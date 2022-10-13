Robot vacuums are an excellent way to clean your floors without getting your hands dirty. Most of them connect to the internet, making them a worthy addition to your smart home setup. Plus, you can control them using your smart speakers, Google Assistant, or Alexa.
While iRobot initially dominated the market with its Roomba sweepers, plenty of other brands have come to compete, offering an incredible number of options.
We've selected several options, ranging from the affordable sweeper that's more than enough for a daily clean to the most sophisticated devices that can mop and remove stains without requiring much human interaction.
1. Ultenic T10
The Ultenic T10 is an excellent all-rounder that's priced fairly. It vacuums floors effectively and can even mop them after creating a detailed map of your house. Its station lets you set it and forget about it for a while, as the 4.3L dust bag can last for months without being emptied. The app is pretty intuitive, too; it lets you control and customize it remotely.
Of course, the T10 also works seamlessly with Google Home and Alexa for an improved smart home experience. Sadly, the T10's mopping features are relatively basic and can't compare with the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which costs more than twice the price.
- Dimensions: 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.86 inches
- Dustbin Capacity: 4.3L dust bag in station
- Battery Life: 200 minutes
- Brand: Ultenic
- Price: $500
- Power: 3,000Pa
- Weight: 16.53 lbs
- Color : White
- Surface Recommendation: All
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)
- Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant
2. Dreametech L10s Ultra
The Dreametech L10s Ultra is, together with the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, the most advanced robot vacuum available on the market. It has impressive suction power, two spinning brushes to clean and mop your floors, combined with advanced navigation features and obstacle detection. In addition to excellent navigation and obstacle detection, the L10s Ultra can clean its mops and automatically empty the dirty water and dust in the dock's appropriate tanks, requiring little maintenance.
Similarly, it can automatically go back to its station to refill its clean water tank, which the station automatically mixes with a cleaning solution. Dreametech designed its self-emptying and self-cleaning station with care, making it a relatively acceptable addition to your living room, and integrated the tanks vertically to save space. It's probably our favorite option on the list, provided you have the budget for it.
- Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 3 inches
- Dustbin Capacity: 3L dust bag in station
- Battery Life: 210 minutes
- Brand: Dreametech
- Price: $1,400
- Power: 5,300Pa
- Weight: 8.1 lbs
- Color : White
- Surface Recommendation: All
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri)
- Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri
3. Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is lavishly expensive, but it's also the most powerful and easiest-to-use robot vacuum we've ever tested. If you have a combination of hard flooring and carpet, it can clean it all. Best of all, you barely have to touch the robot, thanks to its base station, which can handle the dirty water and dust for a while without being emptied.
With its advanced app, it can detect obstacles, avoid specific areas and recognize rooms. It does cost an arm and a leg, though, so you'll have to consider whether you really hate mopping and cleaning the old-fashioned way. Lastly, its design is a bit too close to a garbage bin, making it a dubious addition to your living area.
- Dimensions: 19.69 x 19.69 x 16.93 in
- Dustbin Capacity: 2.5L dust bag in station
- Battery Life: 180 minutes
- Brand: Roborock
- Price: $1,400 with dock, $860 without
- Power: 5,100 Pa
- Weight: 10.36 lbs
- Color : Black
- Surface Recommendation: All
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)
- Integrations: App, Alexa, Google Assistant
4. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
The RoboVac 30C is relatively basic in the sense that it doesn't come with a self-emptying station like the other options. It also doesn't have the same advanced navigation features. Its app is also less advanced, as you'll have to use physical boundary strips to prevent it from entering specific areas. That being said, it's an affordable option that can be controlled remotely, making it worth considering if you have a limited budget.
- Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inchbes
- Dustbin Capacity: 0.6L
- Battery Life: 100 minutes
- Brand: eufy by Anker
- Price: $170
- Power: 1,500Pa
- Weight: 5.95 lbs
- Color : White
- Surface Recommendation: Hard floors
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)
- Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant
5. Roborock Q5+
The Roborock Q5+ splits the difference between entry-level vacuums and the ultra-premium versions priced at over a grand. At $700, the Q5+ is no impulse purchase, but it's one of the best robot vacuums you can get, as long as you don't need mopping features. Its well-designed app allows you to create rooms and set virtual boundaries without requiring physical objects.
The Q5+ is also good at avoiding obstacles, meaning you won't have to clean everything up before launching it. It's significantly more expensive than the Ultenic T10 without offering wet cleaning features. Still, it comes with better navigation and obstacle detection, making it a better purchase if you want to avoid your robot being stuck between chair legs.
It's also available without the bundled auto-emptying dock, helping you save about $250 on its price, in case you don't mind emptying its dust bin frequently.
- Dimensions: 13.78x13.78x3.78 in
- Dustbin Capacity: 2.5L
- Battery Life: 180 minutes
- Brand: Roborock
- Price: $700 with dock, $430 without
- Power: 2,700Pa
- Weight: 7.05 lbs
- Color : Black
- Surface Recommendation: All
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)
- Integrations: App, Alexa, Google Assistant
6. Roomba s9+
The s9+ is one of the most expensive Roombas. However, it's also the one with the best cleaning efficiency, thanks to its advanced edge cleaning and dual plastic brushes that are perfect for removing pet hair. Its app is well-designed, with advanced recommendations and the ability to create maps and define rooms.
Although it comes with a self-emptying base, it lacks mopping features and obstacle detection, meaning you should mostly consider over it the other options if your floors are often covered with dust and pet hair.
- Dimensions: 12.25 x 12.25 x 3.5 inches
- Dustbin Capacity: 2.4L dust bag in station
- Battery Life: 120 minutes
- Brand: iRobot
- Price: $800
- Power: 2,500Pa
- Weight: 8.15 lbs
- Color : Black and bronze
- Surface Recommendation: All
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)
- Integrations: App, Alexa, Google Assistant
Get the right smart robot vacuum for your floor type and needs
Depending on what you're looking for, there are plenty of options. If a basic sweeper is enough for you, consider getting the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, which will happily give your hard floor a quick daily sweep without depleting your wallet.
On the other hand, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and Dreametech L10s Ultra are the "ultimate" options to keep your floors shiny, thanks to their powerful suction, built-in mopping, and self-cleaning capabilities, in addition to advanced navigation and object detection. I prefer the second option, as it takes up less space and looks better. That being said, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is said to be slightly better when it comes to wet cleaning. Both cost the same price, so you'll have to choose between better mopping or design.
The Ultenic T10 is a great middle ground, considering it has enough power to clean up dust and hair, and it can mop. However, it doesn't have advanced functions such as self-cleaning or obstacle detection. Considering it costs less than half the price of the two above options, it's a perfect choice if you require occasional mopping and don't want to spend the cash.
Lastly, the Roomba s9+ and Roborock Q5+ are great if you need advanced vacuuming but can live without automatic mopping. Both are premium buys, but they lack some features, such as mopping and self-cleaning, and obstacle detection for the s9+. However, they're excellent picks if you have carpets, rugs, and pets — or want your corners to be extra neat.