You play as a prisoner, a failed alchemic experiment that can possess human corpses. Now it is up to you to explore the ever-changing castle and uncover the mystery behind the island's (threatening) inhabitants. Dead Cells teaches you to think carefully about your choices, and each death demonstrates the path you should follow to improve on the choices you make. Overall, this game is a masterpiece and always continuously making updates and improvements for mobile; there's added controller support and the ability to save in the middle of your session (a feature we implore that more single-player games should adopt). If you start playing now, you'll just be in time to experience the free update on November 29th.

Wayward Souls

If you ever wondered what it would be like to play Legend of Zelda on hard mode or a pixilated version of Dark Souls, then Wayward Souls is the closest you'll probably get. It's a story-driven, traditional roguelike (includes perma-death but with carried-over progression in subsequent playthroughs) experience involving high stakes. How you decide to play can mean life or death, measuring your proficiency at blocking, evading, and positioning in battle. The combat is exceptional, with commendably tight controls on mobile, taking the action-2D gameplay to the next level. Not only do the controls feel good, but there's also plenty of replay value since every class plays differently. You'll have to purchase or play the app through a Google Play Pass subscription.

Dipping into roguelikes

Getting your feet wet with a subgenre of games you're not as familiar with is daunting, especially ones with a brutal difficulty level; it can be a total turn-off to the entire subgenre if you don't know what you're getting into beforehand. So hopefully, today's roundup is enough to get you started, serving as an introductory guide for newcomers while allowing veterans to grow their Android gaming library. And remember, if you prefer regular RPGs to roguelikes, perhaps our best RPGs roundup is exactly what you're looking for.