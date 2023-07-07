Despite protests and community blackouts amidst Reddit's controversial new API pricing that killed many of the best Reddit clients, the social network is alive and well. Many people are still unhappy enough with the way the platform is run now that they're looking for alternatives. While it will be hard to replicate the Reddit experience and community by any new upstart, a few contesters offer an alternative to the self-proclaimed front page of the internet. Here are a few of them.

1 The closest: Lemmy

Lemmy is a federated network consisting of dozens of instances and servers. In that regard, it's similar to Mastodon, which is also a federated network. This makes it harder to wrap your head around Lemmy, as it is servers that integrate with each other (called federating), and each offers slightly different moderation practices and default sets of communities. Think of it as another organization level that is above the level of subreddits, with different communities existing within different servers. However, when you sign up for a server, you can join communities from other servers and interact with people on other Fediverse projects like Mastodon.

You should feel at home once you've wrapped your head around this different concept, selected your favorite instance, and created an account. The server lemmy.world has an interface that closely resembles a mix of old.reddit.com and the new Reddit style, without advertisements sprinkled throughout. Posts consist of links, memes, images, and other media that others can comment on. There is no karma-based system that determines an account's perceived value.

During the Reddit blackouts, many people joined the platform, leading to stability and performance issues due to the unexpected number of new users. The network started in 2019 and has about 21,000 monthly active users. The sudden influx after the Reddit API change increased the number to 71,000. The most popular instances are lemmy.world and lemmy.ml, with the latter being criticized for its moderation practices on human rights. The former had about 22.5k active users a month at press time.

As for funding, the servers are supported on a donation basis, with no big corporations standing behind them. This leads to a problem concerning user data and privacy, as there are not very many servers.

4 Images Close

The familiar Boost for Reddit experience is coming to Lemmy.

Some of the best third-party Reddit clients, like Sync and Boost, are working on new versions of their products that work with Lemmy. This could give the social network another much-needed boost and make it easier to use, as people wanting to switch from Reddit might be familiar with their preferred Reddit clients on Android and iOS.

2 Twitter and Reddit in one: Squabbles

If you find Lemmy and the Fediverse too complicated in its current state, Squabbles might be a more interesting alternative for you. Right off the bat, it offers a different interface than Reddit, though it retains the idea of a front page and communities that people can join and comment in.

Squabbles' two-column view shows you a post on the left side and the most prolific comment on it on the right, with the option to tap an expand button to show more if you want to dive deeper. This makes it easier to see what people are talking about while scrolling through the feed without entering the comment section. This also has the side effect that you keep the posts that are talked about in view on the left, which are encouraged to be kept brief. That way, the platform is often described as a hybrid of Twitter and Reddit, with the website also describing itself that way.

Squabbles.io is a new platform and is still in its infancy. The developer behind it listens to community feedback and actively adds new features. Recently, they added the option to embed media. They also introduced a system that prevents individuals from creating and moderating too many communities.

4 Images Close

The mobile view is condensed into a single column, with the top comments visible underneath the post. Some third-party mobile apps are also available, like Tiff and Pulse, with those services looking more like Reddit than the website.

3 Tech only: Hacker News

If you've been using Reddit for tech news and discussions, Y Combinator's Hacker News could be a good choice. The social media site looks largely unchanged since its introduction in 2007, offering an old.reddit.com-style text-based interface that only lets you look at titles before diving into discussions.

As the name indicates, the community is largely focused on technology and related topics. It can be compared to a single tech-focused subreddit rather than all of Reddit. If that's what you're looking for, it might be for you.

4 Images Close

Some delightful third-party apps for Hacker News are available on Android, including Hack and Harmonic, the latter of which supports Material You theming and a transparent navigation bar.

4 A more secluded place: Discord

Many Reddit communities have Discord servers set up where members can hang out and chat more casually than on the board-style Reddit interface, and for some people, this may be a good replacement. Discord is still a Slack-like chat app, so discussions can quickly get chaotic and hard to follow. So be prepared to devote more time to it or be okay with missing out on stuff.

Discord was created in 2015 and has been and is still mostly catered to gamers. The service allows people to start their own "servers" and join those created by others, where they can hang out, create rooms for different topics, share files and videos, and more. You can have a server for hanging out with friends, organizing work, or recreating Reddit communities you might miss.

Discord is also undergoing changes, with the company recently forcing almost everyone to change their username, removing the familiar four-digit ending and adding an @ symbol. This is meant to make it clearer who is who and prevent people from using identical usernames.

4 Images Close

A disadvantage of Discord is that it's hard to search for knowledge, as communities and servers are locked behind logins. On Reddit, it's easy to find answers to pressing questions and be directed to the correct subreddit and discussion via Google Search. On Discord, you need to know which servers to check out to find what you're looking for.

Discord is available on the web and desktops, with mobile apps on Android and iOS.

There is no alternative that's as central and big as Reddit

There are more alternatives to Reddit, but like the others listed here, they are small and haven't managed to gain traction with the wider internet audience. It remains to be seen whether any single one of them can replace Reddit or if Reddit communities of old will live on, split into separate services and apps.