Platformers are one of the oldest video game genres, and they aren't just for consoles. As a matter of fact, you can find some of the best Android games within the genre. Where other categories like real-time strategy games are hampered by a phone's limited controls, platforming games aren't usually constrained by touchscreen controls or a small screen. The game designers can let their creativity run wild.

From melancholy, thoughtful games like Limbo to frantic bullet-hell adventures like Downwell, there's something here for everyone. Like the various Android survival games, there's an entirely new experience around every corner. However, it can be difficult to know where to start, so we've collected a list of the best platformer for Android.

Limbo

Limbo is a captivating puzzle game that combines a haunting atmosphere and intelligent puzzles to create an experience that will keep you hooked to the end. Tasked with rescuing your sister from the realm of Limbo, you'll soon find that this game isn't for those easily spooked.

Although a relatively short experience, Limbo is an absolute must-play. The puzzles are genuinely tricky without being frustrating; you'll feel a sense of accomplishment after completing them.

Witcheye

Witcheye is the polar opposite of Limbo. It bombards the player with vibrant visuals, frantic gameplay, and quirky enemies. There's no puzzle solving or careful exploration here; instead, you're given control of a magical disembodied floating eyeball and a host of tricky enemies to defeat. Witcheye's quirky and unique gameplay is the axis around which the game turns.

Pulling off risky maneuvers is simple yet incredibly rewarding, thanks to Witcheye's innovative control system that keeps the gameplay fluid. It's a brilliant choice for anyone looking for an original, fast-paced platformer.

The Cave

Balancing dark humor with puzzles, The Cave throws plenty of twists and turns to keep you engaged. You'll choose three characters out of a set of seven to explore The Cave, solve puzzles, and explore new areas to uncover their secrets.

Unfortunately, The Cave's brilliant design is hampered by some fairly frustrating controls. But don't let that put you off; it's worth the effort.

Dadish

If you're somehow not familiar with the difficulties of being a radish and a dad, Dadish is the game for you. It's a beautifully quirky game that combines classic pixel-inspired visuals, charming humor, and a relatable protagonist to create an experience that's bound to bring a smile to your face.

It's similar to the original Mario games, so it's perfect for you if you want a straightforward game with a retro style.

Oddmar

Oddmar is a visually stunning, handcrafted platformer that should be counted among the greatest Android games. It's a charming game for all ages that strikes a great balance between puzzles and action. The puzzles aren't the trickiest, but deft movement and clever ability use will get you through.

Oddmar keeps its gameplay fresh with a range of fun weapons, abilities, and plenty of collectibles to discover. You might even end up playing it again just to see everything it has to offer.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is possibly the most replayable game on this list. Alongside a stunning art style and a wide range of abilities, it includes permanent death and a non-linear world. While dying can feel frustrating as you're sent back to the start, the gameplay is so fun you won't mind. It's a good thing, too, as you'll be losing most fights until you learn how to counter the enemies.

Dead Cells is perfect for those who prefer higher stakes. While brutal at times, getting a little bit further each time is incredibly rewarding.

Leo's Fortune

Leo's Fortune isn't the most original platformer, but it ticks all the right boxes. Leo's Fortune focuses on quality instead of masses of content or innovative gameplay. Nothing in this game feels unnecessary, and each level has a distinct handcrafted feel.

The hero of the story (Leo) is an exceptionally charming individual. As you search for his missing gold, you can't help but sympathize with the mustachioed monster.

Leo's Fortune is perfect for those who enjoy a game that doesn't cut any corners, but something that doesn't takes itself too seriously.

Dandara

Dandara is a remarkable experience that feels like playing pinball crossed with a hack 'n slash game. In the world of Salt, gravity is a tool to be used, not a law to be obeyed. Moving around the map involves leaping from walls to floors to ceilings in the blink of an eye. It can look intimidating at first, but you'll effortlessly switch between dodging projectiles and smiting enemies in no time.

Like Dead Cells, it has a non-linear progression system, so exploration is an integral part of the gameplay. It's fast and fun, perfect for those tired of the linear Mario-style platformers.

Downwell

Downwell takes a simple concept and executes it perfectly. Rather than beautiful landscapes or elaborate narratives, you're given gunboots (boots with guns) and a well to go down. Packed with various monsters and upgrades, it's an exciting experience. Those who appreciate bullet-hell shooters will love Downwell, as rapid reactions and constant shooting are the keys to victory here.

What makes Downwell truly fantastic is how brilliantly fun it is to play. This isn't a game for those who value story or exploration. It's for those who love dodging bullets and enemies at a breakneck pace.

The best platformers on Android

Platformer games offer players a wide variety of challenges, from fast-paced action to complex puzzles. There's a little something for everyone here, from creepy horror to ridiculous gunners. If you prefer something with less action and more puzzles, Limbo is a great choice. In fact, there are a ton of great puzzle games for Android too.

Dead Cells might give you the difficulty you crave if you want something a little more action-packed and a real challenge. We'll be updating this list as more games drop, so let us know what your favorite games are in the comments below.

