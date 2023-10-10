We are quickly approaching the halfway point of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, and there are still many savings to be made. You can find many affordable deals on tech and non-tech-related items that you wouldn't want to miss out on if you want to save money. You can find small items like chargers, water bottles, and more significant things like humidifiers, all at a fraction of their regular price. Here are the best Prime Day deals under $50!
Incredible Prime Day deals for under $50
Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon's tiny smart speaker is a steal at only $18 — 55% off. It puts out enough volume to cover the room you're in and you have Alexa on command. What more could you want?
Hydro Flask (32oz)
Stay hydrated with the 32 oz Hydro Flask. Made from stainless steel with a leakproof straw lid, you don't have to worry about your water spilling on your laptop when you're working at your desk. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.
Keychron K14
Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards around, and the compact Keychron K14 at 50% is a killer deal. With Gateron G Pro Blue Switches and white LED backlight, you can't go wrong if you want a better typing experience.
Catan: The Board Game
The award-winning board game that has been a staple for family and friends for over 25 years is available on Amazon for only $26. Build roads and trade goods to make the most prosperous settlement!
Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless
Anker's PowerCore III has a 10,000mAh capacity and can charge up to three devices at the same time. It balanced capacity, cost, and features well enough that it's our favorite power bank out there!
KitchenAid Hand Blender
From one of the top kitchen appliance brands in the business, this corded KitchenAid Hand Blender has variable speeds so you can blend anything you need — perfect for making creamy soups and purées.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Turn any TV into a smart TV instantly with the Roku Streaming Stick. Enjoy 4K quality and all your favorite streaming services all in one place.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
This handy little tool could literally save your life. It's a personal water filter that can eliminate 99.99% of waterborne bacteria — Including E. Coli And Salmonella. If you're an avid hiker or outdoor adventurer, you can pick this up for only $10!
Jabra Elite 3
Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are among the top wireless earbuds in the market, and for good reason. They offer impressive clarity in both high and mid-range frequencies and are also highly capable of producing stunning bass for earbuds. Despite their small size, they come equipped with four microphones featuring beamform technology, ensuring crystal-clear speech and voice clarity.
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Animal Set
This 253-piece set can be built into three different animals — a parrot, a fish, and a frog. Plus, you can even take them apart and reassemble them whenever you want. LEGO kids and adults will get a kick out of this unique set.
Blink Video Doorbell
The Blink Video Doorbell is affordable, offering decent features for a small price. It's worth considering if you have a limited budget and you can get it for 50% right now for October Prime Day!
Stanley Travel Mug French Press
Stop wasting your money on drive-thru coffee in the morning, and make your own in the Staley Travel mug French Press. It's perfect for your morning commute with a 16oz capacity and double vacuum insulation to keep your coffee warm. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, so it's super easy to clean.
God of War Ragnarok PS5
Experience the epic follow-up to 2018's Game of the Year. Play as Kratos and Atreus, as they battle against the Nose god Odin for the fate of Midgard.
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Having a good-quality pillow can improve your sleep immensely. The Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow won't get too hot and is great at providing support where you need it most. This 2-pack is 60% off, so there's no excuse for a bad sleep this fall.
Tile Sticker
Stop losing your important items and get this TiLe Sticker two-pack. With a range of up to 250 feet, a fantastic app for tracking your items, water-resistance, and over 30% off, it's the cheapest way you'll track you stuff this Prime Day.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5
The iOttie One Touch 5 is a sleek and sturdy car phone holder that's easy to use with one hand. It's resistant to fingerprints and can be attached to the dashboard, windshield, or CD slot. You can adjust both the bottom bracket and the arm, and rotate the bracket up to 225 degrees. If you want the best car phone holder, choose the iOttie One Touch 5 for only $20 during Prime Day.
Bee's Wrap
Stop using those old, stained Tupperware containers to keep your food, and start using the more sustainable beeswax food wraps. This three-pack is down to only $9 right now on Amazon.
Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger
The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger pad is a reliable option for wireless charging. It supports 10W for Samsung, 7.5W for iPhones, 12W for Google Pixel, and up to 15W for Sony phones. Its compact design fits in small spaces, and rubber padding prevents phone slippage. Get it now for only $20!
Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 Watch
You can't go wrong with the Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 for a classic but durable timepiece. It's got a date window, so you'll always know what day it is, and it's water-resistant up to 50ft — the perfect casual everyday watch.
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker is one of our favorite brands when it comes to budget headphones, and the Anker Life Q20 offers a lot for its cheap price point. A 40-hour battery life, ANC to tune the world, and the ability to give you four hours of listening time from just a five min charge — well worth the $45.
LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier
This humidifier is small, easy to use, and efficient. It is powerful and quiet, and it is also quite easy to clean.It's the perfect little office humidifier to prevent the incoming dry winter air from making your space uncomfortable.
Energizer LED Headlamp
Keep your hands free, but light your way with these super bright Energizer LED headlamps. Plus, they are even IPX4 water-resistant, so if you're out camping the weather should be no problem. Comes with 4 AAA batteries.
Samsung Evo Select microSD card
Get extra storage for your Android smartphone by picking up the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card. It's perfect if you want to store music and movies on your smartphone, it's only $28 for Amazon Prime Day.
OXO Good Grips Everyday Glass Food Scale
Whether you're looking into weighing your food for health reasons, or you just want to get that cookie recipe just right, the OXO Good Grips Everyday Glass Food Scale is accurate, fast, easy to clean, and easy to read. For only $15, anyone would be lucky to have this scale in their kitchen.
JBL Clip 4 Eco
JBL Clip 4 Eco is a sustainable clip-on speaker, great for music lovers on the go. While it's one of the best portable speakers, the battery life could be longer. Still, for 44% off, you shouldn't feel bad about granting this portable sound machine while you can.
Oral-B Pro 1000
Oral-B Pro 1000 toothbrush has a two-minute timer with quadrant pacing and a pressure sensor. Its oscillating brushing motion is highly effective, powerful, and reliable. Stop brushing hard and start brushing smart for only $40!
Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars
Govee TV Light Bars are an incredibly cheap and effective way to enhance your TV viewing experience at home. It's so easy to install and has over 30 different scenes to choose from, so the lights will always suit your liking. Save 30% right now at Amazon, and stop living in the dark ages!