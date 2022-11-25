Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.

Zendure SuperTank S5

Source: Zendure Zendure SuperTank S5 For all your devices $119 $170 Save $51 This monster power bank boasts up to 100W of Power Delivery with a 24,000mAh reserve, letting you juice up your phone multiple times. Two USB-C and one USB-A port make phone and laptop connectivity as easy as possible, and the tank itself is relatively compact compared to the power it holds. Regularly priced at $170, it's down to $119 for Black Friday. $119 at Amazon

Zendure's SuperTank S5 lives up to its name, offering a 24,000mAh reserve and power deliver up to 100W via one of the USB-C ports (the other USB-C port hits 87W while the USB-A port hits 18W). It's our top premium pick when it comes to the best power banks you can buy right now, partially due to its compatibility with fast charging standards across Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones. It's also capable of getting itself topped up with just two hours of charging with at least a 63W adapter. It's powerful, it's durable, and it's enjoying a big discount at Amazon during Black Friday.

Anker PowerCore III Elite

Source: Anker Anker PowerCore III Elite Also great $128 $180 Save $52 Anker's PowerCore III Elite 737 brings 65W Power Delivery and a 25,600mAh reserve to handle multiple phone charges on the go. It has dual USB-A ports and a USB-C port to ensure easy connectivity, and it's super slim to fit just about anywhere. It's been discounted by $52 for Black Friday, bringing the total price down to $128. $128 at Amazon

Need something with a bit more charging potential? Anker's PowerCore III Elite 737 power bank is about the same size as the Zendure option above, but it offers a larger 25,600mAh capacity for more charges while you're on the go. You can charge three devices at once thanks to its multiple USB ports (two USB-A and one USB-C), with the USB-C version hitting 60W maximum delivery. That's still enough for Chromebooks and tablets, and will absolutely charge your phone. Grab it on Black Friday for $128, which is $52 off the regular price.

Anker PowerCore 20K

Source: Anker Anker 535 Portable Power Station Compact pick $49 $70 Save $21 Anker's 535 PowerCore Power Bank comes with a 20,000mAh capacity and up to 30W of power output, ideal for keeping your phone or tablet topped up during long voyages away from home.Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port handle connections, and the entire thing weighs just 0.77 pounds. Grab it at Amazon during Black Friday for just $49. Be sure check out all the different colors available! $49 at Amazon

Anker's reputation for quality accessories shouldn't be ignored, but you might not want to pay big bucks for the PowerCore III Elite 737 model. That's where the PowerCore 535 comes in. It looks a lot like its more expensive sibling, but it costs just $49 during Black Friday. That's $21 off the regular price. It has a 20,000mAh capacity, with 30W maximum charging capacity (best for a phone or tablet). Two USB-C ports and a USB-A port make connectivity as easy as possible.

Baseus 65W Power Bank

Baseus 20000mAh 65W Laptop Power Bank 65W of power $48 $80 Save $32 The Baseus 65W power bank is great for keeping phones, tablets, and Chromebooks topped up when you can't reach an outlet. Its 20,000mAh capacity runs deep, and there's a small built-in display to keep tabs on your charge. It includes two USB-A and two USB-C ports for easy connectivity. Regularly priced at $80, it's down to $48 for Black Friday. $48 at Amazon

This Baseus 65W power bank is currently enjoying a 40% discount during Black Friday, bringing the total price down to $48. It's a great option for those who want to keep their laptop topped up, as it offer up to 65W of Power Delivery via USB-C. It also has two USB-A ports that can handle up to 30W of power, all in a bank that's likely smaller than your phone. A small display in the corner of the bank lets you know how much charge is remaining.

Energizer MAX Power Bank

Source: Energizer Energizer MAX 30K Power Bank Big reserve $30 $60 Save $30 Energizer's MAX 30K power bank boasts a 30,000mAh reserve, allowing for multiple recharges of your phone It includes two USB-A ports, as well as a small built-in LCD display to show how much juice is left in the bank. The Energizer MAX 30K usually costs $60, but it's down to just $30 for Black Friday. $30 at Best Buy

Energizer's MAX 30K power bank is currently available at an awesome price at Best Buy for Black Friday. Instead of $60, you pay just $30. Not bad at all. It has a massive 30,000mAh capacity for those really long road trips, and it includes two USB-A ports with 10.5W charging. This makes it perfect for multiple phone recharges. Its PowerSafe manager ensures you don't fry any of your devices while charging, and it has a small built-in display to let you know exactly how much charge is left. This is a great option for those who need a lot of banked power.

INIU Portable Charger

Source: INIU INIU 10K Portable Charger Budget pick $18 $36 Save $18 This slim and compact power bank from INIU provides a 10,000mAh reserve to handle multiple phone charges when you're on the go. It includes one USB-C port and two USB-A ports, and it comes with a USB-C cable to get you started. It's currently discounted for Black Friday, with the regular $36 price slashed down to $18. $18 at Amazon

Don't want to pay more than $20 for a power bank? INIU has you covered with this awesome $18 Black Friday deal. This power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity that's still good for multiple phone charges, and it's super slim to make traveling with it that much easier. It also has a built-in flashlight for those times when you're camping and can't find the zipper to your tent. It includes a USB-C port and two USB-A ports.

