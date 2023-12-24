Surprising no one, Google hit another home run with the Pixel 8, which is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than its well-regarded predecessor. It's packing a gorgeous, bright OLED display and a capacious battery, all powered by Google's impressive Tensor G3 chip. While it may not be quite as impressive as the Pixel 8 Pro, it also costs significantly less (and less than many similarly specced competitors), making it an easy candidate for the best Android phone crown.

Your instinct is likely to keep your beautiful new investment safe with a great cover, and it's a good instinct to nurture, but even the best case can't save you from a truly hard impact/drop, which is where a lanyard comes in. The right lanyard will ensure you don't drop your phone in the first place, though we've gone the extra mile and chosen some paired with properly protective cases, so if it does slip out of your hand (or off your neck), odds are it'll survive unscathed anyway.