Whether you're in the market for a new phone, new tablet, smart home accessories, smartwatches, headphones, or almost anything tech-related, chances are Google has made some of the best products in the category. Of course, new tech always tends to be a bit expensive, which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to get that Google device you've been wanting. Here are the best Prime Day Google deals on phones, headphones, smartwatches, and more!

Fantastic Prime Day Google deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $649 $899 Save $250 Picking up the best Android phone for $250 less seems like an absolute steal! The Google Pixel 7 Pro is packed full of great flagship features, including a top-notch camera system, the best software in the game, and incredible AI-powered calling features that make the Pixel 7 Pro a game-changing device for anyone. $649 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $249 $349 Save $100 There's no better phone for the price than the Pixel 6a this Prime Day. Sure, it's the older model since the Pixel 7a launched, but it doesn't feel like a budget phone. Google's incredible version of Android, mixed with all the great software that makes the camera shine and the calling features the best in the business. At only $249, there's just no better value out there. $249 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Google Nest Thermostat $85 $130 Save $45 It's undeniable that the Nest Thermostat from Google is among the top smart thermostats available, as it helps prevent unnecessary energy consumption when heating or cooling your home. Discounts on this particular model are uncommon, so getting it for just $85 is an excellent opportunity to save some money and upgrade your smart home. $85 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $250 $350 Save $100 The Google Pixel Watch is the company's first foray into smartwatch territory, and while its MSRP of $350 seemed a little high for what it offered, the Prime Day price of $250 is an incredible deal. The premium wearOS device provides everything you need, from sleep tracking to calorie counting to impressively smooth software. $250 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $139 $200 Save $61 With great audio performance, strong active noise-canceling (ANC), and excellent battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver a premium earbud experience that can handle music, podcasts, and phone calls with ease. Only $139 for Prime Day, it's one of the best earbuds deals you can jump on. $139 at Amazon

Best Google Pixel Phones deals

Google's Pixel phones are some of the best Android phones you can get your hands on, and pretty much all their phones are on sale at their lowest prices ever.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is damn near perfect and upgraded every important aspect of the Pixel 6 Pro series to make it a truly stellar smartphone even among all the competition. You can grab the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB or 256 GB for $250 off during Prime Day — $649 and $749, respectively. If you don't need the Pro version of the phone, the standard Pixel 7 is also $100 off for Prime Day.

Of course, the newly-minted Pixel 7a (Google's midrange phone that's easy on the wallet)‚ has been the talk of the town since its launch just early this year. Well, the Pixel 7a isn't as cheap at launch as its predecessor, that price bump comes with all sorts of big improvements. With a 90Hz display, a new camera lineup, and wireless charging, all included, it p[provides a lot of value, and saving $50 on Prime Day just enhances its good qualities even more.

Lastly, the Pixel 6a might be the best Prime Day smartphone deal that doesn't make the headlines this week. You may be wondering if you should buy the Pixel 6a on Prime Day, and despite being a midrange phone from last year, it still offers an incredible amount of value. For only $249, you're getting Google's Tensor chip that powers all sorts of great AI features like Screen My Calls, a fantastic point-and-shoot camera that takes stellar photos, and pretty decent battery life as well.

Best Google Pixel Watch deals

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $250 $350 Save $100 We've waited for Google to make a watch for over a decade, but luckily we didn't have to wait that long for it to go on sale. Save $100 at pick up a Google Pixel Watch for only $250 on Prime Day! $250 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch was a product we mentioned you should keep an eye on, and now that Prime Day is here, it's at its lowest price ever.

We will admit, and its normal price of $350, the Pixel Watch had a couple of drawbacks that seemed a little annoying for its extremely premium price tag. However, now that it's knocked down to $250, it's easily one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals you can get right now.

Best Google Pixel Buds deals

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $139 $200 Save $61 $139 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 $59 at Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro provide exceptional audio quality, impressive active noise cancellation (ANC), and long-lasting battery life, making them a top-of-the-line earbud option for music, podcasts, and phone calls. At a discounted price of $139 for Prime Day, it's an unbeatable deal on high-quality earbuds.

A truly incredible deal on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for Prime Day that see the earbuds go down to only $59! They were already one of our favorite affordable wireless earbuds at their regular price, so they are an easy-recommend to anyone looking to buy decent wireless earbuds without breaking the bank.

Best Google Nest Deals

The Google Nest Thermostat is a great smart thermostat with voice commands and auto-scheduling. Its motion sensors adapt to your routine, saving you money on heating and cooling. Manage it from your phone, tablet, or laptop, even when you're away. Get it for just $85 during Prime Day, a rare discount that's worth the investment.

Invest in one of the best smart doorbell cameras available to enhance your home security and streamline your life. The Google Nest Doorbell is an essential addition to any Google-centric smart home, effortlessly connecting to your Google Home device and app for centralized control. Elevate your experience by pairing it with smart speakers, instantly transforming them into a doorbell chime. With features like facial recognition for people, animals, and packages, as well as Nest Aware for storing and identifying familiar faces, it's a highly sought-after smart doorbell. Don't miss the opportunity to grab it for just $120, as it's not often discounted outside major sale events like Prime Day.

While these are our absolute favorite Google smart home deals right now, there are even more Prime Day Nest deals to be had on cameras, routers, and more!