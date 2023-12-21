Robot vacuums and mops are slowly phasing out handheld vacuum cleaners. These intelligent devices will save you the hustle of manually cleaning your floors the old-fashioned way and have advanced features that make them super convenient. For starters, a good number can connect to Wi-Fi, making it easy to integrate them with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant.

Additionally, some models can vacuum and mop, allowing you to accomplish two tasks with one device, which is good since you won't have to spend money on a second device. If you are looking for the best robot mop, these options can help you get started.

Our top picks for the best robot mops

Eufy Clean X9 Pro Best overall Best multi-surface robot mop The Eufy Clean X9 Pro is one of the best robot mops you can buy. It cleans all floor types, delivers up to 2.20 pounds of pressure for effective scrubbing, and boasts a 4.1l tank. It also uses 3D mapping, avoids obstacles, offers about two and a half hours of continuous cleaning per charge, can vacuum at 5,500 pascal (Pa), self-cleans, works with the Eufy Clean app, has a child lock, and operates quietly at around 67 decibels (dB). Pros Good scrubbing performance

Intelligent mapping

Has a child lock Cons AI object detection could be better $900 at Amazon

Go about other duties and let the Eufy Clean X9 Pro mop your floors with its high-speed mopping pads. It features two pentagonal mop pads that get water from the built-in 4.1l water tank. This bot is tough on stains but gentle on floors, so you can use it to clean virtually all floor types, from delicate hardwood to tile. The X9 Pro delivers an adaptive downward force of 2.20 pounds to the floor surface, allowing the pads to lift sticky and stubborn stains, making it ideal for cleaning all rooms in your home, including the kitchen.

Plus, it has a vacuum function, so you can start by clearing away debris before engaging the mop. With up to 5,500 Pa of suction force, this robot can easily remove pet hair, dander, and dirt from hard floors and carpets. The X9 Pro automatically lifts the pad holders 12 mm from the floor, preventing the mop pads from wetting your carpet. And this is where the vacuuming mode comes in handy. It will remove debris while generating only 67dB of noise at maximum suction.

Also, this robot cleaner utilizes laser navigation and 3D mapping technology, allowing it to clean the entire floor while avoiding obstacles. The Eufy Clean app can help you set no-go zones for customized cleaning. You can even create schedules that match your routine. Once the bot finishes cleaning, it automatically docks itself, cleans the mop pads, and dries them to prevent bacteria and mold growth. It also charges the battery (provides 2.5 hours of usage per charge) when docked.

Narwal Freo Premium pick Stylish, quiet, and effective The Narwal Freo is expensive but super efficient and can effectively clean hardwood, tile, marble, laminate, and other floor types without causing damage. It has a series of sensors that help with cleaning and obstacle detection, can run for two hours on a single charge, cleans quietly at 51dB, boasts auto mop lifting, cleans edges, is Wi-Fi compatible (2.4 GHz), provides multi-level mapping, and has an app. Pros Automatically sanitizes mop pads

Spontaneous cleaning

Easy set up Cons Only connects to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi $1200 at Amazon

The Narwal Freo will keep your floors spotlessly clean whether you're home and away. All you need to do is set a schedule through the Narwal app for autonomous cleaning. Like most robot floor cleaners, the Freo can vacuum and mop surfaces concurrently but also uses the two modes separately when needed. It has a maximum suction of 3,000Pa and can clean for 160 minutes with one charge. The triangular mop pads on this robot mop can cover a relatively wide area with each pass and deliver an impressive 2.70 pounds of scrubbing power.

What we like most about this unit is that it automatically customizes the downward force according to floor type. For example, hardwood floors will only receive 1.60 pounds of pressure, while tile and marble flooring get the full scrubbing force of the Freo. It also adjusts wetness for safe stain removal on even the most delicate flooring materials. Furthermore, the robot cleans its mop pads during each cleaning session, meaning it won't leave dirt streak marks on the floors.

It accurately maps the floor space for easy identification and avoidance of obstacles. The bot can easily access and clean edges with the swing function, which allows it to move close to walls. With the child lock in place, you won't have to worry about your kids or furry friends activating the robot mop accidentally. The Freo robot mop runs quietly between 48 and 51dB and has a roller brush that lifts pet hair from rugs and carpets. It connects to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks and can work with Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa.

Tikom L9000 Best value Good performance at low cost $200 $250 Save $50 The Tikom L9000 is cheaper than most vacuum and mop combos, but that does not mean it is less efficient. It works best on hard floors, uses advanced laser mapping technology, generates 4,000Pa of suction power, works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, cleans continuously for up to 150 minutes with a single charge, supports Google Assistant and Alexa integration, has three water levels you can choose from based on your needs, and a 250ml water tank. Pros Customizable mopping and vacuuming

Reasonably priced

Long battery life Cons Doesn't self-clean the mop pads $200 at Amazon

Most robot mops and vacuums are expensive, but you can always find affordable options like the Tikom L9000, which performs just as well as some high-end models. This bot is multi-functional in that you can use it for wet and dry cleaning. It has durable mop pads and can easily lift large debris with its powerful suction (4,000 Pa). The L9000 has a center roller brush that cleans carpets and side brushes that sweep dirt toward the suction point.

