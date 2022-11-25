If you are looking for a powerful and efficient robot vacuum cleaner, you should consider the range of Roborock vacuums. Roborock is a leading manufacturer of robot vacuums, and its products are known for being high-quality and affordable. There are several series of Roborock robot vacuums, each of which is designed for different needs.

There’s no such thing as the best Roborock vacuum cleaner because each product and series is suitable for different people. Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, Roborock is offering amazing discounts on some of its leading vacuum cleaners. This article helps you select the best range of Roborock vacuum cleaners for your specific needs.

Best for Sonic Mopping: S7 Series

Sonic mopping is a new and improved way of cleaning your floors. It uses high-frequency sound waves to create vibrations that loosen and remove dirt, dust, and grime. This method is much more effective than traditional mopping, leaving your floors clean and shiny. Sonic mopping is also much faster and easier than traditional mopping and doesn’t require any chemicals or detergents. So, why is the Roborock S7 series, which includes S7 and S7+, the best for sonic mopping?

For starters, Roborock S7 and S7+ come with two mop features for carpets and hard floors, so you can use them on pretty much any type of flooring. The Roborock S7 series includes sonic floor mopping technology capable of scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute, making it ideal for removing dried-on dirt, coffee stains, and other hard-to-remove stains. Furthermore, Roborock S7 includes ultrasonic carpet detection capabilities, so it can avoid carpets, stop mopping, or even trigger deep cleaning to boost the suction force.

Roborock S7 Deal:

Sales Price : $649.99

: $649.99 Deal Price : $409.99

: $409.99 Discount : $240 (37% OFF)

: $240 (37% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

See at Amazon

Roborock S7+ Deal:

Sales Price : $949.98

: $949.98 Deal Price : $679.99

: $679.99 Discount : $270 (28% OFF)

: $270 (28% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

See at Amazon

Best for Large Homes: S7 MaxV Series

When choosing the best robot vacuum cleaner for large homes, the Roborock S7 MaxV series definitely takes the cake. These top-of-the-line cleaners come equipped with ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance, sonic mopping that scrubs at up to 3000 cycles per minute, automatic dust collection, and up to 120-days without emptying. The S7 MaxV+ also boasts up to 180 minutes of runtime – making it the perfect choice for those who have larger homes.

So, what exactly sets the Roborock S7 MaxV series apart from other robot vacuum cleaners on the market? To start, the ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance system is second to none. This system uses an array of sensors to map out your home and avoid obstacles – meaning that your vacuum cleaner will never get stuck or lost. Additionally, the sonic mopping system ensures that your floors are left streak-free and sparkling clean.

Finally, one of the best features of the S7 MaxV series is the fact that it can run for up to 120 days without needing to be emptied. This is thanks to the large dustbin capacity, which allows you to clean your home without worrying about emptying the vacuum cleaner every few days. And, if you opt for the S7 MaxV+, you’ll enjoy an impressive 180-minute runtime – making it the perfect choice for large homes.

So, if you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line robot vacuum cleaner that can easily handle large homes, the Roborock S7 MaxV series is definitely the way to go.

Roborock S7 MaxV Deal:

Sales Price : $859.99

: $859.99 Deal Price : $639.99

: $639.99 Discount : $220 (26% OFF)

: $220 (26% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

See at Amazon

Roborock S7 MaxV+ Deal:

Sales Price : $1159.99

: $1159.99 Deal Price : $869.99

: $869.99 Discount : $290 (25% OFF)

: $290 (25% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

See at Amazon

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Deal:

Sales Price : $1399.99

: $1399.99 Deal Price : $1059.99

: $1059.99 Discount : $340 (24% OFF)

: $340 (24% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

See at Amazon

Best Budget-Friendly Option: E5 Series

When cleaning your home, you want a device that can do it all – and do it well. The Roborock E5 Series was designed with this in mind. Whether you have a small apartment or a large home, the Roborock E5 can handle the cleaning for you.

