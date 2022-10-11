There's no shortage of high-quality wireless headphones these days, and in fact, it can be tough to wade through all the great options that do exist. A few brands and models stand out above the rest, though, and you can find some of the most reliable and best-performing earbuds and over-ear cans at great prices right now during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

The best Samsung earbuds deals

For example, while its smartphones get considerably more attention, Samsung's wireless headphones are nothing to sneeze at. In particular, it makes a variety of highly portable, full-featured Bluetooth Galaxy Buds, including last year's Galaxy Buds 2. As premium earbuds go, they weren't cheap at release, but Amazon's new fall sale aims to change that with a 33% discount. They're engineered to take advantage of the streamlined features that other Galaxy devices share, but whatever you connect them to, they sound great. Plus, they're almost as lightweight as earbuds get.

Another member of Samsung's small yet refined headphones stable, the Galaxy Buds Live, are a bit different from most other great wireless earbuds. Similar to Apple's AirPods, they lack the long, silicone tips of most other in-ear speakers, instead resting lightly in the ear. Their unsealed design means you can hear your surroundings even when they're at full blast, which is important in some use cases. Despite being relatively open, they sound great (although they don't have the strongest bass). Above all, few earbuds are either as lightweight or as tiny as these, which can barely be seen when in use.

The best Jabra audio deals

Jabra is a more prominent name in the business communications space than entertainment, but its midrange earbuds are no slouch. Unlike many in-ear models in their size and price range, the Jabra Elite 3 are as good for making calls as they are for listening to music. They even sport a passthrough mode that amplifies ambient noise, essentially bypassing their passive isolation, which is rare among affordable earbuds. With a 7-hour battery life and a nearly 40% discount off MSRP, these are dependable multipurpose earbuds that you should be able to get plenty of use out of.

Another departure from the company's professional communications roots, the Jabra 85h deliver immersive audio courtesy of an over-ear design, which retains similar quality to the more conversation-focused earpieces the company's known for. Stylistically, their clean lines and spartan design are classy enough for the office and cool enough for the streets. Their battery is a force to be reckoned with, too, running for up to 36 hours between charges and providing 5 hours of playback in just a 15-minute quick charge. You'll currently find these high-end cans at 20% off as one of Amazon's Prime Early Access deals.

The best Sony audio deals

When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are head and shoulders above nearly all the competition. The fifth generation of a wildly popular pair of headphones, their recent redesign and the adoption of advanced connectivity like Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C help ensure they stay at the front of the pack in terms of design and basic features. Once you're wearing them, the background noise of the rest of the world tends to simply drop out, and convenient additions like auto-pause and dynamic environmental optimiziation mean you'll always get the best audio possible. They're only a few months old, too, which makes their current on-sale status even more noteworthy.

Sony's over-ear headphones are large and in charge, but the recently released Sony LinkBuds S are the opposite, as some of the lightest and smallest headphones the Korean electronics giant's ever made. It's that lightweight, balanced design that contributed to our great experience with the LinkBuds S, which are more comfortable and sound every bit as good as their predecessors. In case you have a hard time justifying the cost of a couple hundred dollars, remember you're getting industry-leading active noise canceling, the latest in Bluetooth connectivity, and high-resolution LDAC codec support. With a 25% discount thanks to the Prime Early Access sale, these somewhat under-the-radar earbuds are finally shining a little more.

While we tend to focus on earbuds and headphones, many brilliant Bluetooth speakers are on sale, including the only deal our Commerce Editor Ara Wagoner bought for herself on Prime Day: the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. For the three months since then, in her own words, "this has been the perfect speaker for shower sing-alongs and bringing my lazy tunes from room to room while going about my morning and evening routine. The ability to attach the strap two different ways allows for better positioning — important with a speaker this small — and the excellent consistency of the playback controls make it effortless to use. When I run it down, I can recharge it with the same USB-C charger my phone uses."

The rest of the best audio deals

Sennheiser is one of the biggest names in audio equipment, and its headphones and other gear have been used in studios, on stages, and at many homes for years. Our original 2020 review noted that its Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds were at the top of their class for the time, and they continue to sound better than most of the competition two years later. Their biggest con was they cost $300 upon first release, which is far more than most people want to spend on earbuds. Now that they're on sale for half that price, there's little reason not to pull the trigger if you want high-end sound at a midrange price.

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Pro 3 earbuds are some of our favorites because they punch above their weight at their list price of $170, so imagine how phenomenal that value becomes when they're discounted down to $90. They come with four sets of ear tips and four sets of ear wings in order to help you achieve the perfect fit, allowing them to stay in better and feel more comfortable during longer listening sessions. While Bose may still be top dog in ANC, Anker brings some impressive noise cancellation to the Liberty 3 Pro, and best of all, the Soundcore app experience for tuning the ANC and sound profiles is actually, genuinely easy to use and not a frustrating mess. That's a rarity among earbuds.

Amazon Prime Early Access is well underway, and more audio deals are sure to pop up as the day stretches on. We'll be adding to this list as more worthwhile earbuds, headphones, and speaker deals arrive — so keep this page bookmarked if you're ready to upgrade your ANC experience.