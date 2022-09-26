Here are a few tools to help you get the most out of each day

Managing your day-to-day responsibilities while maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be a struggle, even if you have a smart home assistant, like an Amazon Echo Show. Sometimes, it truly feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day to get things done, and focusing is impossible when you’re stressed out or just not in the mood. Luckily, you’ve got the answer to this dilemma in the palm of your hand. There’s an app for everything these days.

So, whether it’s your work or personal life demanding more efficiency, we’ve got your back. These are the only apps you’ll need to work smarter, stay focused, and get more done each day.

Bitwarden

Using a strong, unique password for every site you log into is good practice. However, since it’s impossible to remember all those passwords, this free app helps you securely store and manage them using advanced end-to-end encryption. In addition, using the app, you can automatically fill in your log information into other apps with just one tap; no need to copy and paste it.

Along with saving login information, you can store credit cards, identifications, and secure notes and organize them into folders. Bitwarden’s password generator is convenient for creating passwords up to 128 characters in length or passphrases up to 20 words in length; customization options are included for each type to help you make them even more unique.

Simple Calendar

The name of this app says it all; this truly is a simple and beautiful calendar app with many customization options. The ad-free app isn’t free; it requires a one-time fee under $2.00; however, it’s well worth it. If you’d like to test out some of its basic features, there is a free version of Simple Calendar, but it lacks widgets, time zone support, email reminders, tasks, and color customization; it’s also no longer maintained.

For those using a different calendar, such as Microsoft Outlook, Samsung Calendar, Nextcloud, or Google Calendar, you can sync your events using CalDAV. Other ways to add events are by importing them via an ICS file or adding them manually. If you give Simple Calendar access to your contacts, you can even sync their birthdays and anniversaries. Along with the usual calendar views, it also includes monthly and daily, yearly, and simple event list views.

Solid Explorer

This file manager does it all and is quite stylish, thanks to its numerous themes and color schemes. Along with accessing your local files, you can access and manage an SD card, USB OTG, and cloud files; plus, files are automatically organized into collections. Solid Explorer supports numerous cloud services, including Google Drive, Dropbox, SugarSync, and OneDrive. You can also extend its functionality using plugins. It comes with a free 14-day free trial, after which you’ll lose access to premium features and will see ads within the app.

There are four viewing options for files: list, grid, gallery, and compact. Likewise, there are four sorting options: name, date, size, and type. Additionally, files and folders can be archived, hidden, encrypted (using strong AES encryption), transferred, and added to the bookmarks section of the app. You can even create an FTP server within the app to transfer files and folders to another device, such as a computer.

Evernote

If you’re someone who takes a lot of notes or looking for a convenient place to store all types of digital content, this is the app for you. Evernote is a well-known productivity app that started as a simple digital notebook, but it’s now so much more than that. Along with taking notes, you can use the app to capture and store tasks, images, sketches, attachments, and audio. You can then organize these items into custom notebooks.

Evernote is free to use, but it does have its limitations. However, you can upgrade to the Personal or Professional plan if you want more out of the app. Upgrading will give you much more storage space for monthly uploads, increase the maximum note size allowed, enable task management, sync with Google calendar, unlock home screen customization of the app, and allow PDF annotation.

TickTick

Life is full of projects, tasks, wants, and goals, many of which you likely can’t remember on your own. TickTick is a feature-rich, user-friendly task manager that helps you keep track of these things and reminds you when to do them. You can also organize tasks using tags and custom lists. In addition to viewing your tasks as a list, you can get an overview of them on a calendar.

While the free version of TickTick will suffice for many users, upgrading to Premium unlocks many valuable features. For starters, you’ll unlock the collaboration features that allow you to share lists and assign tasks to family, friends, or team members. Plus, you’ll get access to advanced widgets for your device’s home screen: Eisenhower matrix, monthly, and timeline view. Premium also includes premium themes, white noise options, and a Pomodoro timer feature to help you focus on individual tasks.

Google Drive

As one of the most popular cloud-based storage solutions, you’re likely already familiar with Google Drive. It’s perfect for storing all types of files and documents from Google’s own services: Docs, Sheets, and Slides. You can then access those files and documents wherever you go. All accounts start with 15 GB of storage (across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos); however, there’s an option to buy more storage space in the app.

File sharing and collaboration are the features that make this app shine. You can share anything in your drive using a direct link and can choose to restrict access to users you’ve selected or only those with the link. If you also use the Google Drive app on your computer, you can sync some or all of your folders and access them on your Android device, which ensures you’ll always have access to them.

X-plore

This unique, ad-supported file manager is in a league of its own due to its highly customizable interface. Featuring a dual-panel explorer, you can quickly copy and transfer files from one pane to another. Like Solid Explorer, it supports viewing and managing files on an SD Card, USB OTG, and via the cloud. It supports 11 cloud storage services, including Mega, pCloud, MediaFire, OneDrive, and Dropbox.

If you need to transfer files between devices, there are numerous options: LAN, FTP, SSH, Wifi, and DLNA. In addition, X-plore’s file management options for viewing, renaming, sharing, duplicating, hiding, and compressing files are sure to come in handy. You can even unlock six additional features via an in-app donation. Finally, the disk map view shows your entire drive in graphical form and sorts each file by size, allowing you to see what’s using the most space.

SwiftKey

Sometimes the default keyboard on your Android device may lack productivity-boosting features to increase your typing speed and accuracy. SwiftKey is a stylish keyboard app that fits the bill. It includes all the features you would expect with a keyboard and even some you never knew you needed. For instance, you can choose your preferred keyboard mode, switch to incognito mode, resize the keyboard, and change the layout.

There’s an impressive gallery of free keyboard themes to choose from, and you can also create your own if you don’t find something you like. Swiftkey’s typing features include autocorrect, quick prediction insert, quick period, auto-capitalize, auto space, cursor control, quick delete, and flow or gesture input. The built-in stats can also help you visualize how much the app has improved your mobile typing.

Spark

Lastly, we have an email app, but Spark isn’t your average email app. It’s free and chock-full of impressive features that will help you get your Inbox under control. With the Smart Inbox feature enabled, the app collects emails from all added accounts and automatically categorizes them for you (e.g., personal, notifications, newsletters). However, Smart Inbox can be disabled if you prefer your inbox the standard way.

Spark lets you pin important emails, snooze emails you’re not ready to handle, and schedule emails to be sent later. It also helps you stay on top of things by alerting you about important unread emails you may have missed. You can also set up follow-up reminders to let you know if you haven’t received a response to your message by a specific day and time.

The time is now

Productivity is a personal journey that needs to be customized and tweaked to suit your needs. Maybe you only need a few of the best apps on Android to help you make the most of each day. With a little trial and error, you’ll have your priorities in order and have more free time for leisure. It’s all about dedication and consistency.

We’d love to hear about your journey. Which productivity apps are you using to stay on track?