As advanced as modern electronic gadgets and appliances are, they still depend on a reliable supply of power to work. So, while one of our best power bank recommendations can help during a pinch for a phone or two, it won't be very useful for extended power outages, off-the-grid vacations, or running AC-powered household appliances. This is where power stations come into play.

Power stations that use lithium-ion batteries not only reduce your reliance on gas- or diesel-guzzling generators, but they can also power your appliances, charge mobile devices, and do a lot more. So, here are the best portable power stations on the market to get you started.

Top picks for portable power stations

Anker Solix C1000 Best overall Power and flexibility $699 $999 Save $300 Featuring a 1,056Wh LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, the Anker Solix C1000 is, without a doubt, one of the best portable power stations you can buy at this price point. It has multiple ports that can power a range of devices, can recharge to its full capacity in less than an hour on AC, and is relatively easy to transport. Pros Supports battery expansion

Durable unibody design

Quick recharge Cons Would be better if it had more DC output ports $999 at Amazon $699 at Anker

The Anker Solix C1000 is a high-performance portable power station that you can take with you just about anywhere and is ideal for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. It offers a long list of features and will completely change how you power devices during a power failure or when you are away from civilization. In our testing, the Solix C1000 performed way better than the Jackery Explorer 1000, which is also in the same price range and offers similar features. However, the Anker Solix C1000 boasts a more advanced battery system with an impressive 1,056Wh capacity and 3,000 charge cycles.

Best of all, the battery supports quick charge and can go from zero to a hundred in about an hour. The six AC output ports on this unit deliver 1,800W with a surge output of up to 2,400W, which is enough to run most appliances and power tools. During the load tests, the C1000 efficiently powered a miter saw, electric grill, circular saw, and a drill. In addition to the AC ports, the Solix C1000 has two USB-C ports with an output of 100W and 30W. There are also two USB-A ports (12W) and a single 120W DC output port.

You can recharge the battery using AC power at 1,300W or solar energy at 600W. If the battery capacity is too small for your needs, you can enhance it using the Anker Solix BP1000 expansion battery. The front display on this power station shows important readouts such as battery capacity, power output/input, and more. Alternatively, you can view these parameters from your smartphone or tablet by linking the C1000 to compatible devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Read our full Anker Solix C1000 review.

Ecoflow Delta Pro Premium pick Expensive and powerful If you are looking to go premium, the Ecoflow Delta Pro is the right portable power station for you. It sports a 3,600Wh (LiFePO4) battery, offers AC and USB (A and C) ports, supports battery expansion, has wheels and a luggage-style handle for easy portability, and is durably built to give you long-lasting service. Pros Can run heavy-duty devices

Large battery capacity

Multi-charging system Cons AC ports are closely spaced $1999 at Amazon

Ecoflow is known for its reliable portable power stations, and the Delta Pro doesn't disappoint. It has the same battery chemistry as the Solix C1000, rocking a LiFePO4 power pack that offers up to 3,500 charge cycles to reach 80% capacity with a power output of 3,600W and 4,500W peaks. This power station has different ports, including a 30A output receptacle that you can connect to an RV. Additionally, the four AC ports come in handy when working with heavy-duty power tools or appliances, while the USB-A and USB-C ports will keep your small gadgets juiced up.

On the downside, the three-pronged AC receptacles are closely placed, so you may have a hard time hooking up devices with large plugs. Similar to most portable power stations in its class, the Ecoflow Delta Pro allows you to expand the battery capacity according to your needs, which makes it easy to power all your gadgets using the same unit. It has multiple charging options (solar, car charging, AC, and EV) for added convenience.

When plugged into a wall unit, the battery takes about two hours to charge to full capacity. It's great that Ecoflow equipped this unit with wheels and a retractable handle for easy portability. Otherwise, it would have been difficult to move around considering its size. Although a bit bulky, the Delta Pro is super durable, so you can take it with you on your next outdoor adventure without worry. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, meaning you can control it from your phone, even when there is no internet.

