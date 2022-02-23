Podcasts are a great way to listen to the news, learn about new topics, or just entertain yourself. There are hundreds of thousands available online, all covering a variety of topics. The most convenient way to listen to podcasts and keep track of all of them is to use a dedicated app. There are plenty to choose from, so we listed our favorite ones below.

Depending on what you listen to and how you do it, some apps might be better for you than others. For instance, if your podcasts are broken down into seasons and episodes, you might want to look for an app that can sort them accordingly.

To make your search easier, we've only selected the best apps that offer support for Google Cast, Assistant, and Android Auto. We've also narrowed your options to those that sync your subscriptions to the cloud. Lastly, all the apps on this list let you download content locally to your phone so you can listen offline.

Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts is my favorite podcast app. It's packed with features but remains easy and intuitive to use, and most importantly, it's free. It's simple to find the podcasts you're looking for, thanks to an easy-to-navigate interface that lets you browse through recommendations, subscribe, or listen directly. Episodes can be organized by season and downloaded manually or automatically to be played offline. It also comes with everything you can possibly need when listening, such as speed controls, silence trimming, a volume booster, and even a sleep timer.

There is a Plus subscription that costs about $1 per month and gives you 10GB of cloud storage, extra themes, and access to a web player and desktop apps.

PodBean

PodBean is one of the most popular podcast apps thanks to its unique features. In addition to offering similar options to its rivals, two of its features are pretty special compared to the competition. The first is intelligent playback speed, which can automatically be adjusted based on the content you're listening to, instead of having to do it manually for each episode. This is particularly handy if you listen to podcasts from various hosts with different speaking speeds. The second is the ability to listen to live podcasts and interact in real time instead of listening after they've been recorded and edited.

On top of these features, PodBean lets you browse through recommendations, purchase premium content, and even record your own podcast. The only drawbacks I can think of is its lack of proper season support, making it hard to keep up with some subscriptions. In addition, the interface can be hard to navigate at times. It's slightly unintuitive, with icons both at the top and the bottom of the screen, making it hard to know where to go, especially when trying to switch from one subscription to the other.

Castbox

Castbox is similar to PodBean in the sense that it's packed with features. I personally find its interface a bit complex to navigate, and the ads in the free version can be annoying. Despite these drawbacks, the app has a lot to offer.

Castbox is not only a podcast playback app; it's a true community of listeners who can comment and interact with each other and even record their own podcast directly from the app. Similarly, it's a great way to find customized recommendations of what to listen to. The free version limits your subscriptions to 100, but that is more than enough for the average Joe.

Once you've found your crowd, listening is easy and customizable. There are speed controls, silence trimming, a volume booster, and a sleep timer. A unique feature is the app's ability to transcribe podcasts and let you search a specific set of words without listening to the entire podcast. There is a $5 monthly subscription that removes ads, lifts the subscription limit, and gives you even more personalized content and playback settings.

Castbox is probably one of the richest apps on this list in terms of features, but that makes it a bit harder to use. You'll have to gauge whether you want something straightforward with less functionality, or an app that offers a lot but takes a bit of getting used to.

Google Podcasts

If you're too busy to think about which app to use, Google Podcasts is a reliable option. It makes it easy to subscribe to podcasts and listen to them without necessarily having to subscribe first. It also provides intelligent recommendations based on what you follow and might be interested in. Sadly, it's not the best app for browsing various options, both because it can't group episodes by seasons and because its built-in search isn't reliable, which is ironic for a Google app. It often returns inconsistent results, and there is no option to search for episodes within a podcast series itself. As someone who mostly listens to podcasts broken down into seasons, I struggle every time to find the right one.

Once you've organized your queue, though, it's straightforward and easy to use. It comes with valuable features, including auto-downloading episodes from your subscriptions, as well as playback speed control, silence trimming, and a sleep timer. The app also syncs with the cloud, making it convenient to pick up where you left off using the free web player.

In essence, Google Podcasts lacks some advanced features, but is a no-brainer app that can be a good option for many users. I recommend it for people who listen to news or content as it's released, but not necessarily to listen to the back catalog of a published podcast series.

Spotify

If you already use Spotify to listen to music, you'll probably appreciate using a single app for various needs. That being said, the features are relatively limited, especially when it comes to finding what to listen to, as the app doesn't provide smart recommendations but rather lists a curated selection.Some people may also find it confusing to mix music and podcasts in their library or when browsing for options. There is also no support for seasons, which makes it even harder to find the proper episode.

Spotify is convenient for basic usage, mainly because all your content is in a single place. However, you will need another app if you want more features and need to organize your library more efficiently.

Stitcher

Stitcher offers an easy-to-navigate interface, combined with some useful features. The catalog is easy to browse through, but there aren't smart or customized recommendations. Similarly, if your podcasts are organized in seasons, it's harder to find what you're looking for compared to some other apps.

When listening, you'll enjoy the speed controls, silence trimming, and sleep timer. Stitcher's pleasant interface and helpful features make it a great option for your daily podcast sessions, but you'll have to pick another option if you need customized recommendations or season support for your episodes.