Since the mop pads make good contact with the floor, the L9000 can remove most stains in one pass. It even adjusts the water level depending on the flooring material. We recommend using the lowest setting when cleaning wooden floors, as this preserves the overall quality of the wood. The Tuya Smart app will give you access to all functions and customization options, but you can also use Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.

You can set multiple no-go zones (up to 14) to protect pets, kids, and the robot. This robot floor cleaner can work with Amazon Echo Dots and connects to home Wi-Fi networks. As such, it can integrate with existing smart home ecosystems. To make it even better, it has 360-degree mapping sensors and stores floor layouts for easy navigation. The built-in battery keeps the unit running for about two hours and thirty minutes per charge, while the 250ml tank holds enough water to mop small to medium-sized rooms, but will need regular refills.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Best smart robot mop Quick stain removal $350 $500 Save $150 The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is a highly-rated robot mop that will leave your floors cleaner than before. It only focuses on mopping, supports voice control, dispenses jets of water for maximum coverage, features two cleaning modes, has replaceable mop pads, saves cleaning schedules, can mop nonstop for 150 minutes, and is relatively quiet at 63dB. Pros Intelligent mapping

Voice control

Edge cleaning Cons Small water tank $350 at Amazon

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 complements Roomba robot vacuums, particularly the Roomba S9+, so if you already own one, do not hesitate to buy the Braava M6. Unlike most robot cleaners that both vacuum and mop, this model only focuses on the latter and is good at what it does. It delivers a steady stream of water to help soak stubborn stains for quick removal. The M6 comes with dry and wet cleaning pads you can use at different stages of mopping.

In addition to this, the robot can adjust cleaning cycles automatically to ensure the floor remains spotless. The front bumper moves freely, allowing the Braava M6 to mop close to the edges without getting stuck. This bot links with the iRobot Home app via Wi-Fi and works with Google Home, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. You'll be happy to know the M6 moves in tight rows, so the chances of missing a spot are minimal.

It can prioritize some areas for deep cleaning and intelligently avoid obstacles, pets, and stairs. This floor cleaner can save multiple mopping schedules for a personalized cleaning experience. The rechargeable battery can last for about 160 minutes when fully charged. With the Braava Jet M6, you can mop tile, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and marble, to mention but a few.

Roborock Q8 Max+ Best battery life Unmatched battery life The Roborock Q8 Max+ has everything you may look for in a vacuum and mop combo. It relies on the LiDAR navigation system, provides 30 wetting levels for customized mopping, sucks in debris at 5,500 Pa, offers long runtime of about 240 minutes, is quiet at 69dB, features a dual roller rubber brush, has a 350ml water tank, and is compatible with the Roborock app. Pros The app has a user-friendly interface

Multi-level mapping

Self-emptying Cons It would be better if it cleaned the mop pads $820 at Amazon

Roborock is known for its high-performance floor-cleaning robots, and the Q8 Max+ is here to prove yet again that the brand means business. This robot vacuum and mop combo is Wi-Fi compatible (only 2.4 GHz networks), and you can control it wirelessly using your phone through the Roborock app. It gives complete control of the cleaning process, enabling you to choose when and where to clean and the ideal cleaning mode for the job.

The mopping mode has 30 water levels that you can use on different floor types and stains. Best of all, the 350ml water tank will allow you to mop roughly 600 square feet of floor coverage without needing a refill. However, this may vary depending on the level of water you are using and the floor material. The vacuum mode is equally effective, delivering 5,500Pa of suction while producing about 69dB at the highest setting.

Also, the dual roller rubber brush makes carpet cleaning a cinch and lifts small and large debris. The Roborock Q8 Max+ supports voice commands and easily integrates with Apple Siri, Alexa, and Google Home. Because it uses LiDAR navigation, this bot effortlessly avoids objects and stairs, with the child lock preventing unintentional start-ups.

Yeedi Cube Best hybrid Does it all $500 $700 Save $200 The Yeedi Cube is a self-cleaning robot mop and vacuum with a large water tank (1l) and adjustable suction up to 5,100Pa. This unit auto lifts when mopping, has side brushes, cleans the mopping pad, works with most smart home assistants(Alexa, Siri, and Google), and has a reliable battery with 180 minutes of uninterrupted usage after each charge. Pros Automatic mop drying

Powerful suction

Runs quietly Cons Navigation algorithms could use an upgrade $500 at Amazon

The Yeedi Cube combines 5,100 Pa of suction with an ultrasonic mopping system that delivers 2,500 vibrations a minute to give you a hybrid robot cleaner that you can count on. This unit has two water tanks, one 1l for clean water on the bot and another 1.2l for holding dirty water on the base station. It allows for hygienic cleaning of the mopping pad, preventing the build-up of bacteria and odors.

