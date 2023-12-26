When powerline hardware first appeared, the performance was often poor. Demanding devices like power tools or washing machines could disconnect the network, and prices were high.

Today, powerline is a common technology that enables existing power cables within a home or business to create a network without the time and expense of punching holes in the infrastructure to run Ethernet cables.

Modern equipment is inexpensive, simple to deploy and reliable, making it the obvious choice for those wanting to extend a network to remote locations and avoid the unpredictable nature of mesh Wi-Fi networks.

We’ve snagged eight of the best powerline options for you, and there is something for every scenario and pocket in these.

The best powerline adapters to expand your networks

TP-Link Powerline WiFi Extender (TL-WPA7617KIT) Best overall Ethernet and Wi-Fi in one kit Small and discrete, the TP-Link Powerline WiFi Extender (TL-WPA7617KIT) provide a quick and simple means to extend a wired and wireless network using the existing power cabling of a building. The only catch with these is that the Wi-Fi end has no power pass-through. Ports 1 Wi-Fi AC1200 Speed AV1000 Pros Inexpensive

Homeplug AV2 compliant

Simple deployment Cons No power pass-though on one end $100 at Amazon

The TP-Link Powerline WiFi Extender (TL-WPA7617KIT) is an attractive deal, considering it's the cheapest combined Ethernet and Wi-Fi adapter kit in our selection.

This modern Homeplug AV2-compliant equipment consists of a TL-PA7017P powerline Ethernet module and a TL-WPA7617 powerline Wi-Fi adapter.

Once connected, data can flow between them at up to 1000Mbps, and the system can be fully secured with a password. A nice aspect of this hardware is that TP-Link has a mobile phone application for managing the network, allowing guests to be added when required.

And, if you already have a TP-Link router, a single press of a button can copy the wireless password to the powerline system.

The Wi-Fi in the TL-WPA7617 is dual-band AC1200 standard, providing 867Mbps on 5GHz and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz to those in the same room as the adapter.

The only major limitation of this device is that the TL-WPA7617 doesn't include pass-through power. That means where you intend to deploy the Wi-Fi module will require an unused power socket to be made available.

Even with that caveat, for the asking price, this is easily one of the best powerline options available.

Netgear Powerline Adapter Kit (PLP2000-100PAS) Premium pick Ideal choice for business users The Netgear Powerline Adapter Kit is more expensive than some solutions, but the makers have a solid reputation for making reliable hardware for networking. This kit consists of two PLP2000 adapters, each having two Ethernet ports and able to transfer data at up to 2000Mbps. Ports 2 Wi-Fi No Speed AV2000 Pros Fast

Dual LAN ports

Pass-through power Cons Expensive

Large adapters $120 at Amazon $120 at Newegg

Netgear has an impressive track record for making excellent networking hardware, and its powerline series is no exception. This PLP2000-100PAS kit provides two PLP2000 series adapters, each with dual LAN ports and the technology to transfer up to 2000Mbps over main power cables.

The addition of dual LAN ports can be especially useful since each port is gigabit, enabling the full bandwidth of the powerline connection to be utilized. It's also very helpful if all the ports on the router are already occupied, as one LAN line can be swapped to connect the adapter to the router.

With pass-through power, finding an extra power outlet at either end isn't necessary. Any equipment connected through the adapter is automatically power-filtered to avoid impairing the performance. As a rule, you should connect the adapter to the wall outlet and any power strip to that, not the other way around.

There are two stumbling blocks to using these. First, their size isn't ideal for power outlets low down on the wall. The second is the price, but considering some of the features, the build quality and the performance, these might be worth the extra money.

TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit (TL-PA7017P KIT) Best value Cheap and cheerful powerline option The TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit (TL-PA7017P KIT) is simple to deploy, yet delivers up to 1000Mbps transfer speed and a single Ethernet port in a compact package. Just don't confuse this with the TL-PA7017, as that doesn't have pass-through power. Ports 1 Wi-Fi No Speed AV1000 Pros HomePlug AV2 Standard

Pass-through power

Affordable Cons Only single Ethernet port $50 at Amazon

TP-Link has an extensive selection of powerline devices, and the TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit is one of its cheapest options. At around $55, the two TL-PA7017 adapters provided in this kit are compatible with all TP-Link AV2000, AV1300, AV1200, AV1000, AV600, AV500 & AV200 PowerPoint adapters. Being HomePlug compliant, they should also work with other powerline equipment, even if TP-Link doesn't guarantee it.

What these interchangeable adapters offer is up to 1000Mbps networking through mains power cables, making them ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and large file transfers.

TP-Link does make an even cheaper ($50) TL-PA7017 model that is physically smaller, but it doesn't have pass-through power, so don't confuse that with this one.

This kit consists of high-quality adapters that are largely plug-and-play, making installation a breeze. The design even includes power management electronics that reduce power consumption when not actively used. They use 128-bit AES encryption and are rated to work up to 1,000ft over an electrical circuit.

For many, the AV1000 specification is more than enough for the majority of uses, and the price for the kit is something of a bargain.

