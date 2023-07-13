If you have been looking for something to buy and only to realize Prime Day is over, you may have to wait until Black Friday. That isn’t the case because some of the best Prime Day discounts are still strong across multiple product categories. Several products are still in stock and selling at low Prime Day discounted prices. We ran the numbers for you and have collected the best deals, which are still going strong. Don’t miss out on them.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1400 $1800 Save $400 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be one of the costliest phones out there, but this fourth-generation product is certainly better than the Pixel Fold from a durability standpoint. If you have been waiting for the Pixel Fold launch and reviews before buying the Fold 4, now is the time to finally pull the trigger on that purchase. A foldable phone offers you the convenience of a tablet-size display in a pocketable form factor, making it ideal for content consumption and productivity with Samsung DeX. $1400 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $800 $900 Save $100 The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s current flagship phone, setting the standard for smartphone cameras with its class-leading image processing pipeline that doesn’t even struggle with low-light shots. The phone also has a telephoto lens and the new Tensor G2 chip promising improved efficiency. Google also claims the battery will last 24 hours before you need to plug the phone in. Proven to be a hot seller since its launch, the Pixel 7 Pro discount is one you shouldn’t pass up if you’re looking for the best camera phone on the market. $800 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $530 $700 Save $170 The OnePlus 10T is one of last year’s top-end models, promising everything you seek in a flagship smartphone — a 120Hz AMOLED display, 16GB of RAM for fluid performance, and 125W fast charging to ensure minimum downtime during your day. The phone also has a solid triple-camera system, so you always have the right lens for the job. OnePlus 10T is truly an all-rounder flagship you ought to consider if you want to save money. $530 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $769 $900 Save $131 The Galaxy Tab S8+ is one of Samsung’s latest high-end tablets. It is designed with the productivity enthusiast in mind, packing plenty of processing horsepower, a large 12.4-inch screen, and an S Pen bundled. This is a great tablet if you like to edit photos and videos on the go or perform other heavy computations with Samsung DeX, but don’t like the appeal of a 2-in-1 laptop. The 15% discount on the sticker price might not seem like much, but that’s over $130 in savings. $769 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 $200 Save $50 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the best earbuds sold under the company’s branding. Although they aren’t selling for their discounted Prime Day price, there’s plenty to save if you pick up this deal. The buds offer 31-hour battery life, excellent ANC, and 11mm speaker drivers for thoroughly enjoyable sound. You can recharge the case wirelessly, and even summon Assistant with ease. These may not be the best earbuds out there, but they won’t break the bank and work well with Pixel phones. $150 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 3 $176 $280 Save $104 The Sennheiser Momentum 3 TWS borrows a few tricks from Sony’s book, adding the wonderful sound signature its over-ear models are recognized for. They support high-res codecs like Qualcomm AptX Adaptive and feature multiple silicone ear tips, so you can dial in the fit just right. Noise cancellation is there as well. You ought to snag this deal if you crave studio-grade sound quality on your earbuds without emptying the bank account outright. $176 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $215 $230 Save $15 While we are discussing earbuds, it would be remiss to gloss over the incredible value-for-money proposition of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They offer all the features of costlier models, with vibrant colors to choose from, and an intelligent conversation mode that automatically turns off ANC when someone is talking to you. These buds are water-resistant and boast great sound quality, especially for the price. The discount may be small, but Samsung has a portability and compactness advantage over the Sony buds mentioned above. $215 at Amazon

Source: Roku Roku Express $19 $30 Save $11 The Roku Express is great for watching your favorite streaming services without paying for cable. It's fast, easy to set up, and has a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including 300+ free live TV channels and Roku Originals on The Roku Channel. The Roku Express is also always up to date with the latest features and channels, and you can use private listening on mobile to crank up the volume at any time. $19 at Amazon

Source: PNY PNY Pro Elite microSD card $19 $25 Save $6 This PNY microSDXC card is the perfect way to store and transfer your high-resolution photos, videos, and files. You can quickly capture and share your memories with claimed read and write speeds up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. The card is also durable, with a rugged design that can withstand extreme conditions. It is magnet-proof, shockproof, temperature-proof, and waterproof, so you can be sure that your data is safe, no matter what. The card works with Android devices, action cameras, Chromebooks, etc., making it the perfect choice for someone seeking a versatile storage solution. $19 at Amazon

Stragglers won't be around for long

Prime Day is behind us, but these deals are still going strong, especially on earbuds. Hopefully, they fulfill the requirement you set out with. If you plan to pick up any of these products, we suggest you act now because the deals may not last much longer. If the ship has already sailed for the products on your wishlist, you may have to wait for Black Friday discounts later this year or the next Prime Day.

To ensure you get early access to the Prime Day discounts next time around, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. Besides early access to deals, a Prime membership includes benefits like complimentary access to Amazon Music on your Alexa-enabled speakers, movies on Prime Video, faster product delivery, and exclusive deals at Whole Foods.