BougeRV Flash300 Best value Unmatched charging performance $300 $350 Save $50 BougeRV's Flash300 charges from zero to the ninetieth percentile in under 30 minutes on the grid and solar power, making it one of the fastest-charging portable power stations. It draws its power from a 286Wh Li-ion battery, has three carry handles, supports wireless charging, offers four charging options, and features bright LED lights for maximum illumination. Pros Exceptionally versatile

Ultra lightweight

Rapid charge Cons Limited charge cycles $300 at Amazon

BougeRV is relatively new in the portable power station space but nails it with the Flash300. The unit's 286Wh Li-ion battery can efficiently power your small devices out in the wild or during blackouts. Its standout feature is the ability to fast charge from 0-90% in about 30 minutes, which is pretty impressive since most portable power stations with similar battery capacity don't even come close to this. Charging can be done through AC, car connector, USB-C port, or MC4 solar connectors.

Despite its size, it has several ports — two 12W USB-A outlets, two 600W AC receptacles, one 18W QC3.0 USB port, two DC outlets, and one USB-C 100W port. Better yet, there is a wireless charging pad at the top that can juice up compatible devices in minutes. The built-in fan ensures the Flash300 stays cool at all times, while the multimode flashlight can assist you when there are no lights.

This power station's one drawback is that it only takes 700 charge cycles to lose 20% of the battery's storage capacity, which is not surprising since it uses regular Li-ion cells. On the plus side, it is lightweight and super easy to carry around, thanks to the three handles. If you are seeking a low-budget portable power station that offers good value for money, the BougeRV's Flash300 could be a great addition to your list of considerations.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Best mid-size Charge your life $649 $1099 Save $450 The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a high-quality portable power station that packs a ton of features and power in an easy-to-handle package. It's great for backup power, camping trips, and more. Pros Great power-to-price ratio

Lots of ports and AC outlets

Easy to transport Cons Uses an NMC battery $649 at Amazon

Jackery is no stranger to portable power systems, and the company's Explorer 1000 is widely loved for its ability to run most power-hungry appliances despite having a relatively portable design. It houses a 1,002Wh lithium battery that you can use to charge your phones, laptops, and mobile devices using the onboard USB-C and USB-A ports. You also get three AC points that output pure sine-wave power for your appliances. With a power output of 1,000W, it can run most small appliances, including a microwave and coffee maker.

You can juice it up using a wall outlet, solar panels, or the 12V output from a car. Additionally, the onboard LCD is easy to read and offers information about the remaining battery and input/output voltage. The Jackery offering has excellent build quality, and the included handle helps carry it around.

Read our full Jackery Explorer 1000 review.

EcoFlow Delta 2 Best for camping Packs a punch The EcoFlow Delta 2 is another reliable portable power station that you can use off-grid. It uses a 1,024Wh LiFePO4, provides multiple output ports with independent switches, charges from 0-80% in under an hour on AC at 1,200W, is relatively lightweight, and the battery capacity expands to match your energy requirements. Pros Long-lasting battery pack

Great form factor

Fast charging Cons Would be great if all ports were on one side $999 at Amazon

If the Delta Pro is overkill for you, the EcoFlow Delta 2 can be a great alternative. Like most high-end offerings from the brand, this unit features a LiFePO4 battery with a capacity of 1,024Wh. This battery type is more reliable, less likely to overheat, and offers more charge cycles. It will take about 3,000 charge cycles for the Delta 2 to reach 80% of its capacity, so it can last about 5 to 10 years depending on how often you use it.

We ran numerous power tools, from a hammer drill to a wet tile saw using this portable power station during the testing process and are happy with its overall performance. It holds a charge well, but the discharge rate may vary depending on the tool you are using. At maximum output, the battery can hold charge for roughly 30 minutes, which is not bad considering its capacity. You will, however, get a long runtime when using small appliances or charging gadgets.

This unit has six AC outlets that output 1,800W, two USB-C 100W ports, four USB-A ports, two of which offer fast charging at 18W, and two DC ports. The AC input port charges at 1,200W and takes about an hour to juice up the Delta 2 from zero to 80 percent, while solar charging inputs 500W and may take as long as three hours. Lastly, the Delta 2 is light, weighing just 27 pounds, and has carry handles for easy lifting.

Read our full EcoFlow Delta 2 review.

Togo Power Advance 350 Also great Ready for any adventure $240 $270 Save $30 Togo Power Advance 350 is an excellent, compact companion for power outages, camping, and more. It is lightweight and features DC ports, USB ports, and an AC outlet. Pros Lightweight and compact

Built-in Qi charger

Multiple charging modes Cons Doesn't charge very fast $240 at Amazon

The Togo Power Advance 350 is perfect for anyone who wants a smaller power station capable of keeping the essentials powered up during an extended outage or outdoor activities. It packs a 346Wh battery that can charge your mobile devices, drone, and cameras or run a small refrigerator, 50-inch TV, or projector without trouble. There is only one AC outlet, but you get four USB ports, including a Type-C with 60W output.

