The emergence of cloud gaming has been on the rise with xCloud, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce NOW, so it was only a matter of time before Amazon wanted to take a piece of the pie. So the company launched Amazon Luna in 2022. Amazon may be a newcomer to cloud gaming, but its Luna service is already proving to be a suitable competitor in the market. So let's break down why gamers shouldn't be sleeping on Amazon Luna in 2022.

Plays nice with your Amazon ecosystem

With Fire OS, you'll have no trouble accessing Luna on any Amazon-powered devices, such as Fire TVs, Fire sticks, and Fire tablets. Of course, Amazon Luna isn't exclusive to the Amazon ecosystem since you can use Luna on any Windows PC, Mac, Android, iPhone, or Chromebook — great for those who don't necessarily want to stick to one hardware ecosystem.​​​​​​​

Flexibility on channels and subscription plans

Amazon Luna offers subscription plans split across channels encapsulating specific gaming genres or brands, resulting in a mixed gaming library you can subscribe to piecemeal, depending on your interests. Six different channels are currently available:

Luna+ at $10/month

Family at $6/month

Retro at $5/month

Prime Gaming is free

Ubisoft+ at $18/month

Jackbox games at $5/month

Ubisoft will cater to those looking for a premium gaming experience with AAA titles. In contrast, those looking for affordable packages for family entertainment would enjoy the Jackbox games channel at only $5 every month. It's the perfect option for households looking to play party games without buying an expensive console.​​​​​​​

Stable performance

Evaluating Luna's performance is the essential item on this list. The quality needs to be top-notch when streaming; otherwise, competitors could be a better option. The good news is that Luna has been praised for offering stable performance across multiple devices, topping out at 1080p at 60 FPS. You can also drop your resolution to 720p to increase performance if need be. Amazon recommends at least a 10 Mbps connection on a 5 GHz Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz is still supported) for the best performance. Mileage can vary since a large part of cloud gaming depends on your internet connection and the route to the game's server, but at least Luna offers some ways around these issues.

Luna controller is a quality gaming controller

Amazon Luna offers a standalone controller, similar to Stadia. A huge perk to using the Luna controller is how it connects to a separate Wi-Fi source to help reduce latency; to any gamer, the less input lag and more responsiveness you have, the better your overall gaming sessions feel. The controller's design offers a similar layout to an Xbox controller, offering sturdy rear-textured grips with familiar button mapping, which is always a plus. If you decide the Luna controller isn't for you, you can always turn any smartphone into a controller or plug in any compatible third-party controller.

Runs on Windows and Mac

Running on a Windows and Mac means Luna is easily integrated on more devices and adds plenty of accessibility to the cloud service. You can even load up Luna on a Chrome browser and Safari, and it'll perform consistently (notably on a Chrome browser) enough compared to the native app, which means Linux access isn't out of reach. Plus, access to Microsoft and Apple-powered devices may very well lead to a vastly expanded gaming library in the future, thanks to access to such large markets.

Meeting your Twitch needs

Amazon's Luna offers a powerful integration tool while using Twitch, delivering an easy way to start broadcasting your Luna gameplay. This seamless transition between gaming and watching your favorite Twitch streamers is appreciated. A close connection to Twitch could be an inexpensive opportunity to explore a game streaming hobby by relaxing with a Twitch stream in the background.

Who doesn't like taking advantage of the full benefits of a paid membership? Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy a new roundup of games every month. Checking out some of these free (with Prime) games can help test the waters before subscribing to more channels. This way, you can see if your connection holds up while using Amazon Luna before going out of pocket. It's the perfect opportunity to "try before you buy."

A well-designed user interface (UI)

You'll spend a reasonable amount of time within the UI, so you're banking on the design to be clean, clear, and not an eyesore. Scrolling through your list of games is similar to how it feels to scroll through Amazon Prime Video, where the icon and title are organized into separate rows. Games in your library will display a Metacritic score next to the title when you click on it, which is a nice touch. Features are accessed from tabs, and the notable couch-play feature allows your friends (who don't have to be subscribers) to join remotely in any game that supports co-op.

Amazon Luna is off to a promising start

Amazon Luna is well on its way to success by introducing gamers to flexible and affordable ways of enjoying cloud streaming across many devices, where you can play with friends remotely using Luna Couch, or simply by adding a simple but powerful tool to stream your gameplay via Twitch. Performance is always the number one question when it comes to investing in cloud gaming, but it seems Amazon Luna has overcome this challenge with aplomb, so now all that's left is to see how the subscription channels and library of games will grow with the service.