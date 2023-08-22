Depending on who you are, going to school can be the best part of your life, or a complete drag. That's not just down to what you're studying though: not having the tools necessary can make school feel almost impossible.

A printer can be one of those tools. Some people may only need it once in a while, while for others having a printer at hand is a convenience that they just could not live without. Whether you're trying to print from your Chromebook or a top Android phone like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the printers on this list will make your life just a tad bit easier.

We even have more niche options for those who need something specific like a 3D printer, photo printer, laminator, or label maker.