NexusLink G.hn 2 Gbps Powerline Wireless Ethernet Bridge (GPL-2000WAC-KIT) 4K video-friendly High performance powerline option The NexusLink G.hn 2 Gbps Powerline Wireless Ethernet Bridge (GPL-2000WAC-KIT) supports fast AV2000 speeds and AC1200 Wi-Fi at one end, but with only a single 1Gbps Ethernet port on each unit they're difficult to make the most of. Ports 1 Wi-Fi AC1200 Speed AC2000 Pros AV2000

AC1200 WiFi at one end

Pass-through power on both adapters Cons Hard to use the bandwidth $99 at NexusLink

The NexusLink G.hn 2 Gbps Powerline Wireless Ethernet Bridge (GPL-2000WAC-KIT) does the same job as other AV2000 specification adapters mentioned here. They promise to move 2000Mbps, have clever noise suppression technology to maintain stable connections and are designed to work in high-density environments, like hotels, apartments and business offices.

The kit differs from other options as instead of two identical adapters, one of these is a standard GPL-2000PT powerline adapter, and the other is a GPL-2000WAC variant that supports a local AC1200 wireless network.

So why are they so cheap? One difference here is that each of these adapters only has one Ethernet port. These are gigabit Ethernet ports, meaning that only 1000Mbps (theoretically) can be transferred out of either end. Without a second port to offer an additional channel, they can't easily support greater than 1000Mbps operation.

Where the extra bandwidth can be used is if you add more adapters to the system, and at this low price, that might be a worthwhile exercise.

This system can easily be expanded with extra GPL-2000PT or GPL-2000WAC adapters as you need them, and two GPL-2000PT can be bought in a GPL-2000PT-KIT for only $65.

Zyxel AV2000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit (PLA5456KIT) Best pure network option High performance network choice The Zyxel AV2000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit might be inexpensive but provides an 1800Mbps connection and dual LAN ports at either end. Comprising two PLA5456 adapters, this kit was specifically designed for high bandwidth scenarios where performance is key. Ports 2 Wi-Fi No Speed AV2000 Pros Dual Ethernet ports on both adapters

Pass-through power

Inexpensive Cons Comes with only one Ethernet cable

The adapters are large $70 at Amazon

Zyxel is a popular brand known for offering a cheaper alternative to the bigger brands with products that cost less but perform equally well. The Zyxel AV2000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit is a classic example of the company's products, where they deliver something comparable to the likes of Netgear or TP-Link but at a fraction of the cost.

The specification of the two PLA5456 adapters is very similar to the Netgear PLP2000, although Zyxel only claims a speed of 1800Mbps, not the 2000Mbps claimed by Netgear and others.

That's probably more realistic, given the potential bottlenecks to this type of networking.

This amount of bandwidth is more than enough to support multiple 4K video streams and file transfers, especially if you configure the two LAN ports to be different network segments. Even on the same network, the network should be indistinguishable from Gigabit Ethernet for the end user.

If you are using these in a home with old or unreliable wiring, each adapter has color-coded network quality LEDs, telling the user if the connection is classed as the best, better, or just good.

What isn't great about this product is that it launched in 2015 and is not certified by the HomePlug Alliance. Therefore its compatibility with HomePlug-certified devices can't be guaranteed. This isn't an issue in isolation, but it could be an issue for those expanding an existing installation.

TrendNet Powerline 500 AV Nano Adapter Kit (TPL-407E2K) Cheapest option The no-frills solution TrendNet delivers inexpensive options, and at $40 for two TPL-407E2K adapters, this is one of the cheapest means to extend a network easily. The performance is only AV500 specification, but that's enough to distribute video streams or other services through a building without cabling for Ethernet. Ports 1 Wi-Fi No Speed AV500 Pros Cheap

Power saving

Pass-through power Cons AV500 speeds $40 at Amazon

At just $40, the TrendNet Powerline 500 AV Nano Adapter Kit is one of the cheaper options for those wishing to avoid running Ethernet throughout their home or business.

The kit consists of two TrendNet TPL-407E2K adapters, simplifying the installation. And, it is possible to add up to eight in total and share the network to more locations.

These are cross-compatible with Powerline 600, 500, and 200-rated hardware, allowing these to mix with other hardware from alternative brands, in theory.

What's surprising is that most of the cheaper powerline hardware does away with the pass-through power, but these TrendNet adapters have this, avoiding the need for additional power sockets. It also supports 128-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) so that your network can't easily be hacked if you live in an apartment with shared power.

The only limitations are that the maximum speed is 500Mbps, and each adapter only offers a single Ethernet port. Therefore, if you have multiple devices to support away from the router, a hub will be needed to be used to add the extra ports.

Overall, for the money, the TrendNet TPL-407E2K adapters are a great choice for anyone needing basic powerline hardware with minimum outlay.

