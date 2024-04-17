The Razer Edge is an unusual gaming handheld that essentially combines a small Android tablet with a clip-on controller. As a result, you can play the best Android games and use cloud gaming services while enjoying regular apps.

The Edge is also built well, but Razer doesn’t ship a cover or carrying case with the device to keep it safe while playing games and traveling. Fortunately, reliable third-party accessory manufacturers have come to the rescue, providing various high-quality Razer Edge cases to choose from. Here are some of the best to get you started.

iVoler Carrying Case for Razer Edge Best overall iVoler offers a highly recommended carrying case distinguished by its superior build quality. Featuring a thickened EVA shell and a velvet lining, it provides a secure storage space for your Razer Edge, safeguarding it from potential damage. The case also boasts a mesh compartment, ideal for organizing cables, earphones, and a power brick. It's also water-resistant and includes a convenient wrist strap for effortless carrying. $15 at Amazon

Razer Skin for Edge Premium pick Although a skin is not an alternative to a case, it can still add protection against scratches and scrapes. So, the official Razr skin is a good option if you want some basic protection without the bulk of a traditional case. Most importantly, it’ll help you change the Razer Edge's look. You can pick from six exciting colors and designs, including the slick Geometric Mercury version. All skins are made from case vinyl and have a smooth texture. $30 at Razer

ProCase Carrying Case for Razer Edge Best value $10 $19 Save $9 While this ProCase offering may appear similar to the iVoler case, it has its own distinct advantages. For instance, the ProCase Carrying Case features a cushioned bottom for enhanced protection and a velvet lining. It also includes a larger SD and microSD cardholder that covers the entire Edge screen, preventing it from being scratched by the accessories packed in the mesh pocket. Furthermore, it offers a water-resistant shell and a wrist strap for added convenience. $10 at Amazon

Doemoil Thin Case for Razer Edge The Doemoil Thin Case is perfect for anyone who wants a back cover instead of a carrying case. Made from silicone, it has a patterned design to improve the grip of the handheld while keeping it safe from bumps, drops, and impacts. It’s also lightweight and available in multiple color options. One thing to note about this design is that you’ll have to remove the cover to take out the tablet portion of the Edge if you want to use it independently. $14 at Amazon

Soatuto Silicone Case for Razer Edge The Soatuto Silicone Case for Razer Edge is quite similar to the Doemoil offering, but it will cost you a bit less, and you can pick multipacks to save even more money. It’s also made of silicone and has a textured surface to enhance the Razer Edge's overall grip. The case also has precise cutouts, and its design doesn’t impact any gaming functionality. $12 at Amazon

Zhuoverci Carry Case for Razer Edge Although this carrying case comes from a no-name brand, it’s a good option for keeping the Razer Edge safe. It has a hard exterior to withstand bumps, drops, and impacts and a soft inner lining to ensure the handheld doesn’t get scratched by the case itself. There's even a mesh accessory pocket that is big enough to house your charging cable, power brick, and earphones. $14 at Amazon

Top cases and covers for the Razer Edge

A good back cover or carrying case is essential for gaming handhelds as they are susceptible to blemishes and damage due to everyday mishaps. Carrying cases can also be a good option because they safeguard the joysticks and triggers during travel and in storage.

iVoler’s nifty carry case is the best option to protect the Razer Edge when you are on the go. It has enough space to house your Edge with the controller attached, a power brick, a charging cable, and a pair of earphones. The hard exterior ensures there will be no damage if it's accidentally dropped, and the velvet lining prevents scratches. The ProCase Carrying Case is also a great offering. It's similar to the iVoler offering but adds a cushioned bottom, better screen protection, and water resistance.

Lastly, the official Razer skins are a good alternative to traditional cases and covers if you don’t want to add bulk to your handheld. It will add basic scratch and scrape protection while giving the device a new look.