Robot vacuums are an excellent way to clean your floors without getting your hands dirty. Most of them connect to the internet, making them a worthy addition to your smart home setup. Plus, you can control them using your smart speakers, Google Assistant, or Alexa.

While iRobot initially dominated the market with its Roomba sweepers, plenty of other brands have come to compete, offering an incredible number of options.

We've selected several options, ranging from the affordable sweeper that's more than enough for a daily clean to the most sophisticated devices that can mop and remove stains without requiring much human interaction.

Best value 1. Ultenic T10 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Ultenic T10 is an excellent all-rounder that's priced fairly. It vacuums floors effectively and can even mop them after creating a detailed map of your house. Its station lets you set it and forget about it for a while, as the 4.3L dust bag can last for months without being emptied. The app is pretty intuitive, too; it lets you control and customize it remotely. Of course, the T10 also works seamlessly with Google Home and Alexa for an improved smart home experience. Sadly, the T10's mopping features are relatively basic and can't compare with the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which costs more than twice the price. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.86 inches

13.78 x 13.78 x 3.86 inches Dustbin Capacity: 4.3L dust bag in station

4.3L dust bag in station Battery Life: 200 minutes

200 minutes Brand: Ultenic

Ultenic Price: $500

$500 Power: 3,000Pa

3,000Pa Weight: 16.53 lbs

16.53 lbs Color : White

White Surface Recommendation: All

All Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)

Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant) Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant Buy This Product Ultenic T10 Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. Dreametech L10s Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Dreametech L10s Ultra is, together with the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, the most advanced robot vacuum available on the market. It has impressive suction power, two spinning brushes to clean and mop your floors, combined with advanced navigation features and obstacle detection. In addition to excellent navigation and obstacle detection, the L10s Ultra can clean its mops and automatically empty the dirty water and dust in the dock's appropriate tanks, requiring little maintenance. Similarly, it can automatically go back to its station to refill its clean water tank, which the station automatically mixes with a cleaning solution. Dreametech designed its self-emptying and self-cleaning station with care, making it a relatively acceptable addition to your living room, and integrated the tanks vertically to save space. It's probably our favorite option on the list, provided you have the budget for it. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 3 inches

13 x 13 x 3 inches Dustbin Capacity: 3L dust bag in station

3L dust bag in station Battery Life: 210 minutes

210 minutes Brand: Dreametech

Dreametech Price: $1,400

$1,400 Power: 5,300Pa

5,300Pa Weight: 8.1 lbs

8.1 lbs Color : White

White Surface Recommendation: All

All Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri)

Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri) Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Buy This Product Dreametech L10s Ultra Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Roborock The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is lavishly expensive, but it's also the most powerful and easiest-to-use robot vacuum we've ever tested. If you have a combination of hard flooring and carpet, it can clean it all. Best of all, you barely have to touch the robot, thanks to its base station, which can handle the dirty water and dust for a while without being emptied. With its advanced app, it can detect obstacles, avoid specific areas and recognize rooms. It does cost an arm and a leg, though, so you'll have to consider whether you really hate mopping and cleaning the old-fashioned way. Lastly, its design is a bit too close to a garbage bin, making it a dubious addition to your living area. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 19.69 x 19.69 x 16.93 in

19.69 x 19.69 x 16.93 in Dustbin Capacity: 2.5L dust bag in station

2.5L dust bag in station Battery Life: 180 minutes

180 minutes Brand: Roborock

Roborock Price: $1,400 with dock, $860 without

$1,400 with dock, $860 without Power: 5,100 Pa

5,100 Pa Weight: 10.36 lbs

10.36 lbs Color : Black

Black Surface Recommendation: All

All Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)

Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant) Integrations: App, Alexa, Google Assistant Buy This Product Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Shop at Roborock Shop at Amazon

4. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The RoboVac 30C is relatively basic in the sense that it doesn't come with a self-emptying station like the other options. It also doesn't have the same advanced navigation features. Its app is also less advanced, as you'll have to use physical boundary strips to prevent it from entering specific areas. That being said, it's an affordable option that can be controlled remotely, making it worth considering if you have a limited budget. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inchbes

