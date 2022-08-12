Whether you're planning to camp out in the woods for the weekend or prepping for a possible blackout, it's always a good idea to have a reliable backup power source for all your essential devices. While the majority of power banks are compact enough to be easily carried anywhere, they're usually capable of charging only small gadgets like smartphones. Conversely, heavy-duty power stations such as Jackery Explorer 1500 can even run appliances like electric grills, but they're often too hefty to lug around.

To make things a little easier for you, we've rounded up some of the best power stations and high-capacity power banks available out there. Despite being relatively portable, these offer everything from large batteries to a multitude of ports and outlets for all your devices.

Editors choice 1. Jackery Explorer 300 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Powerful and feature-loaded in equal measure, Jackery's Explorer 300 is arguably the best portable power station you can buy. Its 293Wh battery can power small appliances like mini coolers and charge up to six smart gadgets such as drones and smartphones at once. The bundled 90W wall charger alone takes about three and a half hours to charge the battery to 80 percent of its capacity, but combining it with a 60W USB-C PD charger reduces the charging time to two hours. Apart from that, the Explorer 300 also supports charging via a car outlet and an optional solar panel accessory. Measuring 9.1 x 5.2 x 7.8 inches and weighing about seven pounds, Jackery Explorer 300 can be easily carried around anywhere. It also comes with a built-in battery management system (BMS) for shielding connected devices from damage and is backed by a two-year warranty. Read More Buy This Product Jackery Explorer 300 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Anker 535 PowerHouse 9.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you just want a top-of-the-line power station and don't care much about the price, look no further than Anker's 535 PowerHouse. Having a capacity of 512Wh, it uses premium lithium iron phosphate batteries that Anker claims have a lifespan of ten years. You get a total of nine outputs—including everything from standard AC outlets to USB ports—which can be used for charging smart devices like laptops and cameras and powering appliances such as fans and CPAP machines. When combined with a 60W USB-C charger, the included 120W wall charger can take the 535 PowerHouse's battery from zero to 80 percent in under two and a half hours. Anker 535 PowerHouse features all its output points on the front for easier access. In addition, you also get a smart LCD panel for keeping tabs on stats like estimated charging time, current input and output status, and more. Read More Buy This Product Anker 535 PowerHouse Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Anker 521 PowerHouse 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Anker's products have come to be renowned for offering incredible bang for the buck, and the 521 PowerHouse is no different. The portable power station comes with a capacity of 256Wh and includes lithium iron phosphate batteries that are claimed to last up to six times longer than standard batteries. There are two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for charging gadgets such as laptops and smartphones, and you also get two AC outlets for hooking up small appliances like drones and mini coolers. The 521 PowerHouse supports pass-through charging (via AC or vehicle output) too, which allows it to simultaneously juice up other devices while being charged itself. Anker 521 PowerHouse features a unibody construction with an independent battery compartment, and its integrated handle allows you to carry it around with little to no effort. Oh, and did we mention the five-year full device warranty? Read More Buy This Product Anker 521 PowerHouse Shop at Amazon

4. HenHot HH-PB-05 8.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Packing super-fast charging capabilities in a body that weighs a mere 1.18 pounds, HenHot's HH-PB-05 belies its small size. The power bank comes with a battery capacity of 30,000mAh, and includes one USB-A port with a maximum rated output of 18W. However, the real star of the show is the USB-C port that supports up to 90W PD output, which makes it perfect for juicing up a plethora of smart devices like smartphones, laptops, and even some of the best Chromebooks. It's worth noting here that when both ports are used simultaneously, the output from the USB-C port is reduced to 65W, which is still plenty fast for charging two devices together. As far as charging the power bank goes, HenHot HH-PB-05 supports 60W USB-C PD input. You also get four LEDs that let you check the remaining battery level in increments of 25 percent. Read More Buy This Product HenHot HH-PB-05 Shop at Amazon

