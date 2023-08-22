Depending on who you are, going to school can be the best part of your life, or a complete drag. That's not just down to what you're studying though: not having the tools necessary can make school feel almost impossible.
A printer can be one of those tools. Some people may only need it once in a while, while for others having a printer at hand is a convenience that they just could not live without. Whether you're trying to print from your Chromebook or a top Android phone like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the printers on this list will make your life just a tad bit easier.
We even have more niche options for those who need something specific like a 3D printer, photo printer, laminator, or label maker.
HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e All-In-One PrinterBest overall
Brother HL-L3230CDW Compact Color Laser PrinterPremium pick
Canon Pixma TR4720 All-in-One PrinterBest value
AnkerMake M5Best 3D printer
Entina Mini 3D Printer Tina 2
HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e All-In-One PrinterBest overall$150 $225 Save $75
The HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e All-In-One printer is the best all around printer you can grab. This printer gives you the ability to print, copy, scan, and even fax from the comfort of your home. It can print 20 pages per minute in black and up to 10 pages per minute when using color. It even supports automatic two-sided printing.
Brother HL-L3230CDW Compact Color Laser PrinterPremium pick
If you need a Laser printer for school, then the Brother HL-L3230CDW Compact Color Laser Printer is a great option. This laser printer lets you connect through USB, Wi-Fi and Ethernet, for easy printing. It can print up to 25 pages per minute and has a paper tray capacity of up to 250 pages. The Brother toner cartridge can print up to 1,400 pages before a replacement is needed.
Canon Pixma TR4720 All-in-One PrinterBest value$57 $100 Save $43
If your printing needs are relatively basic, then the Canon Pixma TR4720 All-In-One Printer will be more than enough for your schooling needs. This printer can print, copy, scan, and fax with easy and supports automatic two-sided printing. The paper tray is front-loading and has a 100-sheet capacity. This printer can print 8.8 pages per minute when printing without color, which makes it a tad slow.
AnkerMake M5Best 3D printer$700 $800 Save $100
If you love 3D printers and have the funds, the AnkerMake M5 is a great addition to your repertoire. With PowerBoost 2.0, the M5 can print at 500 mm/s. This 3D printer is incredibly precise and includes an integrated camera to detect error. It supports a variety of materials including PLA, PETG, ABS, and TPU. The M5 is very easy to assemble and has a large 4.3-inch touchscreen for easy navigation and getting your projects going in a hurry.
Entina Mini 3D Printer Tina 2
If you're just dipping your toes in 3D printing and don't want to overwhelm yourself while already learning a lot at school, then you should look into the Entina Mini 3D Printer Tina 2. This mini printer comes completely assembled, and comes with an auto-leveling system, making this 3D printer suitable for beginners. At just 8.3x8.3x11.4-inches this mini printer will leave plenty of space on your desk for other essentials, like a monitor.
HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer$142 $150 Save $8
If you need a quality photo printer for school, then the HP Sprocket Studio Plus is a solid option. This printer connects using Wi-Fi and lets you print pictures directly from your phone. It's great for unique projects or just to share some photos of your friends. Printing speeds are limited to just 1 picture per minute, but the image quality rivals that of commercial printers.
Brother P-Touch PTD220 Label Maker
Keeping yourself organized for school can be difficult, but a label maker can be a great way to make organization easier. The Brother P-Touch PTD220 Label Maker can print up to 1.2-inch labels on durable tape. You can fit up to two lines on each label and it supports 14 different fonts, 11 styles, 99 designer frames, and has over 600 different symbols.
Scotch Brand Pro Thermal Laminator$50 $131 Save $81
Whether you're homeschooling or a teacher, laminating is great for allowing you to reuse the same materials for years to come. The Scotch Brand Pro Thermal Laminator features never-jam technology and uses a two-roller system with two temperature settings. It can laminate at up to 15-inches per minute using 3-5 mil thick thermal pouches. It only has a five-minute warm-up time, letting you get your task done easily.
Kodak Step Mini Photo Printer$70 $100 Save $30
If you want something to style your various notebooks and binders, then the Kodak Step Mini Photo Printer can help do just that. This printer prints mini 2x3-inch photos onto ZINK paper. It uses no ink, so you never have to worry about replacing cartridges. Simply load the paper, print from the Kodak app, and stick it to whatever you want with the adhesive back.
Deepin D101 Label Maker
The Deepin D101 Label Maker is great for keeping yourself organized and is very versatile. This label maker supports up to 1-inch wide labels for putting your name on all your school stuff. This thermal label printer doesn't require ink, toner, or ribbons for convenient printing. This label maker has a rechargeable battery and conveniently uses USB-C for charging.
Zyerch 13-inch Laminator
If you need a laminator for your resource materials, but want to keep costs down, then the Zyerch 13-inch laminator is right up your alley. This laminator has an A3 width, 2 temperature settings, a paper trimmer, corner rounder, and a hole puncher for a one-stop laminating powerhouse. It has a two-roller heating system and supports both thermal and cold lamination. It is ready in about a minute and has a jam-release button in case it gets jammed.
A printer makes a big difference
Having a printer in your home, on your desk, or just somewhere nearby can make the difference when it comes to getting your schoolwork completed quickly and easily. It can also help accessorize your notebooks, binders, or other school supplies. Not all printers are created equal, and they vary in function, but all can be incredibly important.
If your printing needs are pretty standard, then the HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e is the best all-around printer on this list thanks to its combination of speed and utility. If you want to keep your printing investment to a minimum, then the Canon Pixma TR4720 All-In-One printer can do just that, albeit at a much slower printing speed. If your needs require a laser printer, then the Brother HL-L3230CDW has got you covered.
Sometimes a standard printer just doesn't cover every use case. In these cases, a more specific printer is going to be needed. That's why we've also picked out a few 3D printers, laminators, label makers, and even photo printers, so you're covered for every eventuality.