The wireless charging situation with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is a little strange. While the phones support up to 21 and 23 watts of wireless power, respectively, that's only when they're charged on the newest first-party Pixel Stand — and actually, those speeds won't be available until later this month. Third-party chargers universally top out at 12 watts.

In light of all that, we've done our best to simplify the things for you here. These are our favorite wireless chargers for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro right now.

Premium pick 1. Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Google's second-gen Pixel Stand is the only option to wirelessly charge your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at their top 21W and 23W speeds — but it can't just yet. That feature is actually scheduled to arrive in a software update to the phones sometime this month. It's not cheap, but the Pixel Stand comes with everything you need, including a wall adapter. It can also charge other devices, such as phones from other manufacturers and earbuds, thanks to its Qi certification. It's designed to turn your Pixel handset into a Nest Hub, letting you control your connected cameras, lights, and more. If you take Google at its worth about the timing of the Pixel 6's January update, this is the best wireless charger you can get for the phone right now. Read More Specifications Brand: Google

Google Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: White

White Speed: Up to 23W

Up to 23W Adapter included: Yes Pros Design

Very fast charging speed

Nest features Cons Expensive

Full charging speeds not available yet Buy This Product Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Editors choice 2. Playa by Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 15W 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Belkin's 15W Playa Wireless Charging Stand offers relatively high charging speeds without costing much. Its stand design makes it easy to continue using your phone while it charges, both in portrait and landscape modes. Sadly, the package doesn't include an AC adapter, so you'll have to use your own or buy one separately. While the charger does support the Extended Power Profile (EPP) specification that allows for charging at up to 15 watts, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro top out at 12 watts for third-party wireless chargers — so they'll charge at 12 watts here. Read More Specifications Brand: Playa by Belkin

Playa by Belkin Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: White

White Speed: 15W

15W Adapter included: No Pros Good charging speed

Stand design

Price Cons No adapter Buy This Product Playa by Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 15W Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Playa by Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don't need to charge your Pixel 6 at the highest possible speed, the 10-watt Playa by Belkin Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent option. It's the cheapest one on this list and ships with an adapter, meaning it's ready to use right out of the box. Its stand design also means you can use your phone in portrait and landscape mode while it's charging. Read More Specifications Brand: Playa by Belkin

Playa by Belkin Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: Black

Black Speed: 10W

10W Adapter included: Yes Pros Stand design

Adapter included

Price Cons Slower charging speed Buy This Product Playa by Belkin Wireless Charging Stand 10W Shop at Amazon

4. Spigen Wireless 15W Wireless Charging Pad 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Spigen 15W Wireless Charging Pad offers a relatively high charging speed and features a non-slip mat to ensure your phone won't fall while it's charging. Sadly, it's relatively expensive compared to some of the options in this list and doesn't ship with an adapter, but it could be worth considering if you prefer a flat charger compared to a stand design. It doesn't seem to be EPP-compliant, but user reviews mention fast speeds — including with the Pixel 6 Pro. Read More Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: Black

Black Speed: 15W

15W Adapter included: No Pros Charging speed

Non-slip design Cons Price Buy This Product Spigen Wireless 15W Wireless Charging Pad Shop at Amazon

5. iOttie iON Wireless Duo 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you need to charge several devices at the same time, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo is an excellent option. Not only does it feature an elegant design, it combines a 10W stand charger with a 5W flat surface to fill up your Pixel 6 and wireless earbuds at the same time. It's not cheap, but it does ship with a cable and a wall adapter. Read More Specifications Brand: iOttie

iOttie Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: Grey

Grey Speed: 15W + 5W

15W + 5W Adapter included: Yes Pros Stand Design

Adapter included Cons Slower charging speed Buy This Product iOttie iON Wireless Duo Shop at Amazon

6. Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger is a great option that combines a wireless charger and a power bank. It can fill up your phone at up to 10W wirelessly, even when the bank is plugged in. On top of that, it can charge two devices simultaneously thanks to the dual USB-C and USB-A ports, with a maximum speed of 18W. Unfortunately, the power bank ships with neither an AC adapter nor a cable, so you'll have to buy an 18W wall charger separately to get the most out of it. Read More Specifications Brand: Anker

Anker Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: Black

Black Speed: 10W

10W Adapter included: No Pros 2-in-1

Great on the go Cons Slower charging speed Buy This Product Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger Shop at Amazon

7. iOttie Wireless Car Charger 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon There are a lot of great options to charge your Pixel 6 at home, but what about when you're in the car? The iOttie Wireless Car Charger is an excellent way to wirelessly charge your phone on the go. It ships with a dual USB adapter and a cable and is adjustable to offer the most comfortable position when driving. Also, unlike some other wireless charging car mounts, it doesn't require a magnet or a special case, making it easier to use with your Pixel 6, or any other Qi compatible device. Read More Specifications Brand: iOttie

iOttie Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: Black

Black Speed: 10W

10W Adapter included: Yes Pros Easy to use

Sleek design

Adapter and cable included Cons Charging speed Buy This Product iOttie Wireless Car Charger Shop at Amazon

8. Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 15W 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad comes with official EPP support, enabling you to charge your Pixel 6 at up to 12W, which is as close as you can get to its maximum 21W speed without having to shell out for a Pixel Stand. It's not the cheapest option on this list, but it comes with a cable and an AC adapter and features a non-slip coating to avoid your phone slipping off the charger. Read More Specifications Brand: Belkin

Belkin Qi-Certified: Yes (EPP)

Yes (EPP) Color: Black / White

Black / White Speed: 15W

15W Adapter included: Yes Pros Adapter included

Non-slip grip

EPP support Cons Price Buy This Product Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 15W Shop at Amazon

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email