The E5MOP is the most budget-friendly option in the series, and it’s still packed with features. It has a powerful suction that can handle all kinds of flooring, from carpets to hardwood. The OpticEye and dual gyroscopes help the E5MOP identify where it has been and what is left to clean, so you never have to worry about missed spots. And if you have any areas needing extra attention, you can use the spot-cleaning mode.

The E5 series has some of the most budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners, especially if you claim the Black Friday discount. The E5MOP is available for only $199.99 after the discount, while the E5MAX is available for only $379.99 after the discount.

Roborock E5MOP Deal:

Sales Price : $359.99

: $359.99 Deal Price : $199.99

: $199.99 Discount : $160 (44% OFF)

: $160 (44% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

See at Amazon

Roborock E5 Deal:

Sales Price : $289.99

: $289.99 Deal Price : $179.99

: $179.99 Discount : $110 (38% OFF)

: $110 (38% OFF) Date: 11/24-12/4

See at Amazon

Best for Smart Navigation: Q5 Series

Are you looking for a top-of-the-line robot vacuum cleaner that will make your life easier? Look no further than the Roborock Q5 Series! These high-quality, intelligent vacuums are perfect for anyone who wants the best possible cleaning for their home. The Q5 and Q5+ are the latest and greatest models in the series and come with some amazing features.

First, let's talk about the PreciseSense LiDAR technology these models use. This allows the Q5 Series vacuums to map your home with incredible precision, so you can be sure that every square inch will get cleaned. The Q5 can save up to four different maps, so you can easily use it in multiple homes.

Another great feature of the Q5 Series is the 3D mapping. This lets you view your home in three dimensions and add furniture and floor materials to the map. This is perfect for homes with complex layouts or those who want to be extra precise with their cleaning. The vacuum cleaner will adjust the mopping and suction force according to the flooring material.

Finally, the Q5 Series comes with No-Go Zones and Invisible Walls. This means you can set up areas the vacuum should avoid, such as pet beds or play areas. This is a great way to keep your home clean and safe for everyone.

Roborock Q5 Deal:

Sales Price : $429.99

: $429.99 Deal Price : $299.99

: $299.99 Discount : $130 (30% OFF)

: $130 (30% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

See at Amazon

Roborock Q5+ Deal:

Sales Price : $699.99

: $699.99 Deal Price : $479.99

: $479.99 Discount : $220 (31% OFF)

: $220 (31% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

See at Amazon

Best Handheld Stick Vacuum: Dyad

The Roborock Dyad is one of the best handheld stick vacuums on the market and comes with various features that make it a top choice for busy people. If you prefer the simplicity of a stick vacuum cleaner instead of a robot vacuum, this is the ideal choice.

The Roborock Dyad is designed for efficient edge-to-edge cleaning. This means you can clean your entire home quickly and easily without worrying about missed spots. The DyadPower system provides powerful suction that picks up even the most stubborn dirt and debris. And the dual self-cleaning systems mean that you'll never have to worry about your vacuum getting clogged — the brushes clean themselves to ensure your floors remain clean.

The Roborock Dyad is also incredibly agile, thanks to its innovative cleaning head. The head effortlessly flicks up to 180°, making it easy to maneuver around furniture and tight spaces. Plus, the adaptive cleaning mode means that the Dyad will automatically adjust to the type of flooring you're cleaning, whether it's hardwood, carpet, or tile. If you're looking for a handheld stick vacuum that can do it all, the Roborock Dyad is a perfect choice.

Roborock Dyad Deal:

Sales Price : $449.99

: $449.99 Deal Price : $314.99

: $314.99 Discount : $135 (30% OFF)

: $135 (30% OFF) Date: 11/20-12/4

See at Amazon

Roborock is offering amazing deals and discounts on several of its products. We encourage you to go through the catalog and find the product most suitable for your needs.