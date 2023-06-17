As technology advances and games become more visually impressive, the era of pixel art seems like a thing of the past. Big-budget releases focus on realism, spectacle, and visual effects like ray tracing. Even mobile devices have become capable enough to offer high visual fidelity. But better visuals call for an Android tablet powerful enough to handle their requirements.

On the other hand, if you're willing to go for a simpler graphical style, you might get away with playing on almost any device. But pixel art does more than simply alleviate the strain on your device's internals. Pixel art takes you back to a time when gameplay and story were valued above everything.

Indie games emphasize these things more than anything and continue to cater to those who appreciate this retro aesthetic. Thankfully some of the best Android games offer excellent graphics in this regard, so we've rounded them up into this list so everyone who enjoys classic and modern pixel art can get in on the fun.

1 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Every acclaimed series has a title that stands well above the rest. For Castlevania, that title is Symphony of the Night. Originally released in 1997, it quickly became one of PlayStation's defining titles. Not only that, it defines the Metroidvania sub-genre alongside the early Metroid games.

Though it has visibly aged, Symphony of the Night has done so gracefully. Its pixel art visuals look as crisp as ever, and character animations fluidly transition from one to another. Gameplay feels as engaging as it did nearly thirty years ago, and you'll quickly lose yourself to fighting monsters and uncovering secrets in an unforgettable gothic environment.

2 Chrono Trigger

Nearly three decades after its release on SNES, it's hard to say anything new about Chrono Trigger. It's one of the most lauded RPGs in video game history, and rightfully so. Not surprising, considering the involvement of industry veterans like Yoshinori Kitase and Akira Toriyama.

Chrono Trigger excels in all categories. Its story deals with complex topics of time travel and life after death. Traditional turn-based combat abandons random encounters in favor of action combat that's much more interactive. And don't get us started with the wonderful music composed in collaboration with the now legendary Nobuo Uematsu. It's all embellished by vivid pixel art visuals that would inspire games for decades to come.

3 Dead Cells

Dead Cells is among the best representatives of how good modern pixel art can look. Moreover, it boasts so many positive features that it's almost impossible to keep track of them all. It combines the exploration of Metroidvania with the thrill of an action RPG and the reward of a roguelike.

On the technical side, it's not only among the best pixel art games but also the best-looking games on Android. Dead Cells easily stands on par with the best in the genre, and if you own a compatible device that can handle it, Dead Cells also runs at up to a silky smooth 165FPS.

4 Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

When it comes to pixel art visuals, Square Enix is king. Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest have all made their way into the video game hall of fame. Whether Octopath Traveler joins them is a separate question. That said, it successfully brings pixel art into the high-definition space dominated by titles that often put emphasis on spectacle.

Octopath Traveler is a traditional JRPG that wears its inspirations proudly on its metaphorical sleeve. It transports you to a vast fantasy world where you assemble a party of valiant heroes to defeat evilmongers. Octopath Traveler manages to feel modern and retro at the same time, which makes it one of the more outstanding pixel art games today; just watch out for the grind and gacha mechanics in this mobile release.

5 Papers, Please

Have you ever wanted to work as a border inspector? Then welcome to the fictional communist state of Arstotzka. Having reclaimed a significant piece of territory in Grestin as a result of war, Arstotzka must now deal with immigrants pooling in. By checking their passports, permits, and scanning their fingerprints, you must determine whether or not to let them through.

This bleak premise requires you to carefully balance duty with your own conscience. Someone you let pass could be a military spy, a smuggler, or worse, a revolutionary intent on overthrowing the new government. But they could also be a victim of war, escaping destruction and poverty.

Papers, Please has received numerous awards, in no small part thanks to its mature narrative. The minimalist pixel art visuals with a grounded palette emphasize the game's rather bleak atmosphere.

6 Stardew Valley

Are the difficult decisions made in Papers, Please, weighing heavily on your conscience? Then you may want to consider escaping from it all to a colorful resort known as Stardew Valley. Packed with a plethora of features and pastimes, Stardew Valley could become the only game you need.

You could explore a universe inspired by Harvest Moon and stumble upon hidden locales. Or you could farm and mine, trade and form relationships, or even go a step further and get married. With additional content updates, Stardew Valley could easily take you hundreds of hours to explore. Its colorful pixel art visuals will transport you into a realm of peace.

7 Terraria

The best way to describe Terraria is 2D Minecraft. But that's by no means a bad thing. Terraria combines the colorful pixel art visuals of Stardew Valley with the open-world freedom of Minecraft. Do you want to build a structure that towers above everything or dig your way to the center of the world to potentially discover unimaginable treasure? You can do all of it.

Every structure and every object is a potential resource, and while you could just mine resources, Terraria houses many adversities, especially within its more secluded regions. You could come across treasure just as much as you could encounter a terrifying boss that halts your progress.

8 Vampire Survivors

Tens, eventually hundreds, and thousands of demons, skeletons, ghosts, and other undead creatures home in on you. All you have to do is guide your character's direction and avoid contact with them. Your character automatically attacks in whatever direction you're facing.

Sounds simple enough, but Vampire Survivors can quickly overwhelm you, and once you die, it's back to the beginning. As you move around and slay enemies, you accumulate experience points that let you purchase new abilities and increase the likelihood of survival.

Pixel art gives Vampire Survivors a gothic retro look. As such, while it has little in common with Castlevania, they do share a similar vibe.

Invest into the best pixel arts games on Android

Prepare to spend some dollars, as most games on this list will require a small investment. Granted, they're all very much worth it and won't bog down the experience with intrusive microtransactions.

Did we miss a great pixel art game? Of course, we did because there are too many quality titles to choose from. So make sure to share your favorites in the comments below so everyone can get in on the fun.