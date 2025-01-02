ChatGPT is a versatile AI chatbot. It's available on nearly any internet-connected device, from smartphones to high-end Chromebooks. This general-purpose AI can plan your diet, debug code, and make your life easier. But when a task calls for niche expertise, purpose-built AIs perform better. OpenAI's GPT Store features custom ChatGPT models that are fine-tuned for specific tasks. Here is my list of the best GPTs to save you time, money, and trouble.

Related What is OpenAI? OpenAI is igniting the AI revolution with bold projects and visionary alliances

7 Syncing calendars, emails, and to-do lists with Personal Assistant GPT

Personal Assistant GPT organizes your commitments and keeps your focus where it counts. It connects with your calendar, email, and to-do list through APIs to manage appointments, reminders, and deadlines. The system features dynamic scheduling that adapts to changing priorities. It identifies scheduling conflicts early and suggests solutions to resolve them. With many AI platforms offering similar features at a cost, it's nice to have this free alternative.

6 Canva GPT helps you design within Canva's platform

Canva GPT pairs Canva's user-friendly design platform with AI-powered support. It works well for professional and personal graphic design projects. Use it to design marketing materials, educational content, social media posts, and invitations.

Describe your idea, and the AI suggests templates. Select a template, and Canva directs you to its platform for customization, sharing, or downloading. This GPT focuses on Canva's platform and its features, meaning it cannot create or assist with designs outside of Canva's digital environment. It's a great starting point for visualizing ideas. You can refine your design later, but it covers most basic needs for a decent design.

Close

5 Presentation and Slides GPT creates engaging slides for any purpose

Presentation and Slides GPT creates professional presentations. Use it for academic, corporate, or personal projects, including reports, lectures, and pitch decks. It analyzes your text, links, documents, or raw ideas to identify key themes and generate slides. It also searches for relevant images and information for your presentation. However, be cautious, as the AI can sometimes generate false data. Always verify the details yourself.

In my workflow, I pair Presentation and Slides GPT with Scholar GPT, a dedicated GPT for academic research. I use Scholar GPT to gather my materials, then input them into Presentation and Slides GPT to create a draft presentation. From there, I edit and refine the slides as needed.

4 Video Summarizer GPT makes it easy to get information from videos

Video Summarizer generates concise, structured summaries from YouTube transcripts. Specify the language and level of detail to match the video's complexity and your needs. Simplify educational content like tutorials, lectures, or guides, and extract insights from podcasts or interviews. For most videos, the tool automatically retrieves transcripts and does its job. You'll retrieve transcripts manually for private, restricted, or recent uploads.

I use the YouTube Summary extension for Google Chrome to retrieve transcripts when this happens. The extension generates transcripts, and the GPT provides summarization, a feature missing from the extension's free version. This tool is my go-to whenever I hit a research block. It saves me from watching endless YouTube videos when I'm short on time and need quick, relevant information.

Related 8 Chrome extensions I use to stay productive online These extensions have saved me countless hours — maybe they can help you too

3 Resume GPT helps you optimize your resume to match different job applications

Resume GPT optimizes your resume to be ATS-compatible, concise, and targeted. You can upload an existing resume for feedback or start fresh. It evaluates resumes across ten dimensions, such as action verbs, quantified achievements, and section relevance, offering detailed improvements.

I use this tool by giving it a job description for a position I'm interested in and asking GPT to adjust my resume accordingly. While Resume GPT suggests job opportunities, its recommendations are limited. Handle the job search yourself for now, as this feature requires improvement.