The Google Play Store is absolutely filled with excellent ports, including many of the best retro titles out there, like Chrono Trigger or Sonic 2. But it isn't always easy uncovering all these gems, so we've built a handy roundup that offers a hand-picked selection of our favorites. This way, everyone can take a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane as they peruse AP's classic game roundup in search of the best Android games. Dig in and enjoy!

DRAGON QUEST II

Out of all of the Dragon Quest titles on the Play Store, II is often a go-to install. The pixel-based graphics are as sharp as ever, and even though this is a game that requires a lot of grinding, it doesn't hamper the balance of the title. This is about as classic as you can get when it comes to JRPGs, and as a portrait game, it works wonderfully for one-handed play. While the later games suffer from the portrait orientation, II is simple enough that one-handed play is almost ideal.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Konami's classic Metroidvania title, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, was released on the Play Store to everyone's surprise, and it's available for $2.99, which is a fabulous deal. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear gameplay, so exploration is definitely encouraged. The primary campaign should take about eight or nine hours to beat, so it will take much more than one sitting to work your way through this release. Of course, the game is listed in today's retro roundup because the Android version is a port of the PSP release, which was itself a port of the PS1 version. So even though there's new dialog and voice work, the pixel-based graphics have remained the same, allowing the game to retain its wonderful retro look.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Titan Quest has had an iffy history on mobile, but it would appear that the latest publisher connected to the latest has been working hard on changing this. While the original release is still available, this is the newest version that includes all DLC in the asking price. It would also appear that HandyGames has squashed many outstanding bugs, so everyone is free to enjoy this classic as it was intended, in full and working order.

King of the Monsters

When it comes to NeoGeo games, a fan favorite has always been King of the Monsters. Seriously, who wouldn't get a kick out of smashing cities while duking it out as a giant monster pitted against other giant monsters? And you have to imagine, back in 1991, when this game launched in arcades, Kaiju games were pretty few and far between in the West (beyond Rampage), and so King of the Monsters was relatively unique, sporting 32-bit graphics that to this day still look great on the screen. So if you have a penchant for smashing cities while fighting with giant monsters, King of the Monsters is still a blast that's easily worth a revisit.

Star Wars: KOTOR

Eighteen years ago, the best Star Wars-themed RPG ever made was released for the Xbox. Eleven years later, Bioware's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was ported to Android by Aspyr Media. Now you can play this classic from the comfort of your phone or tablet, and it even supports mods. The game plays great using the default touchscreen controls, plus it also supports external controllers for those of you who require something more tactile. The sequel to this title is also available on Android for those that wish to play through both.

Chrono Trigger

Square Enix's Chrono Trigger is considered by many to be the best turn-based JRPG of the '90s and maybe of all time. The Android port has had a bit of a checkered past, what with Square Enix leaving it completely broken for over a year. Luckily it would seem the developer has turned a new corner, as a few major updates have rolled out in recent years that improve the controls, graphics, sound, and adds in cloud save support along with fullscreen support. Plus, there are a couple of new areas to explore with the Dimensional Vortex and Lost Sanctum dungeons' additions, which should give old players something new to try out if they've only ever played the SNES version.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic

Sega's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic was released as part of the studio's SEGA Forever program, which, for a time, was how Sega went about publishing its classic games on Android free of charge. Sega was able to do this by stuffing a ton of ads into these games. Luckily Sega has included a way for users to remove these annoying ads. All you have to do is plunk down $1.99 for a one-time in-app purchase, and the ads will be gone forever.

Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes is a popular real-time strategy game that was initially ported to iOS, but eventually, the game made its way to Android, and the wait was worth it. Not only is this a solid port of the classic that performs well, but the game itself is pretty fun, especially if you enjoy real-time strategy games themed around WWII. While the small UI, lack of online play, and large price tag may hold a few people back, there's no denying that console-quality strategy games are hard to come by on Android, making Company of Heroes one of the best options currently available on the platform.

Big Tournament Golf

Neo Geo has some excellent classics under its belt, and if you're into golf games, then Big Tournament Golf (otherwise known as Neo Turf Masters) should be on your radar. This is indeed a classic arcade golf game, with six golfers to choose from, as well as numerous courses spread across the globe. While there is no online play, pass and play is included, which means you can play a friend on a single device by taking turns. Oh, and even though controller support is included, the touch controls work well for this release since it isn't action-centric.

