Amazon Prime Day offers a great opportunity to buy your favorite smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds, and other accessories at heavily discounted prices. But you know what else you need to purchase? A power bank! If you are always on the go and forget to charge your devices, a power bank will make your life easier and more manageable. Plus, the best power banks now pack enough juice and power to charge your devices multiple times over, making them perfect for your camping trips.

While you'll find plenty of power banks in the market, not all are worth your money. Amazon itself is filled with battery packs from lesser-known brands that may not meet your expectations. Thankfully, we're here to help you find the best options available this Prime Day.

Best deals

Source: Anker Anker 737 Power Bank $100 $150 Save $50 The Anker 737 Power Bank supports USB Power Deliver 3.1, allowing it to output power at up to 140W. It can even charge at the same speed, which makes topping up its 24,000mAh cell a breeze. With 2x USB-C ports and 1x USB-A port, the Anker 737 is perfect for charging multiple devices on the go. $100 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 747 Power Bank $105 $180 Save $75 Why carry a power bank and power adapter when you can get them both in one? The Anker 747 has a 25,600mAh power bank that can charge your phone multiple times. With 87W USB-C output, it can charge even your laptop easily. A 65W power adapter is part of the package, making it easy to top up the power bank and your other devices. $105 at Amazon

Ugreen 145W 25000mAh Power Bank $98 $150 Save $52 A 25,000mAh battery and 145W power output support make Ugreen's 145W power bank a beast. And thanks to 65W fast charging, you can top up the beefy cell in two hours. A small LED display shows the exact amount of juice remaining in the power bank. $98 at Amazon

Source: Zenfure Zendure SuperTank Pro $166 $230 Save $64 True to its name, the Zendure Supertank Pro features a tank-like build quality and packs a beefy 26800mAh battery. And with four USB-C ports, you can charge all your accessories at once. An OLED screen shows the charging stats in real-time, including the remaining charging time, battery capacity, and more. $166 at Amazon

Thanks to Prime Day, you can score big discounts on portable chargers with massive batteries. All the best power banks above feature a 20,000mAh+ battery, so they have enough juice to top up multiple devices simultaneously, including your Android tablet, watch, and smartphone. The Anker 737 stands out in particular, with its 24,000mAh cell and ability to output power at 140W over USB-C. This makes it ideal for even fast charging your MacBook Pro.

Great deals on 2-in-1 hybrid charger/power bank

Source: Anker Anker 733 Power Bank $70 $100 Save $30 The Anker 733 Power Bank is both a power bank and a USB-C wall charger. It features two USB-C, one USB-A port, and comes with a 10,000mAh built-in battery. When used with a wall charger, the Anker 733 can output up to 65W power. $70 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker 521 Wall Charger & Power Bank $39 $70 Save $31 Looking for a portable Power Bank that's easy to carry around? The Anker 521 is both a power bank and a power adapter. It features a 5,000mAh battery and can also act as a 45W wall adapter when plugged into a power source. $39 at Amazon

Power banks are not just power banks now. There are offerings from Anker that are both: a power bank and a wall adapter. This makes them a great accessory for your travel bag, as you'll have one less thing to carry around. These devices usually feature a 5,000 to 10,000mAh battery, which provides enough juice to top up even the best mid-range Android phones with their beefy battery at least once.

FAQ

Q: What capacity power bank should you buy?

The answer depends on how many devices you carry when traveling. If you want to charge your MacBook or your tablet, phone, and watch many times over while on the go, you'll need a power bank with a 20,000mAh+ capacity. A portable battery pack with a smaller capacity won't be enough for this job.

Q: Is Prime Day a good time to buy a new power bank?

Yes! Many of the best power banks are discounted to nearly their lowest price for Amazon's shopping event, making it a perfect time to buy them.

Q: How should you store your power bank when it won't be used for the long term?

Charge the portable battery pack to at least 70-80% before storing it for an extended period of inactivity. You should also keep them in a cool, dry place and avoid exposure to direct sunlight or high humidity.