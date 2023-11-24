Smartphone battery life is better now than ever, but there are still plenty of use cases for power banks, especially as devices like the Steam Deck gain popularity.

When you're buying anything power-related, it's essential that you buy a product you can trust, something that's made well and is safe enough to handle the kind of current modern devices require. Last month, I bought the Anker 737 power bank, and right now, you can get it at 40% off for Black Friday.

Phenomenal cosmic power, itty bitty living space

The Anker 737 isn't a small power bank; it's a small power bank for the specs it provides. Squeezing a 24,000mAh battery and the electronics needed to monitor and cool 140W of power output into an obelisk this size is no small feat, but Anker has pulled it off. Up top, there are two USB-C ports and a single USB-A. You can draw the full 140W output from either of the Type-C ports, while the Type-A maxes out at 18W. If you plug in more than one device, that 140W max gets split between them.

The 737 supports USB Power Delivery 3.1, which includes PPS. That last part is important, as it's required to charge Samsung devices at their maximum speeds. That inclusion means this charger can output 140W to something like a MacBook Pro or 45W maximum to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

My wife and I went to London to see Fall Out Boy a few weeks ago and we had a Z Fold 4, Z Flip 5, and a Sony A6300 camera charging off of this power bank at once. Despite being kept in a backpack with plenty of other items it didn't get warm to the touch, the frame stayed cool throughout.

The standout feature of the 737 is the small display on the side. With nothing plugged in, pressing the power button will show how full the bank is. When plugged in, the screen shows the battery percentage, how many watts each port is outputting, and how long it will be before the power bank is depleted if it continues charging at this output. Pressing the power button while the screen is already on will show the current temperature, how much power it's output over its lifetime, how much power it's received over its lifetime, battery health, how many cycles it's had, and how many times you've used the display.

This sort of information is great, especially the battery percentage. Traditionally, power banks have used four LED lights to indicate charge, but that isn't the most useful, with a 25% delta between each light. Knowing the exact percentage can help you decide if you need to charge the power bank. Knowing how fast your device is actually charging is useful, too. If the screen says your device is receiving less power than you'd expect, you can more easily troubleshoot different cables to see if they're the issue.

Speaking of cables, the 737 includes a high-quality Anker USB-C to USB-C cable. It's quite short, but for most people, that is a good thing as it won't get tangled up with everything in a bag or backpack. Personally, I've paired it with one of Anker's 2-meter cables, as my backpack has a slot that allows the cable to exit the back and connect to my phone while I use it.

You should buy one

If you go on a lot of trips or you need one power bank to keep multiple devices topped up, this is the battery for the job. It's high capacity enough to keep your devices charged while still being allowed on a plane, those devices will be charged quickly, and you can trust the quality of materials. Even better, the 737 comes with a two-year warranty, so you can rest assured it will keep your devices powered for the long term.

At $150, this power bank is on the pricey side, but right now, it's discounted to $92, and I think that's more than reasonable for the best power bank I've ever used.