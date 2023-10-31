Ring Video Doorbells have become well-known smart home security devices. It's no surprise because they allow users to monitor their front doors via recording or live stream, all while functioning as a traditional doorbell and offering two-way communication. Unfortunately (and ironically), the devices' popularity and standard mounting kit have made them vulnerable to theft. While the standard mounts may be suitable for some homes, others may need more security, adjustable positioning, or perhaps even charging assistance for battery-powered models . That's why this list has various models with these and more desirable features.

Older Ring Doorbell models have much less mount availability, but Wasserstein has an easy-to-install solar charger mount for the Ring One 2nd Generation. This solar-powered mount eliminates the need for wiring with continuous charging. To install, plug the micro USB into the doorbell and place the doorbell in the weatherproof case. For best results, mount in direct or partial sunlight with provided wall anchors and screws.

For renters concerned about theft, it can be difficult to find a non-damaging mount. QIBOX's Anti-theft Mount is compatible with newer Ring Doorbell models and fits inward-opened doors between 0.6 to 2.3 inches thick. Theft is prevented with a sturdy case that screws shut at the bottom and locks into place on the mount. The mount slides on a door and is secured by a thumbscrew. To relocate, loosen the thumbscrew and remove the mount.

It can be a struggle to find mounts that don’t leave behind holes, but Kimilar’s no-drill mount is renter-friendly and conveniently compatible with most Ring Doorbells. Installation is simple, using the high-grade adhesive to secure the device to the wall and a removable positioning sensor to ensure the doorbell is straight. If the device ever needs to be moved, no-damage removal is possible by pulling the adhesive strips.

Coolwufan’s Adjustable Mount is another adjustable mount option with an added layer of security. The anti-theft design is compatible with most Ring Doorbells, whether they are battery-powered or wired. While the custom viewing angle is a pivotal feature by itself, this kit is also designed to prevent theft using a durable case and screws to lock the camera to the mount. Given the robust features, this kit solves many common issues Ring users face.

Video doorbells obstructed by entryway architecture can be frustrating. While battery-powered doorbells are easy to relocate, wired models are bound to the location of electrical wiring. Thankfully, Wasserstein has an angled mount, compatible with most of Ring's wired doorbells, that adjusts 35 to 55 degrees, allowing the wired device to be pointed in an optimal direction. Installation is simple with provided instructions and a toolkit, so it’s an easy solution for wired Ring Doorbells in challenging entries.

Mounts that require tools can be a little daunting, but Ring’s simplistic, no-drill mount installs simply. The mount, compatible with most Ring Doorbells, attaches with a weatherproof, non-damaging adhesive on any smooth surface. Though the mount attaches homes without hardware, the casing is secured by screws. This mount is great for renters as it is easy to install and remove without damage. It's as easy as pulling down on the adhesive strips.

Ring created a solar charging mount for battery doorbells that serves two purposes. It's a sleek wall mount compatible with most doorbell models and also extends battery life by 35% with built-in solar panels. This kit may be pricier, but it is well worth it for an all-in-one mount and solar charger. Who wants to run out of battery anyway?

For those concerned about Ring Doorbell theft, this mount is the perfect fit, literally. It has an adjustable case that accommodates doorbell models between 3.7 and 5.1 inches in height. Once in place, the case locks the doorbell with screws, making theft impossible. The mount also has no-drill installation, which is great for renters. Despite all of this kit’s features, it remains affordable, making it an easy choice.

Something to note about doorbell mounts

There are several Ring Doorbell models and doorbell mounts, but the importance of mounts is often overlooked. Depending on the model and type, mounts protect expensive video doorbells from theft and weather, allow the viewing angle to be adjusted, and some can even charge the devices. It may be a simple piece of hardware, but it is the main line of protection and support for the video doorbells that help keep households safe.

Model compatibility might be one of the most important considerations to make when choosing a mount. While some fit various models, it is not guaranteed that they will fit all devices, so it is important to verify compatibility. Mounting location is another factor to consider, as some mounts need sunlight, others need doorbell wiring, and most no-drill mounts require a smooth surface. Lastly, the mount's features are important, as some specs and functions will be more beneficial than others depending on the model and mounting location.

Ring Doorbell mounts that exceed expectations

Each pick on this list has great features, covering different needs depending on the home setting and doorbell type. For renters concerned about their device's security, the Coolwufan Anti-Theft Adjustable Mount has no-drill installation and anti-theft case that can be adjusted to fit a device. Given the versatility, easy installation, and anti-theft protection, this mount is easily a top pick.

For battery-powered doorbells in sunny locations, the Ring Solar Charging Mount serves as both a mount and solar charger, making it the premium pick. While this mount is more expensive, it is a great option to avoid constant changing or wired installation. For a simple, cheap mount that doesn't need drilling, the Ring No-Drill is a perfect option that won't damage walls or break the bank.