12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inchbes Dustbin Capacity: 0.6L

0.6L Battery Life: 100 minutes

100 minutes Brand: eufy by Anker

eufy by Anker Price: $170

$170 Power: 1,500Pa

1,500Pa Weight: 5.95 lbs

5.95 lbs Color : White

White Surface Recommendation: Hard floors

Hard floors Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)

Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant) Integrations: Alexa, Google Assistant Buy This Product eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Shop at Amazon Shop at Anker

5. Roborock Q5+ 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Roborock Q5+ splits the difference between entry-level vacuums and the ultra-premium versions priced at over a grand. At $700, the Q5+ is no impulse purchase, but it's one of the best robot vacuums you can get, as long as you don't need mopping features. Its well-designed app allows you to create rooms and set virtual boundaries without requiring physical objects. The Q5+ is also good at avoiding obstacles, meaning you won't have to clean everything up before launching it. It's significantly more expensive than the Ultenic T10 without offering wet cleaning features. Still, it comes with better navigation and obstacle detection, making it a better purchase if you want to avoid your robot being stuck between chair legs. It's also available without the bundled auto-emptying dock, helping you save about $250 on its price, in case you don't mind emptying its dust bin frequently. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 13.78x13.78x3.78 in

13.78x13.78x3.78 in Dustbin Capacity: 2.5L

2.5L Battery Life: 180 minutes

180 minutes Brand: Roborock

Roborock Price: $700 with dock, $430 without

$700 with dock, $430 without Power: 2,700Pa

2,700Pa Weight: 7.05 lbs

7.05 lbs Color : Black

Black Surface Recommendation: All

All Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)

Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant) Integrations: App, Alexa, Google Assistant Buy This Product Roborock Q5+ Shop at Amazon

6. Roomba s9+ 7.50 / 10 The s9+ is one of the most expensive Roombas. However, it's also the one with the best cleaning efficiency, thanks to its advanced edge cleaning and dual plastic brushes that are perfect for removing pet hair. Its app is well-designed, with advanced recommendations and the ability to create maps and define rooms. Although it comes with a self-emptying base, it lacks mopping features and obstacle detection, meaning you should mostly consider over it the other options if your floors are often covered with dust and pet hair. Read More Specifications Dimensions: 12.25 x 12.25 x 3.5 inches

12.25 x 12.25 x 3.5 inches Dustbin Capacity: 2.4L dust bag in station

2.4L dust bag in station Battery Life: 120 minutes

120 minutes Brand: iRobot

iRobot Price: $800

$800 Power: 2,500Pa

2,500Pa Weight: 8.15 lbs

8.15 lbs Color : Black and bronze

Black and bronze Surface Recommendation: All

All Connectivity: Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant)

Wi-Fi (App, Alexa, Google Assistant) Integrations: App, Alexa, Google Assistant

Get the right smart robot vacuum for your floor type and needs

Depending on what you're looking for, there are plenty of options. If a basic sweeper is enough for you, consider getting the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, which will happily give your hard floor a quick daily sweep without depleting your wallet.

On the other hand, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and Dreametech L10s Ultra are the "ultimate" options to keep your floors shiny, thanks to their powerful suction, built-in mopping, and self-cleaning capabilities, in addition to advanced navigation and object detection. I prefer the second option, as it takes up less space and looks better. That being said, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is said to be slightly better when it comes to wet cleaning. Both cost the same price, so you'll have to choose between better mopping or design.

The Ultenic T10 is a great middle ground, considering it has enough power to clean up dust and hair, and it can mop. However, it doesn't have advanced functions such as self-cleaning or obstacle detection. Considering it costs less than half the price of the two above options, it's a perfect choice if you require occasional mopping and don't want to spend the cash.

Lastly, the Roomba s9+ and Roborock Q5+ are great if you need advanced vacuuming but can live without automatic mopping. Both are premium buys, but they lack some features, such as mopping and self-cleaning, and obstacle detection for the s9+. However, they're excellent picks if you have carpets, rugs, and pets — or want your corners to be extra neat.