It's the Pixel 7a. And after seeing what this device offers, we imagine you'll want the finest deals to get this piece of tech in your hands. However, if you're like most of us who get a tinged sense of vulnerability while unboxing a new smartphone, you'll also want a high-quality screen protector to shield your bold and susceptible display from day one. That's why we've collected the best Google Pixel 7a screen protectors right here!

Not long ago, Google released the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which quickly became the top dogs of Android flagship phones . And while smartphone aficionados are still debating which of these devices is a better investment , Google just dropped another bomb on the Android market. This one is tailored to budget-conscious consumers who do not want to spend too much to get a premium flagship experience.

Mr. Shield's Pixel 7a screen protector is made from 9H-hard Japan Hardness Glass. It offers excellent scratch resistance and a smooth, highly touch-responsive surface. Its superb oleophobic coating ensures maximum resistance against fingerprints and sweat marks. It's 99.99% clear and features high-grade silicone adhesives for easy installation and removal. It's also compatible with your phone's on-display fingerprint. However, you'd have to reset your fingerprint identification after installation. And for best results, do it with your phone lying flat.

This three-pack military-grade protector provides full coverage of your Pixel 7a's display. It's 9H-hard and features a nano-elastic impact and explosion-proof design, making it the perfect tool to safeguard your screen against drops and scratches. With a transparency of 99.99%, it gives you the liberty to enjoy the original color and quality of your display. Lastly, it's easy to install, works well with most cases, and comes with three camera lens protectors of similar quality.

This screen protector from Beukei is made from tempered glass. Due to its hardness of 9H, it protects your display from all forms of scratches and cracks. Its smooth, matte surface provides a comfortable touch experience, while its hydrophobic and oleophobic coating reduces sweat marks and fingerprints. With little to no interference with your screen's sensitivity, it preserves your phone's original 3D touch feeling. Furthermore, its edges are 2.5D-rounded, and it comes in a pack of three protectors.

The Mr.Shield Pixel 7a screen protector is made from high-quality Japanese PET film while being crystal-clear and not affecting the sensitivity of your screen. In addition, its 4H hardness makes it anti-scratch and scuff-resistant, providing excellent protection for your display. Each package comes with three exemplary screen protectors, so you have spares on hand.

In search of a cheap, effective screen protector for your Pixel 7a? SALMERB's screen protector has got you covered. It's a 9H-hard AGC tempered glass protector with a scratch-resistant and shatterproof surface. It's ultra-clear with 99.99% HD clarity, and it doesn't affect the sensitivity of your screen. Additionally, its oleophobic coating makes it impervious to oil and easier to clean. Plus, its auxiliary installation tool ensures a convenient, bubble-free installation.

UniqueMe's Pixel 7a screen protector is a 9H-hard tempered glass protector that provides full premium coverage of your display. It's scratch-resistant, glossy, and withstands all falls and impacts. Moreover, it doesn't obscure the color or sensitivity of your screen, and its easy installation process and case-friendly design make it a hassle-free solution. It also comes as a pack of two screen shields alongside two excellent camera lens protectors for extra device protection.

Supershieldz is known for making first-rate, affordable screen protectors, and this Pixel 7a variant is no exception. It's scratch-resistant, shatterproof tempered glass with a hardness rating of 9H. It's 99.99% clear and has 2.5D rounded edges for comfortable swiping around the edges of your screen. In addition, it features a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce sweat marks and fingerprints. And it comes in three pieces, so you can have two spare protectors for your pristine display.

Which screen protector is best for your Pixel 7a?

The 6.1-inch OLED display of the Pixel 7a is fortified with Gorilla Glass 3, a piece of glass that isn't the strongest out there. Due to Google doing its level best to keep the cost of this phone to a minimum, certain components, such as the screen, had to take a massive fall. And that's what makes it so crucial to reinforce your display and keep it safe from the bumps and scrapes of everyday use. Getting a screen shield to protect your Pixel 7a's display right out of the box becomes a no-brainer. Nevertheless, from the options available, which should you go for?

If your ideal screen protector is a high-quality tempered glass protector that does a remarkable job of protecting your display and comes at a reasonable price, we recommend going for the Supershieldz protector. It's made of 9H-hard tempered glass that's impervious to scratches and cracks, and it fits your screen perfectly, with 2.5D rounded edges for comfortable swiping across the corners of your display. But if you want a screen protector that's just as good but comes with great camera lens protectors, you'll need to spend a little extra to get the premium UniqueMe protector, which comes with two superb camera lens protectors.

On the contrary, if cost is a major concern for you, and you simply want a protector that's as cheap as possible but doesn't skimp on quality and effectiveness, there's no better option than the SALMERB screen protector. It's made from anti-scratch and crack-resistant tempered glass, and it doesn't mess with the quality and sensitivity of your display, making it a perfect cheap protector. On the other hand, if you're not a fan of glass screen protectors and you want a PET film that keeps your screen free from scratches, fingerprints, and sweat marks, then the Mr.Shield Pixel 7a PET screen protector should suit you best.

Google Pixel 7a: A phone worth protecting

If you've been keeping up with the buzz around the Pixel 7a, you understand how truly excellent this smartphone is before even laying your hands on it. It's so refined and practical for its price that it's safe to say it's the 'Chief' of budget Android phones. And since it's bound to stay at the top of its game for years to come, investing in accessories like screen protectors and cases to safeguard it against everyday wear and tear is not a bad idea – especially considering its outer reinforcement doesn't hold up well against damage.