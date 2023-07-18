Whether you’re shooting vlogs at your desk or snapping corny selfies at a national monument with your camera phone , a phone tripod will simplify the process and improve upon the final product. Some of the best phone tripods are versatile, collapsible, or feature-rich, allowing you to use high-end smartphones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro . The catch? The market is flooded with phone tripods, but here's a selection of the best you’ll find.

For years, we relied on hefty cameras for anything related to photography and videography. Then, the smartphone came along, and the tides shifted a bit, allowing us more portability. Of course, that flooded the Internet with shaky-cam videos and fuzzy photos, products of unsteady hands and no real stabilization. Both of those ails, however, are manageable with a smartphone-compatible tripod.

You won’t always have great lighting when taking selfies, but a ring light can mitigate the issue. This Sensyne option attaches to a 50-inch phone tripod, and it’s quite a versatile accessory, capable of delivering anything from quality glamour shots to well-lit TikTok videos. The 10-inch ring light can cycle between three dimmable color temperatures and 10 brightness levels. Capture your best features in simulated daylight or create a soothing ambiance in a warm yellow glow.

Weighing only 1.26 pounds and folding to a travel-friendly 15 inches, Fotopro’s 48-inch model offers the portability of a phone tripod and the functionality of a camera tripod. When in use, it stands on non-slip rubber feet and aluminum legs for ample stability. The elaborate head features a 360-degree rotation, a 90-degree head lock used to customize the phone’s angle, and a crank that raises and lowers the telescoping pole.

Compared to most tripods, EUCOS’ selfie stick is easy to manage since it can be shortened to just 12 inches tall, but it can also be extended up to 62 inches. Plus, it only weighs 1.3 pounds, so it's easy to carry, even when held by the aluminum alloy pole that extends from the legs. If you want stationary photos or videos, the stick unfolds into a tripod and includes a wireless shutter control.

Sometimes simplicity and a straightforward design are best. The XXZU 60-inch phone tripod features a basic build — a solid black aluminum frame with a standard 1/4-inch mountable screw. It’s a durable accessory built for travel at only 1.76 pounds and 20.4 inches long when folded. What elevates XXZU’s phone tripod above others is its wide-angled, non-slip feet, 360-degree motion, and rechargeable wireless remote.

The Joby GorillaPod Mobile Rig’s unique, functional design features bendable legs and two six-socket arms for light attachments. The legs can wrap around a tree branch or be secured to a light post, which means you can get excellent angles just about anywhere. When outstretched, it can stand as any tripod would, though the slightest bend in one leg could lead to instability.

The UBeesize Tripod S is a quirky accessory with spindly legs that give you a range of control over setup. You can wrap the legs around branches and poles for more dynamic angles or hold them together like a monopod. Its 3.5-inch-wide phone mount and premium metal ball joint, which can withstand up to 2.2 pounds and move on a 360-degree axis, will stabilize your device for pristine photos and video.

Vanguard’s VEO 3GO high-end model blends durability, portability, and versatility into one functional package. The aluminum tripod can extend from 13 to 51.6 inches and features multijoint adjustments to compensate for uneven terrain. You can even reverse the center column for low-angle photography, which is very useful for nature shoots. And at only 2.1 pounds, the tripod is great for travel.

Manfrotto is a big player in camera accessories, and its standard tripods are generally top-of-the-line. It may be only 5 inches tall, but the quality remains intact for a user-friendly and durable experience. Its wide aluminum legs fan out with no additional adjustments needed unless you want to adjust the tilt angle of the 1/4-inch thread. It also folds easily and is comfortable to hold when portability is essential.

The best phone tripod for your specific needs

Who knew there was such a variety of phone tripods to choose from? Several basic-looking tripods simply didn’t have the features or stability to land on this list, but it’s also difficult to go up against names like Manfrotto and the simplicity and portability of its tabletop tripod or Vanguard’s sturdy and heavy-duty premium option. When shopping for the best phone tripod, you even have the option to save big with UBeesize’s quirky, unique, and very flexible tripod. It lets you shoot virtually anywhere without worrying about where to place your device.

The most important thing to consider when you’re shopping for a new phone tripod is what you plan on using it for. Is this tripod meant to video you while you stream, or will you be taking it out into the wild for some stunning videography? Your intentions drive your needs, and honing in on the specific use will tell you whether you need a tabletop-friendly phone tripod or if you should buy something like Sensyne’s 10-inch ring light.