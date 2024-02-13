The Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard is the newest update to wireless charging technology. It builds upon the existing Qi charging technology and incorporates Apple’s MagSafe tech, using magnets for seamless alignment to deliver up to 15W of charging.
Qi2 tech is yet to appear in any of the best Android phones, but a Qi2 charger will also top up any existing device with standard Qi wireless charging, and most phones now support MagSafe cases to add in the magnetic element. Throw in the fact that Qi2 will be widespread in Android phones before long, and it only makes sense to future-proof your setup by investing in Qi2 now.
But to make the most of Qi2 charging with your compatible phone, earbuds, or any other device, you'll need a Qi2 wireless charger. Here are some handpicked recommendations to get you started.
- Source: Belkin
Belkin Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging StandBest overall
- Source: Anker
Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger (Pad)Best value
- Source: Belkin
Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Magnetic Qi2Premium pick
- Source: ESR
ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car ChargerFor your car
- Source: Nomad
Nomad Stand
Belkin Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging StandBest overall
Part of Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro lineup, the Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is a solid Qi2 charger for most users. Its convertible design is helpful with charging Qi2 and regular Qi devices and is also suitable for portability and storage. The included power brick is another benefit of the Belkin offering. So you won’t have to hunt down a power supply to get started. Lastly, you get a two-year warranty.
Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger (Pad)Best value
The Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger (Pad) is a no-frills Qi2 charger similar to Apple’s MagSafe charger. It attaches to the back of your Qi2 or MagSafe-compatible smartphone and can deliver up to 15W of power. Its aluminum alloy construction looks premium and helps with heat dissipation. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t supply a power brick with the charger. So you will need a 25W USB-C charger with Power Delivery support for the best experience.
Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Magnetic Qi2Premium pick
Besides the wireless charging stand, Belkin offers a two-in-one pad-style charger that is perfect for juicing up two mobile devices simultaneously. One of the charger's two slots is Qi2-compatible, whereas the other supports basic 5W wireless charging suitable for earbuds. You also get a USB Type-C port to charge a third device if needed, but you will only get 5W of wired power.
ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car ChargerFor your car$36 $40 Save $4
ESR makes excellent mobile accessories, and the company’s Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is no exception. You can mount it on your car’s air vents or dashboard for fast wireless charging. Since it relies on magnets to keep your phone in place, it’s most suitable for Qi2-compatible phones, iPhones with MagSafe, and any phone using a case with a magnetic ring. A USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable is included, but the company doesn’t supply a car adapter.
Nomad Stand
The Nomad Stand is a premium Qi2 charger that looks elegant thanks to its metal and glass construction. As the name suggests, it has a stand-type form factor, which helps when watching a video or making a video call while charging. Plus, the raised charging puck ensures your phone’s camera bump won't obstruct anything. But sadly, the company doesn’t ship a power supply with the charger.
Baseus MagPro Wireless Charging Car Mount
Baseus’s car charging mount is another good option to get Qi2 charging in your vehicle. It’s Qi2-certified and has strong magnets to keep your phone in place, even in rough road conditions. The company has also included a fan to ensure the charger remains cool and continues to offer the fastest charging speed. If your phone doesn’t have a magnet ring, you will be happy to know the company supplies one in the box.
Anker MagGo 6.6K Magnetic Power Bank
This Anker offering is a solid choice if you want a power bank with built-in Qi2 charging. It has a 6,600mAh battery that will deliver enough power to juice a 4,000mAh battery from zero to full. You also get a convertible form factor, so it can be used as a pad- or stand-style charger. You can also adjust the stand's angle from 30 to 65 degrees for an optimal viewing position.
NewQ Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad
This affordable magnetic wireless charger from NewQ is Qi2-certified and has a basic design that attaches to the back of phones with built-in magnets. But if your phone has regular Qi charging, you can simply place it on top of the charger. The built-in USB adapter is another highlight of the NewQ charger. So, whether you have a power supply with a Type-C or Type-A output, you can use it seamlessly.
The future of wireless charging
Whether you have an Android phone with a MagSafe-style case or an iPhone with built-in MagSafe technology, a Qi2 charger is an excellent investment. It will conveniently juice up your phone at up to 15W of power. As the Qi2 standard is relatively new, the product selection is relatively slim, but there are still models in various form factors.
The Belkin Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is particularly desirable. As the name suggests, it has a convertible form factor, which helps charge many devices and aids in portability. The charger also comes with a power supply in the box, which is not standard for wireless chargers.
But if you want to go simpler and save money, Anker’s MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charger is a good choice. It comes from a reputed brand and has all the essentials, but you won’t get a power brick in the box.
Finally, folks willing to shell out more will appreciate Belkin’s 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Magnetic Qi2. It can charge two devices simultaneously and has a USB Type-C port for wired 5W charging. Plus, the charger’s slim design makes it quite portable.