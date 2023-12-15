Copyright laws limit what can legally be used in creative projects. Discovering quality copyright-free audio tracks that won't demonetize your video or cause legal trouble can be a challenge. To get around this challenge, look for music in the public domain and under certain Creative Commons licenses. This music is free from copyright restrictions. You'll find a wealth of public domain music, from classical masterpieces and vintage jazz to upbeat pop and rock selections.

In this post, we highlight the best music sites to access royalty-free tunes that you can use in videos, podcasts, games, and beyond without licensing fees or attribution. These are the best sites for free public domain music downloads, whether on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, so you can take your projects and other content to the next level.

1 FreePD

FreePD's user-friendly interface and intuitive search functionality make it a breeze to navigate. You can filter your choices by genre, mood, and tempo. Whether you need lively music for a video project or a soothing lullaby for a bedtime story, FreePD's extensive public domain music collection caters to all musical tastes and needs.

2 Free Music Archive

Free Music Archive is a well-organized platform with an extensive collection of genres, from ambient electronica to traditional folk. Each category is meticulously categorized and tagged for effortless exploration. The Free Music Archive supports independent artists, showcasing their original compositions alongside public domain masterpieces.

3 Musopen

Musopen is perfect if you want a blend of auditory delight and educational enrichment. This platform offers a vast library of free public domain music. It also provides a comprehensive collection of sheet music, educational apps, and resources for learning how to play instruments. Whether you're an aspiring musician seeking classical repertoire or a composer needing inspiration, Musopen has you covered.

4 Open Music Archive

Open Music Archive uncovers rare and forgotten musical gems from the public domain and under Creative Commons licenses. Its massive music collection spans various genres and eras, from timeless classical music to the lively rhythms of folk. Open Music Archive's commitment to preserving and sharing these sound recordings ensures they resonate with listeners across generations.

5 Moby Gratis

Electronic music enthusiasts will find royalty-free music at Moby Gratis, a collection curated by the renowned electronica artist Moby. It features a diverse range of Moby's original unreleased and released compositions, spanning genres from ambient to techno. They're available to license for free via a quick online application. After Moby reviews your application, you'll receive a high-quality AIFF download and a copy of the Mobygratis Non-Commercial License Agreement via email.

6 International Music Score Library Project

For music lovers of all eras, from ancient times to the Renaissance to the early 20th century, the International Music Score Library Project (IMSLP) is a goldmine. This well-organized platform offers an impressive archive of sheet music and audio files that can be downloaded and used for free. Over 200k works are available by over 27k composers. No matter what sound you're after, you'll find something that fits your needs.

7 Freesound

Freesound ventures beyond traditional music, offering over 620k sound effects and audio samples. It caters to numerous creative endeavors, from filmmakers looking for environmental soundscapes to podcasters seeking quirky audio accents. The ability to search by tags is convenient. Freesound's extensive library of royalty-free tracks lets you bring every creative vision to life.

8 YouTube Audio Library

Content creators who need royalty-free music tailored for video production will find it in the YouTube Audio Library. This handy collection offers a decent range of genres and moods optimized for use in YouTube videos. Whether you're looking for a catchy tune for a vlog or an uplifting backdrop for a tutorial, YouTube Audio Library is the perfect place to go.

9 SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a popular platform for music sharing and discovery. While its primary focus is on original compositions, its extensive library contains public domain music that you can download for free. The easiest way to locate public domain songs is to search for them under that tag. You can then browse various audio files of different genres and moods, discovering hidden treasures and forgotten classics.

10 Incompetech

Incompetech has been a pioneer in royalty-free music, providing a haven for content creators for over a decade. It features many genres and access as instant music downloads, from offbeat electronica to heartfelt acoustic melodies. You can search by "feels," tempo, genre, or length. There's also an option to download all the music on the site simultaneously, but it costs $38. Its collection isn't as large, but it offers something for everyone.

Free music for every mood and moment

The public domain music world is a treasure trove for music enthusiasts and creators, offering endless possibilities for digital projects. From classical pieces to forgotten folk tunes to upbeat melodies, these platforms offer copyright-free audio selections for personal, non-profit, and commercial use. Whether you're looking for a catchy soundtrack for an app you're developing, a soothing song for a meditation video, or background music for a video game, there's something for everyone at the unbeatable price of zero dollars.