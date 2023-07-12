With Amazon Prime Day well into its second day, we've seen some absolutely stellar deals so far. But, every year, there are always a handful of deals that stand above the rest and make prove to be the best of the best — the ones people actually buy. After all, we do our best to outline all the deals worthy of your hard-earned money, but at the end of the day, you decide what deals are the real winners during Prime Day.

Going through our data since the start of Prime Day (which only shows us what items were bought, not personal information), we've compiled a handy list of deals that you, Android Police readers, are actually buying! And, we have to say, you all have some great taste!

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $133 $200 Save $67 The Pixel Buds Pro from Google sound quality is impressive, they offer decent active noise-canceling, and their battery life is exceptional, providing up to seven hours of continuous listening with ANC activated. Right now, you can get them for just $133 on Prime Day, a significant discount from their usual price of $200. $133 at Amazon

It's easy to see why people gravitate toward the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They offer a top-notch earbud experience with superior audio quality, noise-cancellation, and a stellar transparency mode. Unlike previous Google attempts at making earbuds, they come packed with features such as "Hey Google" detection, Bluetooth multipoint, and long-lasting battery life, making them a valuable purchase. Although the earbuds initially lacked a customizable equalizer, the Pixel Buds app now includes a five-band EQ feature that addresses this issue. It's just an absolute steal at $133, so it's no surprise why people are buying them.

Google Pixel 6a

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $250 $350 Save $100 The Google Pixel 6a is currently a great deal. Despite being a year old, the differences between it and the newer Pixel 7a are minimal. Plus, it still has four years of security updates, which means it could last you for a long time. For only $250, this Prime Day phone deal is bashing the competition. $250 at Amazon

With six gigabytes of RAM and the Tensor chipset, it is the fastest phone on our best budget Android phones list, even at its regular price of $350. So, seeing it drop down to only $250 for Prime Day makes it a shoo-in as a top Prime Day phone deal. Plus, once you use it, its value quickly becomes apparent. Despite using the same sensor in the Pixel 5 and 5a, it still takes excellent photos. And plenty of Google's best Android features are still in the Pixel 6a, which will continue to be supported for years.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 Are you looking for the ultimate streaming stick? Your search ends with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max. With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, this top-tier device is the undisputed market champion. And at a sale price of just $25 (original price $55), this deal is too good to miss - especially considering it's cheaper than the non-Max version. Don't hesitate to take advantage of this unbeatable offer. $25 at Amazon

If you have already purchased a 4K smart TV, you may have noticed that the user interface can be difficult to navigate and often stutters due to the slow processors inside. Plus, most TVs do not have proper support for popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That's why devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is doing so well. Amazon is currently offering a remarkable 55% discount on the streaming device for Prime Day, reducing its price from $55 to only $25. It's a better way to stream all your favorite content and will instantly improve your home TV experience.

Samsung Evo Select microSD card

Source: Samsung Samsung Evo Select microSD card $18 $40 Save $22 Samsung makes great Android phones and affordable microSD cards for storing music and movies on your smartphone. Not ideal for running apps or 4K video recording on high-end smartphones, but it performs well and won't break the bank — especially at its Prime Day price of only $18. $18 at Amazon

Running out of storage on your phone sucks, and with photos, videos, and apps having enormous file sizes these days, it's way too easy to run into your storage limit on your smartphone. If you're lucky enough to have a phone with expandable storage, picking up an SD card is one of the best ways to help alleviate your storage woes. We love the Samsung Evo Select microSD card so much that it even tops our best microSD cards for Android devices.

Fitbit Charge 5

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 Regarding fitness trackers, you should strongly consider getting the Fitbit Charge 5. It's lightweight, durable, and has a long battery life. Plus, it has multiple sensors to monitor your workouts accurately. And with the Prime Day deal, it's only $100 — its lowest price ever. No more guesswork; track your progress confidently. $100 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a versatile device that falls between a basic fitness band and a fully-fledged smartwatch. Its OLED screen is impressive, boasting bright colors and high brightness levels that make it easy to view your stats on your wrist, even in direct sunlight. The device's fitness features are extensive, including an ECG monitor for tracking your heart health and stress management software for monitoring your daily routine beyond workouts. During our review of the Fitbit Charge 5, we were impressed by its exceptional battery life, which lasts at least a week with the always-on display turned off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $151 $280 Save $129 If you're looking for an Android smartwatch with an outstanding display, the Galaxy Watch 5 is definitely the way to go. It's a wise investment, particularly if you're new to the Android watch scene. With Prime Day in full swing, you can snag the 40mm model for a mere $151. This is a deal you do not want to pass up. $151 at Amazon

Android Police readers recognize the best Prime Day smartwatch deal is on the Galaxy Watch 5 this year. Not only is this the lowest price we've ever seen the Watch 5, but it's hands-down the best Android smartwatch for most people, so it's no surprise that people are buying it. Its remarkable and reliable performance, paired with the best display you can get on a wearable, makes it really compelling.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 While they may not boast advanced features like ANC or multipoint connectivity, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series offer impressive audio quality and a lightweight and comfortable fit. The standout feature, however, is their innovative vented design that reduces in-ear pressure and allows ambient sounds to pass through, making them ideal for situational awareness. And at just $59 during Prime Day, they're an absolute steal. $59 at Amazon

While not as technically impressive as Google Pixel Buds Pro, the A-Series earbuds offer some great sound at a low price. They don't have ANC but do have some stellar mics for making calls and decent battery life, so you can wear them for long periods no matter what you're doing. There's no adjustable EQ either, but a nice bass boost option for when you want to feel the beat. Ultimately, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a little basic, but you can't deny that getting a pair for only $59 is a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $180 $230 Save $50 Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, is the tiniest, most lightweight, and top-performing wireless earbuds the company has put out yet. In every aspect, these earbuds outdo their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds Pro, with superior sound quality, more comprehensive ANC, and the ability to support 24-bit audio. Only $180 right now for Prime Day. $180 at Amazon

Yet another pair of earbuds on our list of the best Prime Day headphone and earbud deals, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great option for almost anyone. Still, thanks to their tight integration with Samsung phones, they are even better for Samsung lovers. Its novel head-tracking feature enables directional audio, even in apps without surround sound content, so cutting-edge features come standard in the package. The five-hour battery life with ANC enabled could be a little better, but we have no complaints about these earbuds otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $180 $330 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may not be the most high-performance tablet out there, but its Unisoc CPU, 3GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage make it just fine for basic tasks and watching content. It's hard not to pick up one of these bad boys when it's 45% off. $180 at Amazon

I really enjoy using the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, just like I did with its previous model. It runs smoothly and is affordable, making it a great choice for anyone who wants a quality tablet experience. However, it may not be the fastest device out there; its ease of use more than makes up for it, though. It has a long battery life and quick charging capabilities, making it perfect for streaming your favorite shows whenever you like.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $75 $150 Save $75 The Amazon Fire HD 10 offers a nice balance of performance and value for its price. A 10-inch full-HD screen with vibrant colors makes it perfect for extended Netflix or Prime Video viewing. Plus, with up to 12 hours of battery life, you won't have to worry about constantly recharging. And right now, you can snag this tablet for an unbeatable price of just $75. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire tablets are excellent at being used for basic daily tasks or watching content, and the Amazon Fire HD 10 has proven to be one of the best Prime Day tablet deals you can find this year. It may not be the tablet you want if you need to play games or do professional work, but for reading, watching YouTube, and scrolling social media on its 10-inch screen is awesome. Plus, when it's only $75, you can buy one for your entire family and won't spend as much as you would buying one premium tablet — that's an incredible value.