If you're the kind of person who is constantly away from a charger, a power bank or portable battery might be a good investment. Having one around — fully charged, of course — alleviates the stress of your phone's battery dying on you at the most inconvenient of times. Of course, the current market for power banks is pretty difficult to manage, with lots of brands and various capacities.

No power bank is a one-size-fits-all — there are many solutions for many different scenarios, from compact ones for quick preventive top-ups to massive ones with a lot of capacity. We've rounded up some of the best ones you can find right now.

Best value 1. Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Power Bank 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a cheap portable charger that doesn't break the bank while managing to be compact with lots of features, this offering from Anker might be for you. Anker's well-known for making great chargers and other smartphone accessories, and this particular unit is no exception. The Anker PowerCore Slim 10K features 10,000 mAh capacity in a relatively small body, includes a USB-A port for plugging in your phone, and has both micro-USB and USB-C ports for charging. At $22, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything much better. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker

1x USB-A, 1x micro-USB, 1x USB-C Weight: 208g Buy This Product Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Power Bank Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 2. Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon We have another option from Anker here, once again from the PowerCore series: PowerCore III 10K. This model is quite a bit different from our previous choice. While it keeps the same 10,000 mAh capacity, it goes above and beyond by adding a few extra features, making it easier to top up your phone however you see fit. Support for both fast charging through USB-PD and Quick Charge, along with wireless charging, makes this as flexible an option as you'll find today. At $50, it's not the most affordable option out there right now, but it should serve you pretty well. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker

1x USB-A, 1x USB-C Weight: 308g Buy This Product Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. Mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you’re looking for a power bank that excels at nearly everything — and you don’t mind paying for the privilege — the Mophie Powerstation XXL is a great pick. Its large 20,000 mAh capacity means this bad boy packs quite a few charges in a single punch. Thanks to USB-PD, it’s able to power phones up to 18W, and the large capacity also means it’s able to charge multiple devices simultaneously. So long as you have $60 burning a hole in your pocket, this might be the best option. Read More Specifications Brand: Mophie

2x USB-A, 1x USB-C Weight: 438g Buy This Product Mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank Shop at Amazon

4. Nuxgal Power 18W Power Bank 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Another good option around the $60 price range is the Nuxgal Power 18W. It might not be evident at first, but this device fits a whopping 50,000 mAh of power. Even if you're rocking a smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery, you'll still manage up to ten charges without needing to find a wall outlet. It has four outputs, perfect for charging up to four devices simultaneously. The Nuxgal also supports USB-PD charging, and it bundles in a nifty flashlight. Read More Buy This Product Nuxgal Power 18W Power Bank Shop at Amazon

5. Kepswin Solar Charger 20000mAh Power Bank 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for a power bank designed to survive the great outdoors, this option from Kepswin is up to the task. A built-in solar panel is so much more than a gimmick — it's perfect for keeping your battery boosted while out on a camping trip or a hiking trek. With a 20,000mAh capacity and a rugged design, this Kepswin can survive a hit. At $22, it's a great deal — and, like our last option, also includes a bundled flashlight. Read More Specifications Brand: Kepswin

Kepswin Battery Capacity: 20,000 mAh

2x USB-A, 1x micro-USB Weight: 249g Buy This Product Kepswin Solar Charger 20000mAh Power Bank Shop at Amazon

6. Anker PowerCore 5000 Power Bank 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're looking for something designed for quick top-ups that don't require lugging a brick around all night, Anker's PowerCore 5000 is the perfect tool. Although its 5,000mAh battery might sound small — for some phones, that's good enough for just a single charge — that's also its greatest strength. As an ultra-compact power bank, it's perfect for throwing in a handbag or pocket, all to keep your phone from dying on you. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker

Anker Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh

1x USB-A, 1x micro-USB Weight: 136g Buy This Product Anker PowerCore 5000 Power Bank Shop at Amazon

It's tough to navigate the world of power banks — especially with the sheer amount of options available on the market — but these six choices should get you started. Whether you're looking for something large and rugged or small and pocketable, one of these batteries is guaranteed to fit the bill.