5. Zendure SuperTank Pro 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Take one look at Zendure's SuperTank Pro, and you'll know it means business. Boasting a 26,800mAh battery capacity, the portable power bank includes a bevy of features that almost justify its sky-high asking price. It has a total of four USB-C PD ports—two of which come with 100W output each—allowing you to fast charge smartphones, laptops, tablets, and much more. The same two ports also support 100W input, which makes charging the power bank itself a hassle-free affair. The other two USB-C PD ports are output only, and have a maximum rating of 18W each. When used together, all four ports deliver an output of 138W. Having a durable aluminum outer casing, Zendure SuperTank Pro also comes with a mini OLED screen that gives you real-time information about the power bank's stats, such as remaining charge and usage via each port. Read More Buy This Product Zendure SuperTank Pro Shop at Amazon

6. ROCKPALS Rockpower 500W 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It may be one of the most well-designed portable power stations currently available in the market, but there's a lot more to ROCKPALS' Rockpower 500W than just good looks. Built around a 505Wh lithium-ion battery, it can effortlessly power things such as pellet smokers, CPAP machines, and blenders via two AC outlets. And, of course, the USB-A and USB-C ports let you charge laptops, tablets, and other similar gadgets as well. It takes five and a half hours to charge the Rockpower 500W's battery to 80 percent capacity using the bundled wall charger, but combining it with a 45W USB-C PD charger reduces that time to three hours. Weighing around 12.3 pounds, ROCKPALS Rockpower 500W is fairly lightweight for a product of its capacity. It also features an integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and is backed by a two-year warranty. Read More Buy This Product ROCKPALS Rockpower 500W Shop at Amazon

7. RAVPower RP-PB187 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on RAVPower Having made quite a name for itself with value-for-money products like power banks and wall chargers, RAVPower has hit another home run with the RP-PB187. The 252.7Wh power station is ideal for small devices such as laptops, smartphones, drones, mini coolers, and car refrigerators. You get two standard AC outlets, three USB-A ports with up to 18W output, as well as a USB-C port. Thanks to 60W PD support, the USB-C port can also charge the power station itself in just under five hours. It can be charged using the bundled wall charger and any solar panel (with a suggested output of more than 80W) too. Measuring 5.12 x 5.12 x 7.44 inches, RAVPower RP-PB187 uses high-density LG batteries that result in a compact body. It also sports a built-in flashlight with different emergency modes and comes bundled with a carry bag. Read More Buy This Product RAVPower RP-PB187 Shop at RAVPower

8. Riapow T11X 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Having a backup power source is great, but what if that source itself runs out of charge when you're out? Well, that's where Riapow's T11X comes into the picture. It comes with an integrated solar panel that lets you charge the 30,000mAh battery pack using sunlight. You also get a USB-C port with 15W PD support, as well as two USB-A ports rated for an output of 15W each. Not only that, the power bank even includes three flat cables (USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning) built right into its shell. These stay tucked in their respective silos when not in use and can be used to charge Apple devices as well as some of the best Android phones at the same time. With its rugged, grippy design and covered USB ports, Riapow T11X can withstand being handled roughly. There's also a dual-LED flashlight thrown into the mix for added convenience. Read More Buy This Product Riapow T11X Shop at Amazon

Having a backup power source can save you a lot of trouble

It won't be an exaggeration to say that modern-day gadgets have become pivotal in our lives. This is why it's essential that they're never without a source of power—even when the batteries run out and electrical outlets aren't available nearby—and a good power station or high-capacity power bank can definitely help with that. We have no qualms recommending Jackery's Explorer 300 as our top pick since it offers a big battery that works equally well for both small devices and low-power appliances. You also get a variety of inputs and outputs, along with multiple ways of charging, all at a great price.

Then there's Anker 535 PowerHouse, which is an easy recommendation if you're in the market for a top-tier portable power station. Although it does cost a little more, its lithium iron phosphate batteries last much longer than regular cells. Handy features like an LED light bar and power-saving mode make the overall package even better.

If you just want a feature-laden power bank for your smart devices, Zendure's PowerTank Pro is a no-brainer. With four USB-C ports having a combined output of 138W, a premium aluminum chassis, and an OLED panel for viewing real-time charging stats, it really is on a whole different level.