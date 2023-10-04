Google has announced the successor to its young wearable line, the Pixel Watch 2, and it combines the best of Google and Fitbit to offer experiences you won't find in any other smartwatch. The external changes are minimal, with a lighter aluminum body and thinner glass, but internal upgrades are major. The Watch 2 features a much better processor, a new multi-path HR module for more accurate heart rate readings, temperature and body-response sensors for advanced stress management, and improved battery life.

The update fixes most everything we didn't like about the original Pixel Watch, but the price has stayed the same. The Wi-Fi model will cost you $350, and if you want LTE connectivity, you'll have to add an extra $50. Fortunately, if you plan on preordering the Pixel Watch 2, there are a handful of promotions going on right now that can help absorb some of the cost.

Best Google Pixel Watch 2 deals

As of right now, there aren't any instant cash discounts available for the Pixel Watch 2, but there are a few preorder promotions involving the wearable. The first and by far most significant is for folks buying the Pixel 8 Pro: if you preorder Google's new flagship handset, you get a Pixel Watch 2 completely free. This deal is available at Google, as well as at some of its retail partners. Google is also offering trade-in credit for your old smartwatch. The offers aren't great — $150 for an original Pixel Watch or the latest model Apple Watch — but it's helpful if you are looking to upgrade.

