The Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard is the newest update to wireless charging technology. It builds upon the existing Qi charging technology and incorporates Apple’s MagSafe tech, using magnets for seamless alignment to deliver up to 15W of charging.

Qi2 tech is yet to appear in any of the best Android phones, but a Qi2 charger will also top up any existing device with standard Qi wireless charging, and most phones now support MagSafe cases to add in the magnetic element. Throw in the fact that Qi2 will be widespread in Android phones before long, and it only makes sense to future-proof your setup by investing in Qi2 now.

But to make the most of Qi2 charging with your compatible phone, earbuds, or any other device, you'll need a Qi2 wireless charger. Here are some handpicked recommendations to get you started.