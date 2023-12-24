Surprising no one, Google hit another home run with the Pixel 8, which is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than its well-regarded predecessor. It's packing a gorgeous, bright OLED display and a capacious battery, all powered by Google's impressive Tensor G3 chip. While it may not be quite as impressive as the Pixel 8 Pro, it also costs significantly less (and less than many similarly specced competitors), making it an easy candidate for the best Android phone crown.
Your instinct is likely to keep your beautiful new investment safe with a great cover, and it's a good instinct to nurture, but even the best case can't save you from a truly hard impact/drop, which is where a lanyard comes in. The right lanyard will ensure you don't drop your phone in the first place, though we've gone the extra mile and chosen some paired with properly protective cases, so if it does slip out of your hand (or off your neck), odds are it'll survive unscathed anyway.
Ringke Fusion for Pixel 8Best overall
Ringke's version of the Fusion case for the Pixel 8 brings all the features of some of the company's best cases, including its anti-fingerprint technology to avoid smudging and a protective combination of TPU and polycarbonate, alongside the welcome addition of a lanyard attach point. While it doesn't include a lanyard by default, it is broadly compatible with third party options.
XcaseBar Wallet Case for Google Pixel 8Premium pick
For a wealth of features, this wallet case from XcaseBar is hard to beat. Not only does it come with the requisite wrist lanyard to keep it from flying out of your hand, it also opens to reveal a full wallet with space for up to nine cards, and even a zipper pocket and cash slot.
Shantime Lanyard Case for Google Pixel 8Best value
Wanting to save money shouldn't mean that you have to skimp on protection, as this lanyard case from Shantime proves. Though it's one of the least expensive covers on our list, it comes with an included lanyard, a pair of spacers, and is made from high-quality silicone TPU to keep your phone protected if it does get bumped or dumped.
RMOCR Lanyard Case for Google Pixel 8Most rugged$10 $14 Save $4
A lanyard is a very nice failsafe, but if your phone does end up on the receiving end of a heavy impact like a drop, you want the peace of mind of knowing it'll survive regardless. This case from RMOCR is designed to deliver just that peace of mind, offering military grade protection, a screen protector, and a non-slip covering.
Ringke Onyx for Pixel 8
Another great case from Ringke, the Onyx is coated with a subtle texture that makes the phone more grippy without making it look garish or over-designed (it also has an oleophobic property to resist fingerprinting). The case itself is lightweight, with subtle texturing on the buttons to ensure you always know which one you're pressing, and comes with sturdy anchor points for a lanyard.
YesPure Crossbody Case for Google Pixel 8
Most lanyards make you choose whether you intend to use them on your wrist or wear them around your neck for a hands-free, necklace experience. YesPure asks: why choose? With a cord that can be extended up to 59 inches, this lanyard case is versatile, and made from solid, shock-absorbing TPU to keep your phone protected.
Wehoteda Lanyard Case for Google Pixel 8
While we're used to phone cases that make a statement, it's somewhat rarer that a lanyard contributes to the conversation. But Wehoteda bucks that trend with this charming, rustic looking pair of lanyards on its similarly lovely, fabric-themed case, giving you one strap for wrist wear and another if you prefer to wear the lanyard as a necklace, all anchored by a solid TPU case.
AnglersLife Compos Case for Google Pixel 8$10 $20 Save $10
Some of the best phone cases give you latitude to express your personal aesthetic, and the Compos Case from AnglersLife is a great example. The Compos lets you choose an image you like to display on the back of the case, of select from a number of preset images from the company itself, including a number of words in Japanese.
Add a little extra protection with a great lanyard case
As anyone familiar with the original Nintendo Wii can attest, a lanyard is a great way to ensure your electronics don't go flying out of your hands in moments of high animation (forgive me, TV I broke with a Wiimote in 2008). Snapping one onto your phone case can be that extra step that prevents your very expensive phone from becoming a very expensive paperweight.
Our top choice is a fantastic case all around, from well-regarded maker Ringke. The version of the Fusion for the Pixel 8 comes with a lanyard attach point and is otherwise the same well designed, appealing case we've admired for other phones.
If you want a feature-packed case and don't mind spending just a tad more, grab the wallet case from XcaseBar, with its huge capacity for cards and cash and lovely PU leather exterior.
On the other hand, if you just want a simple, effective case with an included lanyard, save yourself some cash and grab the TPU lanyard case from Shantime currently occupying our best value slot.