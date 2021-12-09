Although there's been a lot of controversy over the Pixel 6's slow charging speeds, the phone still charges more quickly than any Pixel before it.

The Pixel 6 series supports the Programmable Power Supply, or PPS, standard, which allows the charger to output variable voltage instead of the typical fixed levels of 5V, 9V, 15V, and so on. This not only speeds up charging, especially at the beginning of a cycle (allowing the Pixel 6 to charge to 50% in 30 minutes) but it's safer, and an open standard to boot.

Samsung's devices have also supported PPS since the Galaxy Note 10, so buying a PPS-compatible charger — especially since they no longer come in the box — is as future-proof as you can make things.

1. Google 30W USB-C Power Charger 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Google’s official PPS charger is designed to work seamlessly with the Pixel 6 and fill it up at the phone's ~21-23W max speed. It’s also small enough to fit in a small tech bag and fairly priced at $25 (or $35 with the cable). Though it may be a tad limited if you plan on using it to charge a tablet or a laptop, it’s an excellent option to power up your Pixel 6 or any other PPS or USB-PD enabled device. Read More Specifications Brand: Google

Google Output: 20V⎓1.5A, 15V⎓2A, 5V/9V⎓3A | PPS 21V⎓1.5A. 11V⎓3A

USB-C PPS Cable included: Optional ($10 extra) Pros Design Cons Pricey compared to other options Buy This Product Google 30W USB-C Power Charger Shop at Amazon

2. Anker Nano II 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Anker's Nano II 30W PPS charger has everything you need to charge almost any USB-C device, including your Pixel 6 at its max speed. Thanks to the use of fallium nitrature, this adapter is small and compact, so you can carry around and use it to charge other compatible devices. Keep in mind that 30W may not be enough to charge some tablets or computers at reliable speeds, though. Lastly, it comes without a cable, so make sure you have a spare one at home before ordering. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker

Anker Output: 5.0V⎓3.0A, 9.0V⎓3.0A, 15.0V⎓2.0A, 20.0V⎓1.5A | PPS: 3.3-11.0V⎓3.0A

USB-C PPS Cable included: No Pros Compact size Cons Price

Cable not included Buy This Product Anker Nano II Shop at Amazon Shop at Anker

Editors choice 3. INIU 30W 2 Ports Wall Charger 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The NIU 30W 2 Ports charger is an excellent option to fill up your Pixel 6 at full speed, or other devices simultaneously, thanks to its dual USB-C and USB-A ports. Keep in mind that when using both outlets, the two devices may take a bit longer to charge than when plugged in individually, but this adapter gives you the option to carry a single wall charger to fill up all of your devices. At around $15, it's also dirt cheap, so there's almost no reason not to buy one, even if it doesn't come with a cable. Read More Specifications Brand: INIU

INIU Output: USB-C: 5V⎓3A 9V⎓3A 12⎓2.5A 15V⎓2A 20V⎓1.5A | PPS 3.3~11V⎓2.5A | USB-A: 5V⎓3A 5V⎓4.5A 9V⎓2A 12V⎓1.5A

USB-C PPS Cable included: No Pros Dual outlet

Compact size Cons Cable not included Buy This Product INIU 30W 2 Ports Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

4. Spigen 45W USB C GaN Charger 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you'd like to use a single charger to fill up your smartphone and your laptop, you should consider a more powerful charger, such as this 45W one from Spigen. At $30, it's a great buy, as it can charge a variety of devices, but is quite small, thanks to its gallium nitride chipset and its foldable design. It also ships with a USB-C cable, making it one of the best options available if you're on the market for a 45W PPS charger. Read More Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Output: 5.0V⎓3.0A, 9.0V⎓3.0A, 15.0V⎓3.0A, 20.0V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3V-11.0V⎓3.5A, 3.3V-16.0V⎓3.0A

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes Pros Compact

Cable included

45W can also charge laptops/tablets

Foldable Cons Only one outlet Buy This Product Spigen 45W USB C GaN Charger Shop at Amazon

Best value 5. Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're eyeing the Spigen charger but find it a bit pricey, you should definitely consider the $20 Nekteck option. It offers the same 45W PPS output, and includes a USB-C cable. Sure, the latter isn't detachable, but if you're fine with that, the Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger is probably the one that offers the best value on this list. Read More Specifications Brand: Nekteck

Nekteck Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A,15V⎓3A, 20V⎓2.25A | PPS: 3.3-11V⎓4.05A, 3.3-16V⎓3.0A

USB-C PPS Cable included: Yes (non-removable) Pros Built-in Cable

Price

45W can also charge laptops/tablets Cons Cable isn't removable

Only one outlet Buy This Product Nekteck 45W USB C Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 6. Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you travel often or simply need to plug three devices at once, the Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger is the adapter you need. It comes with two USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A port that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and can supply up to 30W with a compatible device. It can deliver a maximum of 65W and is also PPS compatible, ensuring your Pixel 6 can charge at around 18W while your laptop is simultaneously plugged in and drawing 45 watts. At $35 for the charger alone — like most of the others on this list, it doesn't ship with any cables — the Baseus 65W is a bit pricey, but if you just want one charger to rule them all, this is a good option. Read More Specifications Brand: Baseus

Baseus Output: Type-C1 Output: 3.3-11V⎓3A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓3A, 15V⎓3A, 20V⎓3.25A (Max 65W) | Type-C2 Output: 3.3-11V⎓2.7A, 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A (Max 30W) | USB A Output: 4.5V⎓5A, 5V⎓4.5A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 20V⎓1.5A

USB-C PPS Cable included: No Pros Three outlets

Comptact Cons No cable included Buy This Product Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB C Wall Charger Shop at Amazon

Let us know which charger is your favorite. Do you like ones with multiple ports? Do you exclusively use one wall charger for your phone, or do you also use it to fill up other devices? Let us know in the comment section below!

