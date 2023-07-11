Amazon’s annual shopping event Prime Day is in full swing, and there are tons of ways to save money on some of the best tech out there. In fact, Prime Day doesn’t even have to break the bank with some super affordable deals. To make it easier for you to navigate all the hundreds of sub-$50 offers out there, we’ve created this list to highlight just the crème de la crème of cheap and quick grabs, mostly relating to smart home, entertainment, and charging.

Source: Roku Roku Express $19 $30 Save $11 Roku has made a name for itself for affordable streaming sticks and boxes. The same is true for the Roku Express HD, which is a great addition for any old dumb TV you may have in an extra room. It offers access to all your favorite streaming services in HD at an affordable price, even if you were to pay the full MSRP. This deal basically makes the Roku Express HD a no-brainer. $19 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Anker Soundcore 2 $28 $40 Save $12 The Anker Soundcore 2 is a 12W Bluetooth speaker with IPX7 certification and 24 hours of playtime. This makes it the perfect companion for camping, entertainment while showering, and for the beach (as long as you're careful about sand). At $28, it's a steal that will give you hours of entertainment. $28 at Amazon

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug $17 $25 Save $8 Who says you can only use smart plugs in the comfort of your home? The IP64-certified Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug brings two integrated smart outlets to your garden, terrace, or porch. It's controlled via Wi-Fi, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. At $17, it's really just slightly more expensive than a good standard outdoor outlet. $17 at Amazon

Source: Amazon EarFun Air S $50 $70 Save $20 If you only rarely use earbuds but still need some that offer noise cancellation, the EarFun Air S might be for you. They have all the features you could need in earbuds, including an app that lets you customize sound and a low latency mode for gaming, complete with support for Qualcomm's aptX standard. Note that you have to tick the coupon in the listing to get the price down to $50. $50 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 521 Wall Charger & Power Bank $35 $60 Save $25 If you want to downsize your tech bag for your next vacation, the Anker 521 is for you. It's a battery pack you can plug straight into an outlet, allowing it to serve double duty as a 5,000mAh power bank and a 20W charger at the same time. It offers dual USB-C ports. Personally, I have a device like this from another manufacturer, and I can't recommend this concept enough. $35 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb $23 $42 Save $19 This Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get started with your smart home. Whether you're a full rookie or want to extend your existing network to more rooms, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb bundle makes for a good addition or a great first set. On the Echo Dot, you can use Amazon Alexa to ask for all commands you can think of, and once you connect the new light bulb to your smart home ecosystem, you can even control it via voice. At $23, there is not much that can go wrong. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto 2 $35 $55 Save $20 You don't have to limit your smart home to your home. The Amazon Echo Auto 2 makes it possible to talk to Alexa no matter where you are, as long as you're inside your car. It allows you to use all your familiar voice commands to control things like music playback, start and end calls, and more. You can even control smart home devices from afar, which is useful if you're the kind of person who isn't sure if they turned off the lights or not. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $45 $90 Save $45 Sometimes, smart home speakers just don't cut it, and visual feedback is needed. That's where Echo Show devices come in, and that's also true for the latest in the lineup, the 2023 Echo Show 5. It offers improved bass and clarity compared to its predecessors, and it makes it easier for you to control music playback, see the weather on the screen, and access your security camera feeds. At $45, it's practically a steal, especially when compared to other, much older offerings like the Nest Hub. $45 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Blink Mini $18 $35 Save $17 If you consider the Echo Show just above, the Blink Mini security camera might be a great companion. You can use the 1080p camera to keep an eye on your property while you're away, complete with two-way audio support. It perfectly integrates with Amazon's smart home ecosystem and can even be used as a chime for the Blink Video Doorbell. At $18, it's a great foray into the world of smart home security. $18 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 While the Echo Dot is designed to deliver 360-degree audio, the Echo Pop offers a more focused audio experience thanks to its angled design. Otherwise, it offers all the same features as its more iconic sibling. At a price of just $18, it's almost a steal and a great expansion or first start for your smart home ecosystem. $18 at Amazon

There are tons of great deals at higher prices, too

This is just a small selection of highlights — you can find virtually anything on this year's Prime Day. If you're looking for a bigger selection, don't limit yourself to a $50 or less budget. We have tons of great deals on some of the best phones out there, including a bonkers $250 Pixel 6a deal.