Adjust the water level according to your needs via the Yeedi app, which also provides maps of the floor area. You can instruct the robot to clean specific rooms or the entire space from the app. It also responds to voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This robot mop maps and stores navigation data for all rooms and can detect and avoid anything on its path.

Yeedi's Cube has an auto lift function triggered when the onboard sensors detect carpets, so it won't spray water where it's not supposed to be wet. The handle allows you to carry the robot up the stairs while the battery's 180-minute runtime is sufficient for most cleaning tasks. If you are looking for a reasonably priced vacuum and mop combo, the Yeedi Cube can be a great buy.

Everybot Edge2 Best for small spaces Good little scrubber The Everybot Edge2 has six cleaning modes that you can use in different scenarios, sports a two-hour battery, and includes a 210ml water tank. It can effortlessly lift hard-to-remove stains, gets into corners, and comes with a remote for wireless control. Pros Customizable mopping modes

Ideal for wet and dry cleaning

Intelligent navigation system Cons No app support $349 at Amazon

Everybot's Edge2 is small but super efficient. While the 210ml water tank may require frequent refilling, this robot mop is an excellent scrubber and can access tight spaces easily. The robot's weight helps it give the floor a thorough scrub, removing sticky stains in a single pass. It can crawl under most seats, saving you from lifting heavy weights.

The built-in battery will keep the robot running for 120 minutes on a single charge, so you'll clean more and charge less. This device has up to six cleaning modes for precision mopping. It can carefully clean along the walls with the help of the edge mode, while the focus mode can come in handy when spot cleaning.

Although the Edge2 doesn't have an app, you can still control all the features and access the available functions using the included remote. It can customize the water level and allows for easy switching of modes. This bot has eleven sensors that safeguard it against collisions and falls, so you can let it mop without worries.

Samsung Jetbot Mop Best for the edges Cleans floors, windows, and walls $241 $300 Save $59 The Samsung Jetbot Mop is an intelligent mopper with two spinning mop pads, has good edge coverage, and applies just the right amount of pressure to remove stains. It can clean floors and walls for about 100 minutes per charge, features a handle for user convenience, comes with two types of mop pads, operates quietly (63dB), and has two water tanks. Pros The mop pads are machine washable

Multiple cleaning modes

Quiet operation Cons It doesn't support voice control $241 at Amazon

The Samsung Jetbot Mop is another reliable robot mop you can add to your list of considerations. It uses a dual-spinning mop system and ships with mother yarn and microfiber mop pads. The former is ideal for scrubbing grime and lifting dirt, while the latter will give your floor a light but effective wipe.

Each rotating mop head has a water tank that provides roughly 50 minutes of mopping time. On the other hand, the battery offers a maximum runtime of 100 minutes. The onboard sensors ensure the robot stays on the right path while avoiding obstacles. Even though it's small, the Jetbot Mop has several mopping modes and can effectively clean hard floors.

It is unique compared with the other entries in this guide in that you can use it to clean walls and window panes. Simply grip the handle, and the Jetbot Mop will turn into a handheld robot cleaner you can use on different surfaces. But most importantly, it is gentle on all floor types and affordable.

Finding the best robot mop for squeaky clean floors

Robot mops perform the same function, but they sure aren't equal in terms of performance. Plus, some robot mops perform better on certain floor types, so you need to check if the unit you are about to buy is compatible with your floors. All the options in this guide are ideal for cleaning all types of flooring, so it doesn't matter whether you have vinyl, marble, laminate, hardwood, or other types of flooring; there is a bot here for you.

We chose the Eufy Clean X9 Pro as our top pick due to its large capacity water tank, good suction, and self-cleaning function. Other options on the list offer similar features, but the X9 Pro delivers better scrubbing performance with its dual spinning mop pads and dynamic downward pressure.

The Narwal Freo could be a good option for those who want to splurge. It's a reliable robot mop and vacuum combo that works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri. The mop function can easily remove most household stains. It washes and dries the mop pads after mopping, so you won't have to get your hands dirty. The Freo may be costly, but it's still slightly cheaper than other expensive bots like the Dreambot L20 Ultra, which has similar functions.

Anyone after value for money will appreciate the Tikom L9000's advanced features, powerful suction, and effective mopping system. It can connect to all 2.4GHz home routers, allowing it to integrate with other smart home devices within your ecosystem. Furthermore, it's Alexa and Google Home compatible.