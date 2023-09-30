Transit apps make it easier to shuffle between locations, especially when you're new to an area or don't own a vehicle. You'll know when to catch the next bus or train and see real-time changes to the schedule. This way, you can make informed decisions before leaving your house and cut down the waiting time. Also, the apps provide navigational assistance to the station, so you don't need to ask people for directions.

Some apps support integration with car-hailing services, allowing you to book a ride from your mobile phone. This option is ideal if you dread sitting close to strangers or dislike making many stops. If you want to commute better with transit apps, learn how they work and choose the best ones for you.

What are public transit apps, and how do they work?

Public transit apps are mobile applications with features to help you navigate public transportation systems. Typically, they have a map for viewing different locations and buttons for planning a ride. You can input your current location and destination. Then, the app shows you available buses, trains, ferries, and other vehicles nearby to take you there.

You can also compare schedules and pick one that's convenient for you. Paying for tickets may be possible in some cases. Otherwise, you can view the agency's contact info and reach them for bookings. Some apps allow you to order rides with Uber, Bolt, and other popular car-hailing services. Use them if public rides aren't your style or you're running late and want to avoid multiple stops.

When you hail a cab online, your transit app redirects you to the appropriate app. Download them from the Apple or Google Play stores if you haven't installed them. Another feature transit apps provide is stop alerts. It uses Global Positioning System (GPS) and real-time tracking data to monitor the vehicle's movements. You'll receive a notification to get off at the correct time when it's approaching your destination. You can also save your favorite routes for quick access. Here are the top five transit apps the internet has to offer.

Transit app features vary depending on the developers and your region. Before installing any, research them to ensure that they meet your needs.

1 Moovit

Moovit provides three menus for choosing a destination and monitoring transit lines. Start a trip, and the app gives you directions throughout. You'll see walking instructions to the boarding station and a real-time view of your journey. Save your favorite lines, and the app gives you updates that the agency makes to routes or schedules.

When you subscribe to the premium plan, you get alerts for every stop. This way, you never miss your chance to get off. Although the free plan is enough for making basic commuting plans, it contains ads. Moovit offers a seven-day free trial to remove them and try premium app features.

OS compatibility: Android, iOS, web.

Availability: Over 100 countries.

Price: Free, Moovit+ ($1.15 monthly, $6.29 yearly).

2 Google Maps

Google Maps is more of a personal vehicle navigation app. It also provides extensive information on bus, train, and ferry services in over 200 cities worldwide. When you enter your location and destination into the app, Maps shows you the estimated arrival time for different transport modes. You can switch between them using the car, bike, or walking icons. The public transportation icon is a bus.

Maps shows you the nearest stations to board a transit and the fastest way to reach it. You'll also see departure and arrival times, and choose one that's convenient for you. Though you can't buy tickets on the app, you can check the station's contact information and reach them. When your ride begins, you'll see your movements live. That includes every stop, detour, and incident that interrupts your journey. Pin the route if it's one that you plan to use frequently, or add it to Google Calendar to receive reminders.

OS compatibility: Android, iOS, web.

Availability: Over 220 countries.

Price: Free.

3 Transit

Transit works similarly to the above apps but hides the distracting menus. Everything you need to plan a trip appears on one screen. You can set your home or work addresses and reuse them in a single tap. The settings menu holds options to customize your experience. For example, suggest routes with less walking and crowds or more wheelchair accessibility.

When you create a transit account, you can pay for bus tickets within the app. However, this feature works in select locations, and you must be online to use it. Also, tickets are non-transferable to other apps or individuals.

OS compatibility: Android, iOS.

Availability: Over 300 cities and 18 countries.

Price: Free.

4 CityMapper

Your first interaction with CityMapper shows you different transportation in grids. You can find departures for all types or narrow your search for buses, cabs, streetcars, or micromobility options. One interesting feature is stats tracking. The app shows the calories you've burnt, carbon emission reductions, and cost savings. These metrics aren't always accurate. Still, you'll get an estimation of your progress toward saving the planet.

The app adopts a playful interface to make you comfortable. The search bar displays a "Get me somewhere" text and icon choices carry funny titles, such as "Really really dark green" and "Dude." You decide the color or icon CityMapper uses on your Home and Apps screens. You can also change your location's dot to an emoji and watch it move across the app with you in real time.

OS compatibility: Android, iOS, web.

Availability: Europe, USA, Canada, Asia & ROW.

Price: Free, Club ($1 monthly, $5 yearly).

5 OneBusAway

OneBusAway is relatively new and focuses on bus transit. You can plan a trip, set stop reminders, and make payments. You can also save your favorite stops and routes locally from the settings menu. This data is useful if the app crashes or you install it on a new device. You can recover the lost data shortly afterward.

Every bus stop appears on the map in green-colored icons. However, OneBusAway is only available in a few cities within the United States and Canada. You may not see the icons on your end. The good news is that it's open source. As a developer, you may find the source code in the GitHub repository and customize it to meet your needs.

OS compatibility: Android, iOS.

Availability: USA, Canada.

Price: Free.

The right app makes public transit stress-free

The apps above provide the necessary features you need in a transit solution. However, some of them are limited to the US and select countries. You may find better apps tailored specifically for your location in your device's app store. If you need a versatile app, use Google Maps. It's available in most countries and doubles as a personal transportation guide. Set your commute to and from your frequented places, and watch Maps breeze you through the best routes.