The Togo Power offering also supports three common charging modes: wall power, solar power, and a car 12V port. There is also a built-in LED light that doubles as an SOS light, an LCD screen to display vital information about the power station and a built-in Qi charger that you rarely see in budget power stations.

Anker 757 Powerhouse Bang for the buck Built for performance $1099 $1400 Save $301 Anker 757 Powerhouse is a versatile power station with super-fast charging, multiple ports and outlets, and newer LFP batteries. The 757 Powerhouse can also act as a UPS for your computer. Pros Super-fast 1,000W charging

Tons of port and AC outlets

Convenient carry handles Cons Heavy $1099 at Amazon

The Anker 757 Powerhouse shares some features with the EcoFlow Delta 2, such as super-fast AC charging and LFP batteries. And although it has a few tricks of its own, it also lacks a few things you would find in the Delta 2. For example, while the Anker power station can act as a UPS for your critical electronic devices, it doesn't support expandable battery capacity.

In terms of specifications, the Anker offering has a battery capacity of 1,229Wh, six USB ports, six AC outlets, and a car outlet. These features help the power station run everything from your phone and laptop to smaller fridges and microwaves. Design-wise, the Anker 757 Powerhouse looks both modern and premium. But unfortunately, it's relatively heavy. You can still carry it around in a truck or RV, though.

Read our full Anker 757 Powerhouse review.

Jackery Explorer 300 Easy to carry Convenience and comfort $279 $350 Save $71 The Jackery Explorer 300 delivers great performance for the money, so this is a good option if you don't need a lot of backup power. Pros Lightweight and super-compact

Wide range of ports

Good cooling system Cons Not the fastest to charge

Uses an NMC battery $279 at Amazon

The Jackery Explorer 300 is an excellent budget power station that's lightweight but still packs a decent amount of power and a wide range of ports. It has a 293Wh battery, which, although not a lot, can charge your mobile devices and power smaller appliances, such as fans, smaller TVs, and mini coolers.

It has the same design as our best overall pick, including the easy-to-read LCD screen that shows all the vital information about the unit. In terms of output, you get two AC outlets, three USB ports, and a 12V car outlet. Of course, you can also juice it up using the typical array of modes, such as wall outlets, solar panels, and car power sockets.

On the downside, it's not the fastest charging power station and will take around two hours to get from zero to 80% via a wall outlet or a USB PD adapter. Charging via solar panels can take up to 3.5 hours to achieve the same.

Read our full Jackery Explorer 300 Review.

Bluetti EB3A Compact and powerful Small in size but big in capacity The Bluetti EB3A is a great alternative to our value pick. It uses LFP batteries for a longer lifespan, has fast charging support, and has a decent selection of ports. Pros Tons of charging options

LFP batteries

Compact design Cons Lower battery capacity compared to other models $299 at Amazon

The Bluetti EB3A is another super-compact power station like the Jackery Explorer 300, but it uses LFP batteries, making it a better option for battery longevity. It also has a 600W power output, much higher than the Jackery unit. However, the Bluetti EB3A has a slightly lower battery capacity at 268Wh, so it'll last a relatively shorter duration, particularly when you connect appliances that consume more power.

The Bluetti power station can charge quickly using a wall socket, solar, car outlet, or generator. You can also juice up the power station using AC and solar power simultaneously for even faster charging. Among other features, there are three USB ports, two AC outlets, and three DC outlets. Moreover, like the Togo Power Advance 350, you get a Qi charging slot.

Deeno XT1500 Great performance High-capacity, high-power $499 $699 Save $200 The Deeno XT1500 is a value-for-money power station that houses a 1,036Wh battery, which can deliver up to 1,500W power. It also has plenty of ports and outlets to power connected devices. Pros Excellent value

Built-in wireless charging

12 output ports Cons Comes from a relatively new brand $499 at Amazon

A relatively new entrant to the power station market, the Deeno XT1500 is generating a lot of positive buzz because of its excellent value. It packs a 1,036Wh LiFePO4 battery that can offer 1,500W of continuous power and 3,000W of surge power to connected devices. Plus, like the Bluetti AC180, the XT1500 battery is rated for over 3,500 charge cycles, which will result in a long lifespan.

