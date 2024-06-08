The Razer Edge is a powerful handheld gaming machine that combines the power of Android and a portable form factor with joysticks and other buttons. It can run the best and latest Android games and wirelessly stream AAA titles using various cloud services for a more immersive experience.

The Edge is a capable device, but Razer doesn’t ship it with a cover or pouch, which makes the console susceptible to damage, including the screen. To keep the display pristine, a quality screen protector is essential for warding off scuffs, scratches, or worse.

amFilm Tempered Glass for Razer Edge Best overall $8 $11 Save $3 The amFilm tempered glass screen protector for the Razer Edge includes three panels in the box, ensuring plenty is left if one gets damaged or scratched. The protectors have 9H strength, so general use won't cause a display mishap. Additional benefits include an anti-fingerprint coating, easy installation, and full transparency to improve your gaming experience. $8 at Amazon

Magglass Tempered Glass for Razer Edge Premium pick Magglass may not offer the cheapest glass screen protector for the Razer Edge, but this selection includes two in the package and a lifetime warranty for added value. But the strong glass panels are sturdy enough to survive some contact, especially when you rage-quit your favorite game. A helpful installation kit also makes an appearance for precision and efficiency. $14 at Amazon

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass for Razer Edge Best value Mr. Shield is known for its quality and great-value screen protectors, and this bundle includes three for your Razer Edge. The protectors provide comparable strength to other products in its class, but this selection's value is what sets it apart. These protectors have a scratch-resistant, touch-responsive surface, are easy to install, and are completely clear for easy viewing. $8 at Amazon

Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Razer Edge $7 $8 Save $1 The Supershieldz screen protector is ideal for those looking for an anti-fingerprint Razer Edge screen protector. There are two panels inside the box, each featuring 9H hardness to protect the display from accidental falls and scratches. They are made of high-quality glass and leave no residue when removed. $7 at Amazon

Spacemor Matte Tempered Glass for Razer Edge Unlike other screen protectors, Spacemor's dual pack for the Razer Edge has a matte shield that reduces glare, ensuring more immersive gameplay. The protectors are made of strong tempered glass to keep the display safe from mishaps. Installation tools are even included to make attachment simple, leaving no residue or bubbles in the process. $11 at Amazon

IQShield Film Screen Protector for Razer Edge The IQShield is a thin film screen protector for the Razer Edge, and this package includes two pieces just in case. These film protectors are ideal if you don't like the thickness of tempered glass and don't mind a little sacrifice when it comes to complete protection. (They're great for scratches and small impacts.) The film protectors are easy to apply and don't affect gaming accuracy. There's also an anti-yellowing coating to prevent discoloration. $10 at Amazon

Guard your Razer Edge's screen

Handheld gaming consoles are compact and portable, and it's easy to forget their care when transporting them in a bag or backpack. Whether you choose a case or a pouch to suppress body damage, adding a screen protector to shield the display is also a good idea.

The amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector is the best overall option. It provides excellent overall protection to sustain the display's functionality and clarity. Its 9H hardness can prevent the screen and digitizer from breaking on impact, making it a great investment for those always on the move.

But if you don’t mind spending a few extra bucks, the Magglass Tempered Glass screen protector set offers quality and convenience with high-quality glass construction and convenient installation. The company also provides a lifetime warranty for peace of mind, and the panel can survive all sorts of accidents, ensuring that your Razer Edge’s display remains fully functional and intact for longer.

Budget-conscious buyers will like Mr.Shield's Tempered Glass selection. Three screen protectors are included in the package, which is an excellent value, especially if you have multiple Razer Edge devices in your circle or household. The protectors are sturdy and don't affect the display's touch responsiveness, offering a clear, smooth surface that helps reduce fingerprints.