R-TYPE

R-Type is probably one of the most well-known 2D sidescrolling space shooters ever made. I, for one, played it for many years on my original 1989 Gameboy, thanks to a cart I scored while living in Japan. Not only is the level design fantastic, but each stage has a huge boss fight at the end that takes plenty of practice before you recognize all of its patterns. Plus, there's something to be said about the versatile weapon system that allows you to attach one of your guns on the fly so you can choose to shoot forward or backward.

Crazy Taxi Classic

Crazy Taxi Classic is another Sega port re-released under the SEGA Forever program. It is a taxi racing game that tasks the player with delivering passengers under a specific time limit, which usually results in crazily driving around the city. It offers a kicking soundtrack, and the timed arcade mode is perfect for when you only have a few minutes to spare but feel like taking a quick spin around the block.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

Atari may have completely taken a dump on the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, but that doesn't mean the earlier games aren't worth playing. As a matter of fact, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is still heralded as the best of the bunch, and it has a mobile port available on Android. Sure, the graphics may not look that great when compared to newer games, but that just means it should run a wide range of devices, which is a good thing indeed.

Gunstar Heroes Classic

Gunstar Heroes Classic is another standout in the SEGA Forever group on the Play Store. If you have yet to play Gunstar Heroes, you are definitely in for a treat. It is hands-down one of the best run-and-gun platforming shooters in existence, and this port stays true to its excellent gameplay. Luckily, Bluetooth controllers are supported out of the box since the touchscreen controls don't do the game justice. Quick movements and fast shooting are necessary to make it through this one. Of course, if you're having a tough time, cross-platform multiplayer is supported over local Wi-Fi when you need a hand.

Phantasy Star Classics

Phantasy Star Classics was initially released as Phantasy Star II under the Sega Forever moniker, but the game was eventually updated to add in the third and fourth titles in the series. This means you can play all three games in this classic RPG series for free with ad support, and you can even remove these ads for each game through individual in-app purchases. Like many of Sega's ports, the touchscreen controls are a little rough, but luckily there is bluetooth controller support for those that really want to dig in.

Karateka Classic

Back in the day Kung-Fu on the NES was the best-known karate game out there, and Karateka Classic is very reminiscent of that game even though this was an Apple II title from the creator of Prince of Persia. Still, since these two karate games are very similar, the goal is the same. It will be your job to fight your way through a horde of enemies. This is all so you can save your girlfriend from the evil clutches of the warlord Akuma. So if you're looking for a classic beat 'em up, Karateka is about as classic as it gets.

Simon the Sorcerer

Simon The Sorcerer was originally released in 1993, staring the titular Simon as a fish out of water tasked with discovering magic in a Narnia-style hidden world. The game's controls have been adapted to touchscreens and work well. This release offers the original graphics, but you can also choose to play in HD, thanks to a new graphics mode created for modern devices. All in all, this is a quality port that also brings a few new things to the table, and so if you enjoy classic point-and-click adventure games, Simon the Sorcerer is a quality choice.

SPACE INVADERS

Space Invaders is a game that needs no introduction. It's about as retro as it gets, and thankfully Taito has seen fit to bring the title to Android. Since this cover-shooter is so simple, the touchscreen controls work phenomenally, and so you can reach the highest levels in this release without the worry of slowdown or imprecision. Sure, the asking price may be a little high for such an old game, but at least it's a solid port, so you know you won't be wasting your money on a lazy mobile interpretation.

Secret of Mana

Square Enix has ported a bunch of classic '80s and '90s RPGs to the Play Store. Secret of Mana is one of those games, and it assuredly is one of the best ever to be released. Unlike many of SE's titles, this is an action RPG that plays similarly to the Zelda franchise. This means the touchscreen controls can be a problem if you are not used to playing action games. Luckily there is also support for physical gamepads, so no matter how you prefer to play, there's a control option for you. And if you would like to check out the first title in this series, Adventure of Mana is also available on the Play Store.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was remade for modern consoles in 2017, complete with new graphics. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android, and it comes with controller and Shield TV support. The game is basically a classic 2D platformer, and since you can even switch from the old pixel graphics to the new hand-drawn art on the fly as you play, you can indeed play through the entirety of the title with its original graphics intact, making this perfect game for today's classic roundup.

Old School RuneScape

In a list about old-school games that are considered classics, I would be remiss if I didn't mention Old School RuneScape. This is a classic MMORPG from the past that was ported to Android. It existed in beta for a good bit, and ever since it was officially released, fans have had the ability to jump in to get a taste thanks to a new free-to-play section. This free content is slightly limited, but it makes for an excellent opportunity to try the classic MMORPG gameplay before you decide if you'd like to spend your money on a monthly subscription.