Devolo Magic 2 WiFi Next Powerline Starter Kit Ultimate performance The money-is-no-option choice The Devolo Magic 2 WiFi Next Powerline Starter Kit solves multiple problems in a single hit, providing a high-performance Powerline 2000 network along with extending the Wi-Fi network without the need for Wi-Fi repeaters. The only downside is the price. Ports 2 Wi-Fi AC1200 Speed AV2000 Pros Quoted 2400Mbps speeds

Wi-Fi included Cons Crazy expensive $185 at Amazon

Being much more expensive than most options, many people will ignore the Devolo Magic 2 WiFi Next Powerline Starter Kit to choose something cheaper. But that might be shortsighted.

Many adapters tick plenty of boxes, but this starter kit ticks them all. Not only does it operate at the fastest 2400Mbps speeds, but it also includes a Multi-User MIMO WiFi access point with 1200Mbps of local bandwidth.

The kit consists of a Devolo Magic 2 LAN adapter that should be connected to the network router, and a Magic 2 Wi-Fi adapter meant for the remote location. While the LAN adapter only has a single Ethernet port, the Magic 2 Wi-Fi adapter has two LAN ports, allowing it to support multiple wired and wireless devices. This design is also one of the few adapters that supports mesh operations to hand devices to other adapters as they move through a building.

If this hardware has any issue, it's the size of the adapters which might prove problematic if the power outlets have been placed close to the floor. But other than this one problem, these adapters offer great flexibility and performance for those who can afford them.

TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter(TL-PA9020P KIT) Gamers' choice High speed powerline perfect for gamers Sold as the TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter, the TL-PA9020P KIT offers identical high-speed powerline adapters with dual LAN ports on both of them. The promised overall speed is 2000Mbps, making it the perfect choice for PC or console gaming. Ports 2 Wi-Fi No Speed AV2000 Pros Fast AV2000 specification

Dual LAN ports

Great build quality

Cheap for spec Cons None $90 at Amazon

The TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter, aka the TL-PA9020P kit, resembles the Zyxel PLA5456KIT and Netgear PLP2000-100PAS. It promises AV2000 speeds but also dual LAN ports on each adapter.

Made to the Home Plug AV2 standard, these should work with all AV2000, AV1300, AV1200, AV1000, AV600, AV500 and AV200 adapters, should you want to mix with other powerline hardware.

This hardware uses the same 2×2 MIMO with beamforming technology that TP-Link used in its previous 1200Mbps products, but the frequency is greater here to allow for more bandwidth.

In our experience, the quoted performance is largely theoretical, and actual speeds can be much less depending on the quality of the mains wiring and the distances between the adapters. But with an AV2000 rating, the performance should be excellent under ideal conditions.

For US customers, it will work with 110V or 240V, and versions are available for all regions. The LAN ports are on the bottom of the adapters, which looks fine unless someone installed your receptacles upside-down.

They also have all the commonly included features, such as power management, pass-through power sockets and a simple button-press setup.

But the most significant selling point here is the price, which is less than some other AV2000 specification hardware.

Choosing the right powerline hardware

For the buyer, it comes down to which features you would like and how big the budget is. Basic systems can connect two network locations, providing a single Ethernet port at each end. More expensive choices offer higher speeds, multiple LAN ports and even integrated Wi-Fi.

One snag to powerline deployments is that the technology assumes the customer understands their home or office wiring.

Each pair of adapters needs to be on the same circuit. For example, if one adapter is connected inside the home and another is in the garage, wired on a different circuit, they can’t communicate. Before investing, it might be worth exploring how the location is wired and if the power sockets on other floors have the same or independent circuits.

The other complexity of powerline is all the speed standards, with many devices quoting AV1000 or AV2000 or different speeds. In powerline hardware, the bigger numbers are better, especially for those streaming 4K video or transferring files to a NAS. But if you want to wire a PC to surf the internet, even AV200 will work. The trick with powerline technology is to know when you need something better from the outset.

​​​​​​​When selecting adapters, think of the AV1000 speed as suitable for streaming video in 4K and the AV500 as being for DVD resolutions. It is possible to watch 4K video streamed through AV500 hardware, but having headroom is always useful. AV2000 specification adapters are typically only for those transferring large files or for when there are multiple clients on the same powerline network.

Which powerline adapter is right for you?

Considering how useful powerline can be, it's a shame that there aren't more choices and brands to choose from. But a bigger issue is that many brands are still selling designs from 2015 or even earlier using older AV200 technology.

Our choice of the TP-Link Powerline WiFi Extender (TL-WPA7617KIT) as the best overall is based on its price, AV1000 specification and that it was HomePlug AV2 standard compliant. Earlier hardware isn't compliant, and that might be an issue for you at some point. If you only intend to extend the network to one location, then an older adapter kit is fine. But if you intend to add more adapters, choosing HomePlug AV2-compatible devices is critical.

Getting that compatibility doesn't cost much, as proven by our best value selection, the TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter Starter Kit (TL-PA7017P KIT). It might be a cheap kit, but it still delivers excellent performance and should work with adapters from other brands.

Spending a little more can get you Wi-Fi on one adapter, and it's a good way to extend the wireless network without using repeaters or remote access points. The NexusLink G.hn 2 Gbps Powerline Wireless Ethernet Bridge (GPL-2000WAC-KIT) is a good solution for under $100, and should give better results than a Wi-Fi repeater.