Prepaid plans have never been as popular as their postpaid counterparts. The major U.S. carriers advertise their postpaid plans front and center, with their prepaid options tucked away as an afterthought. But this doesn't mean prepaid plans aren't worthwhile.

Prepaid plans offer numerous benefits, the major one being that they're usually cheaper than postpaid plans. The trade off, however, is that you'll often need to buy your phone outright, but there are plenty of incredible budget phones the don't cost an arm and a leg. If you're thinking about making the jump, we've done the hard work for you. We've looked at pricing, read the fine print, and checked our subscriber's perceptions of all the major MVNOs and boutique plans. Here are our top prepaid phone plan picks.

All prices stated in this article are for single-line plans only.

Connect: Great for those who don't use much data (T-Mobile)

Connect is a prepaid service offered by T-Mobile, offering four affordable plans. While there's a $10 a month option, the $15 a month tier shines here. You get unlimited calls and data, plus 3GB of data. The data cap is low, but for those who rarely use it, Connect is an affordable option.

For those on the $15 and $25 plans, Connect raises your monthly data cap by 500MB each year. Unfortunately, once you hit your data cap, that's it, and you'll have to wait until the next month for more data.

Visible: Perfect for the data-hungry user (Verizon)

Visible offers one plan at $40/month and is an easy win compared to Connect's $35/plan. In addition to unlimited calls and texts, you get unlimited data on 4G and 5G networks. You're also capped at a 200Mbps download speed (which you're unlikely to reach anyway). In addition to this, you get unlimited free hot-spotting.

Visible also offers hefty discounts if you add others to your plan with its Party Pay feature. If you plan to add more lines, Visible might be a perfect choice.

Tello: Great for international calling (T-Mobile)

Tello offers unlimited data for $29 a month, making it the most affordable way to get unlimited data on a prepaid plan. It also includes free international texts, so it's a great option if you travel a lot. Tello also offers a "build your own plan" feature, where you can customize your plan to suit your calling, texting, and data preferences. You can technically get as low as $5 a month, although there's a data cap of 500MB and only 100 minutes of calling.

Unfortunately, there's a cap of 25GB of 4G/5G data for all plans. Once you reach that limit, you're downgraded to 2G for the remainder of the month.

AT&T: Great prepaid plan from a major carrier

MVNOs usually offer the best prepaid plans, but AT&T's prepaid option is worth a look. For $25 a month plus taxes and fees, you get 16GB of high-speed data, unlimited texts and calls, and unlimited international texts. The only catch is that you must pay for a year upfront ($300).

Unfortunately, 5G only comes with AT&T's Unlimited plan, which costs $50 a month. However, this plan also comes with unlimited international calling to Canada and Mexico.

Red Pocket: Flexible and affordable plans (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon)

At $10 a month, Red Pocket offers 500MB of data, 500 minutes, and 500 texts. If you're interested in unlimited data, you can upgrade to unlimited talk, text, and data for $20 a month. This also comes with 3GB of 5G data. Best of all, you can choose your network to get the best coverage in your area. This is great if you're confused about where the different networks offer 5G coverage.

US Mobile: Affordable 5G data (T-Mobile and Verizon)

For only $12 a month, you can get 1GB of data and unlimited calls and texts with US Mobile. It's a fantastic deal, and if you want unlimited data, you can get it for $35/month. US Mobile offers free international roaming for unlimited plans or as low as $4 a month for capped plans.

US Mobile has a limited selection of phones, so it's best if you bring your own device. The sheer number of plans is also somewhat confusing, so take your time before you proceed.

Google Fi: Perfect if you just want to pay for the data you use

Google Fi's Unlimited plan isn't particularly competitive, but it offers a unique feature for its Flexible plan. This costs $20 a month, with $10 for every GB of data you use. Some prepaid plans have similar features, but Google's is particularly convenient. It's also a great option if you plan to add multiple lines, where its Unlimited plan swiftly becomes more competitive.

Choose the prepaid plan that works for you

Prepaid plans can be confusing, but they're just as competitive as postpaid. If, however, you're in the market for one of the top flagship phones and want to pay for your device over time, you'll probably want to stick with traditional carrier.