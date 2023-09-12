Summary Robot vacuums save you time and effort by regularly cleaning your floors, reducing the need for manual vacuuming and mopping.

Many robot vacuums now feature smart assistant support, allowing you to control them with voice commands using platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

While advanced features like auto-emptying, floor mopping, and mapping navigation come with a higher price tag, there are still affordable options available for those on a budget.

The best robot vacuum deals won't just save you money on a new cleaning buddy, they'll do so much more by reducing the time and hassle you'll spend vacuuming and mopping yourself. Keeping your floors clean can be a time-consuming endeavor, but a good robot vacuum can take quite the load off your shoulders by regularly cleaning your floors, reducing how frequently you'll have to do the job yourself.

Even better, most robot vacs now feature smart assistant support, with voice control capabilities via Alexa or Google Assistant, to make it even more convenient to keep your place tidy. With the right compatible smart speaker for example, you'll be able to set and forget your autonomous cleaning companion with scheduled cleanings and tasks. Plus, most options include nifty features like auto-emptying, floor mopping, and advanced mapping navigation to optimally keep your floors clean.

These enhancements often come with a bigger price tag, however, so we've brought together some of the best deals on robot vacuums you'll find today to help you save a bit of cash on a new robot vac for your home.

Best robot vacuum deals

Source: iRobot iRobot Roomba 692 $190 $300 Save $110 A good option for pet owners, the iRobot Room 692 works on hard floors and carpets to keep your home neat and tidy from dust and debris. A 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes loosen and lift dirt, and adaptive navigation helps the Roomba 692 get every nook and cranny. It doesn't feature self-cleaning, but at just under 40% off, it's one of the more affordable choices for shoppers who still want a good robot vacuum. $190 at Amazon

Source: Shark Shark Matrix $400 $500 Save $100 With impressive suction power and precision home mapping, the Shark Matrix uses 360 LiDar vision to accurately map and clean your home. It works great on both hard floors and carpets, and has self-emptying capabilities to minimize the hassle on your end. At 20% off, it's down to much more palatable price point for those who want a more premium option. $400 at Best Buy

Source: Shark Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $350 $600 Save $250 Sharks' premium AI Ultra voice controlled robo vac features the brand's patented Matrix Clean technology, precision home LiDar mapping, and self-cleaning brush roll and emptying capabilities to offer a robot vac that's truly hassle-free. You can also use Alexa or Google Assistant to set cleaning schedules or call it on-demand, making it a top-notch choice at over 40% off right now. $350 at Amazon

Source: Roborock Roborock S8+ $800 $1000 Save $200 The cream of the crop isn't cheap, but Roborock's S8+ is worth every penny. Featuring 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this powerful little robot-vac features an intuitive app to let you set schedules, adjust power, set cleaning perimeters, and so much more. There's no voice assistant compatibility, but the $200 discount makes up for that. $800 at Amazon

Source: Dreamebot Dreametech L10s Ultra $900 $1000 Save $100 The Dreametech L10s Ultra fits the bill as one of the top vacs on the market for a number of reasons, including high suction power, impressive navigation, and a 2-in-1 vacuum/mopping system. It also features self-emptying and cleaning capabilities. At $900 it's definitely one of the pricier models you can go with, but you're getting everything pay for here. $900 at Amazon