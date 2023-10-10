We are quickly approaching the halfway point of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, and there are still many savings to be made. You can find many affordable deals on tech and non-tech-related items that you wouldn't want to miss out on if you want to save money. You can find small items like chargers, water bottles, and more significant things like humidifiers, all at a fraction of their regular price. Here are the best Prime Day deals under $50!

Incredible Prime Day deals for under $50

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon's tiny smart speaker is a steal at only $18 — 55% off. It puts out enough volume to cover the room you're in and you have Alexa on command. What more could you want? $18 at Amazon

Source: Hydro Flask Hydro Flask (32oz) $32 $50 Save $18 Stay hydrated with the 32 oz Hydro Flask. Made from stainless steel with a leakproof straw lid, you don't have to worry about your water spilling on your laptop when you're working at your desk. Plus, it's dishwasher safe. $32 at Amazon

Source: Keychron Keychron K14 $45 $90 Save $45 Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards around, and the compact Keychron K14 at 50% is a killer deal. With Gateron G Pro Blue Switches and white LED backlight, you can't go wrong if you want a better typing experience. $45 at Amazon

Source: Asmodee Catan: The Board Game $26 $49 Save $23 The award-winning board game that has been a staple for family and friends for over 25 years is available on Amazon for only $26. Build roads and trade goods to make the most prosperous settlement! $26 at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless $35 $50 Save $15 Anker's PowerCore III has a 10,000mAh capacity and can charge up to three devices at the same time. It balanced capacity, cost, and features well enough that it's our favorite power bank out there! $35 at Amazon

Source: KitchenAid KitchenAid Hand Blender $45 $60 Save $15 From one of the top kitchen appliance brands in the business, this corded KitchenAid Hand Blender has variable speeds so you can blend anything you need — perfect for making creamy soups and purées. $45 at Amazon

Source: Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K $37 $50 Save $13 Turn any TV into a smart TV instantly with the Roku Streaming Stick. Enjoy 4K quality and all your favorite streaming services all in one place. $37 at Amazon

Source: Lifestraw LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $10 $20 Save $10 This handy little tool could literally save your life. It's a personal water filter that can eliminate 99.99% of waterborne bacteria — Including E. Coli And Salmonella. If you're an avid hiker or outdoor adventurer, you can pick this up for only $10! $10 at Amazon

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 3 $50 $80 Save $30 Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are among the top wireless earbuds in the market, and for good reason. They offer impressive clarity in both high and mid-range frequencies and are also highly capable of producing stunning bass for earbuds. Despite their small size, they come equipped with four microphones featuring beamform technology, ensuring crystal-clear speech and voice clarity. $50 at Amazon

Source: LEGO LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Animal Set $16 $20 Save $4 This 253-piece set can be built into three different animals — a parrot, a fish, and a frog. Plus, you can even take them apart and reassemble them whenever you want. LEGO kids and adults will get a kick out of this unique set. $16 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink Video Doorbell is affordable, offering decent features for a small price. It's worth considering if you have a limited budget and you can get it for 50% right now for October Prime Day! $30 at Amazon

Stanley Travel Mug French Press $27 $36 Save $9 Stop wasting your money on drive-thru coffee in the morning, and make your own in the Staley Travel mug French Press. It's perfect for your morning commute with a 16oz capacity and double vacuum insulation to keep your coffee warm. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, so it's super easy to clean. $27 at Amazon

Source: PlayStation God of War Ragnarok PS5 $50 $70 Save $20 Experience the epic follow-up to 2018's Game of the Year. Play as Kratos and Atreus, as they battle against the Nose god Odin for the fate of Midgard. $50 at Amazon

Source: Pharmedoc Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $40 $100 Save $60 Having a good-quality pillow can improve your sleep immensely. The Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow won't get too hot and is great at providing support where you need it most. This 2-pack is 60% off, so there's no excuse for a bad sleep this fall. $40 at Amazon

Source: Tile Tile Sticker $38 $55 Save $17 Stop losing your important items and get this TiLe Sticker two-pack. With a range of up to 250 feet, a fantastic app for tracking your items, water-resistance, and over 30% off, it's the cheapest way you'll track you stuff this Prime Day. $38 at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 $20 $33 Save $13 The iOttie One Touch 5 is a sleek and sturdy car phone holder that's easy to use with one hand. It's resistant to fingerprints and can be attached to the dashboard, windshield, or CD slot. You can adjust both the bottom bracket and the arm, and rotate the bracket up to 225 degrees. If you want the best car phone holder, choose the iOttie One Touch 5 for only $20 during Prime Day. $20 at Amazon

Source: Bee's Wrap Bee's Wrap $9 $19 Save $10 Stop using those old, stained Tupperware containers to keep your food, and start using the more sustainable beeswax food wraps. This three-pack is down to only $9 right now on Amazon. $9 at Amazon

Source: Spigen Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger $20 $35 Save $15 The Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger pad is a reliable option for wireless charging. It supports 10W for Samsung, 7.5W for iPhones, 12W for Google Pixel, and up to 15W for Sony phones. Its compact design fits in small spaces, and rubber padding prevents phone slippage. Get it now for only $20! $20 at Amazon

Source: Timex Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 Watch $43 $62 Save $19 You can't go wrong with the Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 for a classic but durable timepiece. It's got a date window, so you'll always know what day it is, and it's water-resistant up to 50ft — the perfect casual everyday watch. $43 at Amazon

Source: Anker Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $45 $60 Save $15 Anker is one of our favorite brands when it comes to budget headphones, and the Anker Life Q20 offers a lot for its cheap price point. A 40-hour battery life, ANC to tune the world, and the ability to give you four hours of listening time from just a five min charge — well worth the $45. $45 at Amazon

Source: Levoit LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier $42 $50 Save $8 This humidifier is small, easy to use, and efficient. It is powerful and quiet, and it is also quite easy to clean.It's the perfect little office humidifier to prevent the incoming dry winter air from making your space uncomfortable. $42 at Amazon

Source: Energnizer Energizer LED Headlamp $11 $17 Save $6 Keep your hands free, but light your way with these super bright Energizer LED headlamps. Plus, they are even IPX4 water-resistant, so if you're out camping the weather should be no problem. Comes with 4 AAA batteries. $11 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Evo Select microSD card $28 $40 Save $12 Get extra storage for your Android smartphone by picking up the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card. It's perfect if you want to store music and movies on your smartphone, it's only $28 for Amazon Prime Day. $28 at Amazon

Source: OXO OXO Good Grips Everyday Glass Food Scale $15 $25 Save $10 Whether you're looking into weighing your food for health reasons, or you just want to get that cookie recipe just right, the OXO Good Grips Everyday Glass Food Scale is accurate, fast, easy to clean, and easy to read. For only $15, anyone would be lucky to have this scale in their kitchen. $15 at Amazon

Source: JBL JBL Clip 4 Eco $45 $80 Save $35 JBL Clip 4 Eco is a sustainable clip-on speaker, great for music lovers on the go. While it's one of the best portable speakers, the battery life could be longer. Still, for 44% off, you shouldn't feel bad about granting this portable sound machine while you can. $45 at Amazon

Source: Oral B Oral-B Pro 1000 $40 $50 Save $10 Oral-B Pro 1000 toothbrush has a two-minute timer with quadrant pacing and a pressure sensor. Its oscillating brushing motion is highly effective, powerful, and reliable. Stop brushing hard and start brushing smart for only $40! $40 at Amazon