Among other features, there are 12 output ports on the power station, including three AC outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, three 18W USB-A ports, and three DC outlets, allowing you to run or charge multiple devices simultaneously. There is also a Qi charging slot for wireless charging. Quality-of-life tweaks include two hidden handles for easy movement and the presence of all output ports on a single side. Like most of our other recommendations, there is also a built-in LCD screen to keep an eye on the device's vitals.

The only negative to the Deeno offering would be that it comes from a newish brand that is yet to prove itself in terms of after-sales service and support.

Bluetti AC180 Best for expansion Adapts to your needs The Bluetti AC180 power station supports superfast 1,440W AC charging and has a 1,152Wh battery capacity. It can also deliver 1,800W continuous power or 2,700W surge power as needed. Pros 1,440W fast AC charging support

Battery expansion support

Four AC outlets and multiple DC ports Cons Slightly heavy for its capacity $999 at Amazon

There is much to like about the Bluetti AC180. It's competitively priced, feature-rich, and uses the LiFePO4 batteries. You get an 1,152Wh capacity, but as the AC180 supports expansion, you can use the company's 800Wh B80, 2,048Wh B230, or 3,072Wh B300 batteries to increase the capacity. Moreover, the company rates the included batteries for over 3,500 cycles before their charge capacity drops below 80%.

In terms of ports, there are four AC outlets to power home appliances or anything else that needs AC power. Each is rated for 1,800W, but remember that's also the continuous power output limit of the unit. You'll be happy to know the company also includes a grounding port. For DC charging, there are four 15W USB-A ports, a single 100W USB-C port, and a 12V DC outlet. Moreover, a Qi charging spot on the top can push up to 15W power to your phone or wireless earbuds.

The highlight of the Bluetti unit is the support for 1,440W AC charging, which can juice it up from zero to 80% in just 45 minutes. You can also use solar panels, your 12V car port, or a generator to top up the power station. The only issue some people may find with the AC180 is that it's slightly on the heavier side for its capacity.

Anker 347 Power Bank For your mobile devices Battery pack with high-speed USB-C charging The Anker 347 Power Bank has a 40,000mAh battery capacity and four USB ports for charging mobile devices. It supports up to 30W charging and comes with a free USB-C cable in the box. Pros High battery capacity

Multiple USB ports

Compact design Cons Takes a few hours to charge

30W charging is only useful for some laptops $80 at Amazon

If you are just looking for something that can keep your phone, tablet, or laptop juiced up on the go or during an outage, the Anker 347 Power Bank is a great option. It has a 40,000mAh battery capacity and packs two USB-C and two USB-A ports to charge up to four devices simultaneously. While the Type-C ports can deliver up to 30W fast charging with USB Power Delivery support, the Type-A ports top out at 18W with QuickCharge 3.0 support.

One of two USB-C ports on the 347 Power Bank doubles as the input port and supports 30W fast charging. So it'll charge relatively quickly but still take a few hours if you have a 30W or higher USB PD power brick on hand. In other highlights, the company bundles a USB-C cable with each power bank to use with any of your USB-C devices. According to Anker, the power bank holds enough charge to offer around 2.6 charges to a MacBook Air or 7.6 charges to an iPhone 13.

One crucial detail to remember is that due to the high battery capacity, you won't be able to bring this power bank onto a flight unless you have prior approval from the airline.

Having a backup power source can save you a lot of trouble

It's no exaggeration that modern-day gadgets and appliances have become essential in our daily lives. Hence, it's vital that they're never without a power source, and a good power station can help with this.

The Anker Solix C1000 has a lot going for it, from a reasonably big 1,056Wh battery to a comprehensive selection of ports and outlets. The power station is also well-built, and Anker is a reputed brand in this space.

If you need something even more powerful, the Ecoflow Delta Pro is definitely worth considering. It has a massive 3,600Wh battery and can deliver up to 4,500W of surge power. You can also juice it up relatively fast using AC or solar power.

Budget-conscious buyers will appreciate the BougeRV Flash300. It may not be as powerful as the Anker Solix C1000 or Ecoflow Delta Pro, but it can run many small appliances and has plenty of ports to keep your mobile device topped up.